Metropoly is Steadily Becoming the Answer to the Real Estate Market’s Problems

The removal of intermediaries and their fees and delays is often emphasized by the crypto community as a means of disrupting various sectors. Real estate, with its bureaucratic procedures and paperwork that investors must navigate, is frequently cited as an ideal candidate for transformation, being one of the oldest and most cumbersome industries.

Metropoly, an NFT project, seeks to address the challenges of the real estate industry by leveraging digital technology. This article explores the workings of Metropoly and the ways in which users can benefit from the platform, including opportunities for generating passive income.

There are Serious Issues in the Real Estate Market Currently

In 2021, the worldwide real estate market had a value of $6.8 trillion, with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.9%. This upward trend is predicted to persist, rendering the industry an appealing investment opportunity. In the United States, the market’s worth was estimated to be $3.69 trillion in 2021, and it is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2022 and 2030.

Currently, the house-to-income ratio in the United States is at 7.71, exceeding the ratios recorded during the 2008 housing bubble and the pre-2000 ratio of roughly 4.4. To prevent the pricing out of significant segments of the population from the housing market, this trend must be reversed.

Despite the continued allure of real estate investment, several challenges have arisen in recent decades. Among these challenges, one major obstacle is the growing financial and bureaucratic barriers to entry, which make it difficult for individual investors to gain access to the benefits of real estate ownership, including security and passive income opportunities.

There is no doubt that the real estate market requires a transformation, and blockchain technology has the potential to eliminate the entry barriers that have hindered progress. It is one of the most widely discussed applications of cryptocurrency, and Metropoly is leading the way in this revolution.

All Sorts of Properties are Available on Metropoly

Metropoly is an innovative project that has the potential to bring about the necessary changes in the real estate market. It is the first-ever real estate NFT marketplace worldwide, backed entirely by physical properties, providing users with the opportunity to invest in real estate through NFTs. These NFTs are tied to actual properties, making investment opportunities accessible to individuals, regardless of their credit score or location.

The primary idea is to enable fractional real estate investment, allowing purchasers to acquire fractional ownership of a property and buy properties at a much lower cost, starting at just $100. With Metropoly, investors can envision owning a share of a luxury property in a prime location and earning rental income.

Metropoly provides a significant advantage compared to traditional real estate procedures, which can take several months to complete. With Metropoly, these processes can be completed in seconds, providing accessibility for anyone to participate in the real estate market and protect themselves against inflation, regardless of their location.

In addition, the project has introduced a giveaway worth $1 million, offering the winner the chance to own a luxury apartment situated in the renowned Burj Khalifa. The winner may earn rental income of up to $100,000 per year from the property. The competition consists of ten entry methods, primarily involving the promotion of Metropoly, such as joining the Telegram channel, sharing the project on Twitter, and referring friends.

Metropoly has launched the beta version of its platform, allowing users to explore the numerous properties available for investment. The platform includes tabs for auctions, mortgages, and payouts. The presence of a functioning product is a promising indication of the project’s potential success, making it worthwhile for cryptocurrency enthusiasts to consider participating in the presale. However, it is crucial to note that the properties presented in the prototype are for demonstration purposes only.

METRO Presale is Going Hot

We have crossed $600,000 in the presale so far! 🤑 Your chances of buying $METRO at a bonus price are running low as we have almost reached our target! But you still have a chance so buy in now! 🔥https://t.co/tpOwICvgol pic.twitter.com/FoSd9bl7RH — METROPOLY – PRE-SALE IS LIVE! 🔊 (@metropoly_io) March 7, 2023

Metropoly has already secured over $830,000 in its presale, and the project has generated significant buzz on social media and within the cryptocurrency community. These factors are a clear indication that the initiative is gaining traction in the industry.

When investors participate in the presale, they become members of the Platinum Member’s Club, which offers various benefits that increase based on the amount invested.

The first level offers advantages such as early access to the Metropoly Beta and a Metropoly NFT, while the higher levels provide real estate NFTs valued at $10,000 and cashback on rental income. Moreover, the sooner an investor joins the presale, the greater the incentives they receive.

Metropoly is About to Change an Entire Industry

Real estate remains a dependable means for individuals to protect their capital, providing not only a place to live but also a tangible asset with inherent value. In the midst of the current volatile economic climate, owning a property can offer vital reassurance, whether as a primary residence or a source of rental income.

The introduction of NFTs in the real estate industry has the potential to revolutionize transactional processes, benefiting all parties involved. Metropoly serves as a prime example of this emerging model, making real estate investment accessible to people from diverse backgrounds. With its innovative approach, the platform is poised to become a major player in the cryptocurrency market.