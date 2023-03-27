Metropoly Heads into Stage 10 of Presale With Almost $1 Million Raised and A Few Days to Go

The successful Metropoly presale is ready to head into its tenth stage after almost raising $1 million over the previous nine stages. The tenth stage will be the final stage of the presale, presenting you with the last chance to get involved in the METRO token at lower prices before the token hits exchanges across the industry.

Metropoly has created an intuitive method of helping regular investors diversify their portfolios away from cryptocurrency into one of the most stable asset classes in existence: real estate. The platform lets investors start their property portfolios in a matter of seconds without needing to take invasive credit checks or acquire a mortgage.

Keep reading to learn why investors are quickly rushing to this revolutionary real estate platform.

Metropoly Begins Stage 10: Sights Set For $1 Million.

The tenth stage of the Metropoly presale is upon us, selling the token at a price of $0.0714. Although this is the highest price in the presale, it still presents a fantastic opportunity because the METRO token is expected to be listed on tier-1 exchanges at a price of $0.1 – providing profit for those investing during stage 10.

The presale is selling the METRO token, which will be used to fuel the NFT marketplace selling real-estate-backed NFTs. The token will be the main transaction and rewards token on the platform and has been audited by CertiK – providing confidence that the token won’t be rugged.

Product Ready For Launch On May 1st

Buy and Sell Real Estate NFTs on our 24/7 active Metropoly marketplace. Auction a Real Estate NFT and get the best possible offer for your property. ‍⚖️ Trade NFTs with ease — similar to trading shares in a stock. Beta version out now https://t.co/HPcCrqE6GL pic.twitter.com/ODMmMv2WiJ — METROPOLY – PRE-SALE IS LIVE! (@metropoly_io) March 19, 2023

The best part about investing in the presale during the current stage is that you won’t be waiting too long for the Metropoly product to be launched, allowing the token to grow alongside the platform. The team has announced that they expect to officially launch the Metropoly Marketplace on May 1st, 2023. This means that, from that date onwards, users will have access to the marketplace to start investing in real estate properties across the world.

The Metropoly Marketplace is designed to let crypto investors diversify from cryptocurrency in a matter of seconds. The best part about the marketplace is the fact that users can get started with as little as $100 to invest in real estate. The low minimum investment amount is made possible through fractional ownership of real estate. This means the properties are broken down into small pieces and then tokenized as NFTs. As a result, investors can purchase real estate shares without buying the entire property outright.

All NFT holders still benefit from ownership, meaning they can sell their NFTs at any time and benefit from capital appreciation. Furthermore, they’re also entitled to their share of the rental yield, distributed proportionally to their wallets every month in stablecoins.

Metropoly changes the dynamic of real estate investing because it democratizes the route. Instead of going through banks, taking out loans, taking invasive credit checks, and filling out mountains of paperwork, Metropoly lets you buy real estate in just a few clicks without the need for a middleman. Furthermore, it also lets you invest in real estate in any country. So, whether you’re in the United States or Japan, anybody can invest in real estate property in the portfolio regardless of location.

High-Profile Partnerships Could Take Metropoly to New Heights

Welcome to the the 55th Airdrop on #Tenset Infinity ♾ and Bronze sponsor @metropoly_io NFT Marketplace backed by real-world properties ️ aiming to democratize real estate and make it accessible for all. Read: https://t.co/0VFrHhz9lw TG: https://t.co/ZQbiNfwaAW pic.twitter.com/bMg0E2f9NZ — TenseT.io (@TenseT_io) December 17, 2022

In addition to the groundbreaking real estate platform, Metropoly has some exciting partnerships to help push the platform to new heights. The platform has partnerships with the DTC group, Transak, and Chain Adoption – all helping with certain aspects of the platform. However, the most important partnership is with Tenset.

Metropoly is part of the Tenset Infinity platform, an incubator that helps projects grow. One of the previous projects that Tenset helped was $HERO, which managed to produce over 80x returns for investors. Metropoly is a bronze sponsor on the Infinity platform, providing the incubator with 250,000 $METRO tokens to airdrop to be distributed over a period of 180 days to all users who locked 10set on Infinity premium airdrops.

Last Stage Commences: Just A Few Days To Go

With the tenth stage officially getting underway, there are now just a few days to go until the Metropoly presale is officially over. This presents your final opportunity to get involved in the revolutionary real estate platform at the lowest possible prices.