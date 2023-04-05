Metropoly Presale Crosses $1.1 Million, Investors Go Crazy for Fractional Real Estate

For a considerable time, the real estate market has been a tempting investment opportunity; however, it has become increasingly difficult to enter due to soaring housing prices and stagnant income ratios.

In the United States, the median house price-to-income ratio has reached 7.71, surpassing the figures recorded during the 2008 economic crisis and the 4.4 ratio recorded two decades ago. As a result, investors are facing challenges in finding adequate security for their future. To tackle this issue, various blockchain-based real estate platforms are working towards disrupting the market and creating more equity, making it accessible to the average investor.

With Metropoly entering the next stage of its presale, it is worthwhile to understand more about it and get a sense of how it will transform the real estate industry.

We Need Fractional Real Estate Platforms

Traditionally, sharing real estate investment knowledge from one generation to the next has been common. However, younger individuals face significant obstacles when investing in real estate due to the market’s complexity and high costs. As a result, younger generations are unable to take advantage of numerous benefits associated with real estate investment, such as safeguarding against inflation, diversifying their investment portfolios, and investing in profitable tangible assets.

Acknowledging real estate’s potential as a passive income source and a hedge against inflation is crucial. Investing in real estate enables younger generations to establish a reliable income stream and ensure their financial stability. To address these challenges, a new blockchain-powered real estate market is emerging, providing a cost-effective and convenient way for individuals of varying ages and financial situations to invest in real estate.

Metropoly is leading this movement by introducing an NFT marketplace for real estate assets. Metropoly’s NFTs are backed by tangible properties, enabling everyone to reap the benefits of real estate investment.

Metropoly Presale in Next Stage as Investors Continue to Accumulate METRO

Metropoly’s use of blockchain technology to enable fractional real estate investment has propelled the industry forward, leading to notable advancements. The platform’s presale is currently underway, and it is set to transition to the next stage. The project has already amassed over $1.1 million in funds during the presale phase. In this phase, investors can procure the ERC-20 utility token METRO, with a total token supply of 1 billion. The cost per token is $0.0769, and investors can purchase it using USDT, ETH, or BNB.

By participating in Metropoly’s presale, investors can secure membership to the exclusive Platinum Member’s Club, which provides several benefits, including early access to the Metropoly Beta and a Metropoly NFT. The benefits offered increase with the investment amount, with higher-tier investors receiving real estate NFTs worth $10,000 and cashback on rental income.

Metropoly is gaining popularity on social media platforms due to its numerous benefits, which are attracting users. The platform’s potential is showcased through the availability of a prototype platform for users to test. Additionally, SolidProof has verified the platform’s contract code, while CertiK has authenticated the team members’ identities.

Metropoly showcases how blockchain technology can transform the real estate industry by introducing innovative solutions. The platform offers a simple and convenient alternative that eliminates the need for complex bureaucracy, allowing individuals to participate in the real estate market regardless of their investment size. Whether someone has a modest sum of $100 or a substantial amount, Metropoly enables everyone to benefit from investing in real estate.

Platform Launches on May 1, Beta Version Currently Usable

The platform’s public launch is imminent, with a scheduled launch date of May 1st. This should be more than enough reason for crypto enthusiasts to get excited.

Metropoly provides an intuitive and user-friendly platform that allows individuals to invest in fractional real estate easily. The investment process is simple: users need only link their wallet, browse the marketplace for properties ranging from villas to apartments and penthouses, and buy a fraction starting at $100.

At present, users can utilize the beta version of Metropoly’s platform to view available properties, participate in ongoing auctions, and examine the payouts tab. The platform’s marketplace will exhibit properties from different regions globally and will feature a leaderboard showcasing users’ real estate fraction ownership, performance, and dividend payouts. It is important to note, though, that the properties showcased in the prototype are for demonstration purposes only.

In addition to offering a user-friendly platform for fractional real estate investment, Metropoly provides an exceptional opportunity to win a $1 million apartment in Burj Khalifa through its $1 million giveaway. This property has the potential to yield rental income of up to $100,000 annually, making it a highly coveted prize. To participate in the contest, users must complete social and marketing tasks, such as tweeting about Metropoly, subscribing to the Discord and Telegram channels, and signing up for the newsletter.

Check Out the METRO Presale Soon

Real estate investment has shown consistent profitability, even in volatile markets. However, due to the industry’s complexity, the average person finds it challenging to invest in properties.

To address this issue, Metropoly, a blockchain-based platform, has emerged, providing a user-friendly and accessible platform for real estate investment. Users can buy properties from different parts of the world within minutes, potentially disrupting the traditional exclusive investment market and making real estate investment accessible to everyone. With the presale stage nearing its end, it is advisable to explore Metropoly’s innovative solution.