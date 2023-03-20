Metropoly Pushes Past $900,000 Milestone With Just One Day Before Price Hikes.

With just one to go before the ninth stage ends, the Metropoly presale has soared past the $900,000 level after 2,168 investors rushed to the fundraising. Metropoly, the world’s first NFT marketplace filled with real-estate-backed NFTs, is gaining significant traction in its presale as investors believe it could change real estate investing forever.

The presale is now close to its end, causing a flurry of late investors to the fundraising previously waiting on the sidelines. However, with the official launch date set, investors won’t be waiting much longer until the Metropoly Marketplace is launched for public real estate investment.

Metropoly Presale Crosses $900,000

The Metropoly presale crossed the $900,000 level over the weekend after 2,168 investors decided to take the risk and get in as early as possible. The ninth stage of the presale is selling the token for a price of $0.0625, but there’s just one day to go until the price increases in the next stage.

The presale sells the METRO token, the main utility token behind the Metropoly Marketplace. The token will be the primary transaction and rewards token on the marketplace. The token has been audited by CertiK, one of the most prominent security firms in the sector, and comes with no transaction taxes or buying fees. The minimum investment in the METRO presale is set at $100.

Why Are So Many Investors Rushing to Get Involved In the Final Days?

The Metropoly presale started a little slow but gained momentum in the past few weeks – causing it to fly beyond the project’s estimated fundraising goal after blowing past $900,000.

Over 2,000 investors have already taken the risk to get involved with METRO because they believe the Metropoly Marketplace has room for significant growth once it’s opened to the public.

One of the primary reasons the presale is gaining significant momentum is that the team recently announced the official launch date for the platform. Once the presale has concluded, the Metropoly team intends to waste no time by launching the platform on May 1st, 2023. As a result, investors feel more confident jumping in now as they won’t have to wait too long for the ecosystem to start growing and their investments to present returns.

Additionally, the Metropoly team added support for five additional languages, attracting a flurry of investors from different regions of the world. In the past week, the team added support for Norwegian, Korean, Dutch, Turkish, and Russian, all known as prolific crypto-investing countries.

How Do Real-Estate NFTs Work?

Investors are excited about Metropoly because it’s changing how real estate investing is conducted by bringing the process online. The project has developed an exciting marketplace that lets users buy, sell, and trade NFTs backed by real-world real estate properties.

The entire idea behind the marketplace is to democratize real estate investing and open the doors for the average investors to get started with their real estate portfolios. On the platform, users can easily invest in their first real estate projects in a matter of seconds – starting with as little as $100.

Users can begin with such small capital amounts because all of the NFTs are tokenized ownership rights of fractionalized properties. You see, the Metropoly team hand-selects all the properties they add to their portfolio using their decades of experience. Once a property is selected, it’s broken down into little pieces and tokenized as individual NFTs. This allows investors to buy fractional ownership shares of luxury properties without having to take the risk of owning the entire property.

The best thing about purchasing one of the real-estate-backed NFTs is that holders are granted the same benefits as if they were investing in real estate through traditional methods. In addition, as the marketplace is open 24/7, NFT holders can take advantage of any capital gains on the property by selling their NFTs at any time.

Additionally, NFT holders are also entitled to passive income generated through the rental yield on the property. The Metropoly team has taken it upon itself to manage all the properties in its portfolio. This includes finding tenants, handling complaints, and maintaining the property. They distribute the monthly rental income to holders’ wallets each month in stablecoins – providing a passive income for all holders.

Just One Day To Go Until Price Hikes

There’s officially just one day to go until the ninth stage of the presale concludes, and the price increases in the next stage. Therefore, those still waiting on the sidelines need to act quickly to get invested at the lower price of $0.0625.

Fortunately, those investing today are still likely to come out of the presale with profit, as the Metropoly team has stated that it will list the token on tier-1 exchanges at a listing price of $0.1.

Investors in the presale need to simply connect their wallets (Metamask or Trust Wallet) to the presale dashboard. Once connected, investors are able to purchase METRO tokens with ETH, BNB, or USDT. As mentioned, there is a $100 minimum investment in the presale.

Furthermore, there’s also a great giveaway for a $1 million Burj Khalifa penthouse. Those invested in the presale need to complete some simple tasks listed under the contest for their chance to win the luxury property that can generate over $10,000 a month in rental income.