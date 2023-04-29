Metropoly Just Has One Day Remaining In Explosive Presale as Revolutionary NFT Real Estate Marketplace Launch Approaches

The Metropoly presale officially has one day remaining in its explosive presale, providing you with the final opportunity to invest in the revolutionary real estate NFT marketplace at early-stage prices. After today, the presale will be officially closed as the team gears up to launch the project’s marketplace that will let individuals across the globe begin their real estate journeys.

Metropoly has created a groundbreaking solution to the current problem that real estate investors face today. The project is one of the only NFT projects in existence that can provide a reliable passive income, which is generated through one of the most reliable sources of cash flow – rental yield.

Just One Day Remaining in Metropoly Presale

The Metropoly presale has raised over $1.5 million in its fundraising as 3,600 individuals rush to become investors in the METRO token, the native token to power the ecosystem, at rock-bottom prices. It seems investors have quickly run to the presale in its final days as they realize that the Metropoly Marketplace is officially ready to launch, meaning that their investment won’t take too long to see returns as it’s likely to grow alongside the marketplace platform usage.

Metropoly achieved its fundraising goal over fourteen separate presale stages, all of which saw higher prices for the METRO token. The final stage of the presale has been selling the token at a price of $0.09, which still provides unrealized returns for investors once the token launches on tier-1 exchanges at a price of $0.1.

Why is Metropoly Gaining So Much Attention?

The Metropoly presale is gaining so much attention in recent weeks because it’s created a groundbreaking solution to the real estate investment problem, allowing thousands of investors around the world to enter the market they were previously locked out of.

Metropoly has created the world’s first NFT marketplace backed by real-world properties that all can provide a genuinely passive income for holders. The entire idea behind the platform is to change the way real estate investing is conducted by introducing modern technology into the sector, allowing users to buy real estate with crypto in a matter of seconds with as little as $100 starting capital.

The reason the initial starting requirements are set so low is that all of the properties in the Metropoly portfolio are fractionalized into little pieces. These individual pieces are then tokenized as NFTs to be purchased on the NFT marketplace. As a result, users that purchase the NFTs are investing in shared ownership of a real estate property.

Regardless of the shared ownership structure, all investors are entitled to the same benefits they would receive if they invested through traditional means. For example, all NFT holders can take advantage of any capital appreciation on their investments by selling their NFTs on the Metropoly Marketplace at any time.

Furthermore, the best part about the Metropoly project is that owning one of the NFTs also provides holders with a genuinely passive income.

Can it Really Provide a Genuine Passive Income for Holders?

All holders of the real-estate-backed NFTs are entitled to their share of the rental yield on a particular property – providing them with a genuinely passive income.

The best part about this passive income is that it’s sustainable, so your APY won’t be trending toward zero percent over an extended period. In addition, the passive income is provided through the rental yield on the property, which is historically known as one of the most reliable sources of income for investors across the globe.

Furthermore, the income is genuinely passive – meaning it requires no effort from the holders – because the Metropoly team takes care of the property maintenance and ensures there’s always a tenant paying rent. As a result, real estate investors simply need to hold the NFT in their wallets to receive their share of the rental income in stablecoins each month.

Invest Today Before Presale Closes and Token Hits Top-tier Exchanges.

With the final 24 hours of the presale upon us, this is your last opportunity to invest in the METRO token before the presale closes and the token is listed on tier-1 exchanges. The team intends to launch the Metropoly Marketplace in the first few days of May, meaning you won’t be waiting too long to see your investment see a return.

Once the marketplace has launched and users generate a passive income, the word will quickly spread through the crypto sector, which should attract a flurry of investors that will help the price of METRO surge higher after the presale.

Overall, Metropoly has created a groundbreaking solution in the real estate market, creating the easiest method to diversify from risky crypto assets into stable real estate properties.