Metropoly: Making the Real Estate Market Accessible to All, Everywhere – Time to Buy?

Metropoly is a brand new project launching in the crypto space that hopes to lower the barrier to entry in the real estate market.

The company believes that by using blockchains, and more specifically NFTs, the real estate arena can be made more easily available to all, since people will now be able to buy fractions of properties rather than entire buildings outright.

A real estate NFT marketplace for all

There are many headaches when one tries to participate in the real estate sector at the moment: one has to contend with banks, legal fees, and all manner of bureaucracy that makes the entire process extremely inefficient and time-consuming.

However, the team at Metropoloy are building an NFT marketplace specifically to cater for the real estate market.

From now on, investors from any jurisdiction will be able to purchase fractions of income-generating properties without the aforementioned bureaucratic prerequisites.

This means that investors are even able to earn passive income generated by monthly rental yields from the properties that they choose to invest in.

Metropoly is conducting a $1m giveaway

The team at Metropoly are determined to make their presale one of the most enticing on the market, and as such have committed themselves to conducting a $1m giveaway.

In order to participate, all that one has to do is to participate in the $METRO presale and to complete the tasks in the tweet above.

Participate in the METRO presale now on their website

The METRO presale is now live on the Metropoly website, meaning that anyone with a Web3 wallet can now participate to acquire tokens as inexpensively as possible.

The team has now currently raised just over $500k, which is slightly more than their soft cap of $1m.

