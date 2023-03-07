Metropoly Presale Crosses $600,000: How to Buy METRO before price hikes?

Metropoly presale is racing ahead with no signs of a slow-down. Now past the $600,000 mark, the event has seen large traffic over the last few days.

The project introduces unique NFT use cases that venture beyond the crypto market to reinvent global real estate. If the presale is any sign, the vision has resonated with the audience. A $1M Burj Khalifa Giveaway further catalyzes the hype around the presale. It will finish ahead of schedule at this pace, forcing new investors to buy the token at high prices after the exchange listings.

Here is a closer look at Metropoly and whether its presale hype is well-founded, accompanied by a guide to buying METRO at a discounted price.

What is Metropoly?

Real estate remains one of the most popular long-term investments around the globe. In fact, the world’s top 1% use real estate investments to grow their fortune multifold. Sadly, that is not the case with the rest of the population, which can’t break into the market due to its high financial barriers. Moreover, real estate is illiquid and complicated for most people.

This is where Metropoly steps in – the world’s first NFT marketplace backed by real-world properties. It aims to decentralize and democratize the global real estate market using blockchain technology and NFTs. With Metropoly, you can invest in a high-yield real estate property for as low as $100. The platform adds real-world assets to the blockchain as NFTs and then divides them into fractional NFTs for retail purchase. As a result, you can invest in multiple real estate properties with your monthly savings.

Metropoly is led by the vision to make the real estate market accessible to users worldwide, regardless of their country of origin or credit score.

This stunning beachside villa could now be yours! 🏖️ With Metropoly, you can own your first property in seconds using real estate NFTs and all you need to start is just $100! 🤩 Rush to our presale before it ends soon! 👉https://t.co/tpOwICvgol#metropoly #crypto #nft pic.twitter.com/RXpN5UEzF1 — METROPOLY – PRE-SALE IS LIVE! 🔊 (@metropoly_io) March 3, 2023

Real estate investments – as easy as it gets

One of the key missions of Metropoly is to simplify the process of buying and selling real estate for investors. It comes with no banks, paperwork, or hidden fees as you’re investing in the property via an NFT, rather than purchasing it directly from the seller. As a result, the hassles of traditional real estate investments are done away with, giving you an easy way to invest fractionally in income-generating properties.

There are more:

Anybody with a small budget can invest in a high-value property since it is divided into fractions. This not only decreases the initial cost of investment, but also helps you diversify your portfolio. And diversification goes a long way in mitigating the risks attached to any investment. Metropoly lists an array of physical properties, hand-selected by a team of real estate experts.

With Metropoly, the responsibility (and worry) of finding a tenant or taking care of the property is not yours. Everything is managed by the multidisciplinary Metropoly team based in London, Dubai, & Ontario.

Regardless of the location, time, or market conditions, people always need a roof over their heads. That essentially means you will earn a reliable passive income from your NFT investments. In addition, they will undergo value appreciation and create long-term wealth, based on the market value of the underlying property. Real estate assets are also a great hedge against inflation.

More importantly, you can trade fractional real estate NFTs in seconds on Metropoly’s easy-to-use marketplace.

How to procure METRO for a discount?

Metropoly is hosting the presale of METRO tokens, the native cryptocurrency of the platform, which will play a key role in facilitating its payment system. The presale is now in the ninth stage, selling at $0.0625 per piece. The price will go up as it moves to the next stages. So if you’re looking to stock up on the token at discounted prices, it’s best to get in early.

To participate in the METRO presale, you would need a crypto wallet. (Metamask and Trust Wallet are known for their smooth user experience.) Make sure your wallet is funded with ETH, BNB, or USDT. The next step is to enter your purchase details and confirm the transaction. You need to buy at least $100 worth of METRO. That’s it. You will be able to claim your METRO tokens after the presale ends.

Use the bonus code LAUNCH20 to get an additional 20% on your purchases. Your presale purchase also gets you entry to a massive Burj Khalifa apartment giveaway, worth 1 Million USD. The lucky winner will earn up to $100k per year as rent proceeds from the property. The competition is open to everyone who completes the tasks in the contest and holds at least $100 worth of the METRO token at the time of the draw.

Verdict: Is METRO worth the presale hype?

The crypto market has moved away from hype to innovation over the last few months, especially in the aftermath of the series of price crashes. While the market is more fertile than ever, it is important to invest in projects that create real-world value to maintain a profitable portfolio.

As discussed above, Metropoly has the potential to make a tangible change in the real estate market, which substantiates its fast-moving presale. The contract code is fully audited by SolidProof, and the team is verified by CertiK, ruling out chances of a scam or hack. Moreover, the Metropoly Marketplace Beta is live and ready for action.