Metropoly Continues to Gain Momentum After 3,000 Investors Participate In Presale: Learn Why

The Metropoly presale continues to gain significant momentum after the fundraising crosses the $1.2 million milestone. In total, 3,236 investors have participated in the presale as they flock to the project on a mission to put passive income back on the map.

Metropoly has created a real estate marketplace filled with NFTs capable of generating a passive income for the hotels through the rental yield generated on each property. Keep reading to learn why this presale has attracted so many investors.

Metropoly Hits $1.2 Million in Fundraising Through 3,236 Investors

The Metropoly presale has crossed the $1.3 million milestone in fundraising after 3,236 investors rush to purchase METRO tokens, the native token behind the platform. The presale is currently in the twelfth stage, selling each METRO token for a price of $0.08. However, the presale uses a rising price mechanism, which means the price for the METRO tokens increases during each presale stage.

As a result, those that invest in the presale earlier will leave the fundraising with higher unrealized gains once it reaches its conclusion. The project is currently 88% to hit its goal of $1.5 million in the presale, and the team has stated that they will list the token on tier-1 exchanges at a price of $0.1. Therefore, everybody participating in this presale stage still stands to leave with profits.

Metropoly: Putting Real Estate Investment Back Into the Mix

Metropoly has created the world’s first NFT marketplace backed by real-world properties capable of generating a passive income for holders. All of the NFTs are backed by real-world utility as they represent fractional ownership in a specific real estate property. The income received on the NFT is generated through the rental yield on the property.

With interest rates rising across the globe, it’s becoming increasingly expensive for investors to take out mortgages to purchase real estate investments. Furthermore, the tedious process involves countless hours of communication with a bank and endless paperwork, which often means it takes months to secure a real estate investment.

Metropoly seeks to change this dynamic by letting anybody invest in real estate through the marketplace in a matter of seconds. There’s no need to contact a bank when investing through Metropoly, nor is there any paperwork that needs to be completed. As a result, the Metropoly project is putting real estate investment back into the mix, making it much more accessible to the broader public.

In addition, the Metropoly marketplace doesn’t have any geographical restrictions. This means that anyone from anywhere in the world can purchase any property on the marketplace.

The best part about making a real estate investment on Metropoly is that users can get started with as little as $100. The initial starting capital requirement is so low because all of the properties in the Metropoly marketplace are fractionalized into little pieces. This means the ownership of the property is broken down and tokenized as individual NFTs to purchase. Buying one of the NFTs represents shared ownership in a real estate property while retaining all of the regular investment benefits for holders.

Earn a Passive Income Just By Holding

One of the flagship benefits of holding a Metropoly NFT is that holders earn a passive income just by keeping the NFT in their wallets. The income is generated through the rental yield on the property, which is historically known as one of the most reliable sources of cash flow. In fact, the wealthiest one percent of individuals in the world used real estate investment to grow their fortunes, and Metropoly is opening up this opportunity to the wider population.

The income generated is passive because the Metropoly team is the property manager for all the real estate in its portfolio. This means that the team will handle the sourcing of property, advertise it to find a tenant, handle all payments, and take care of the property maintenance.

As a result, NFT holders simply need to wait to receive their monthly share of the rental yield, distributed to their wallets in the form of stablecoins.

In addition to the rental yield, Metropoly NFT holders are also entitled to sell their NFTs at any time on the marketplace to take advantage of any capital appreciation on the property. Metropoly takes this one step further by purchasing all NFTs at 70% of the face value, removing the illiquidity problem from the equation. Alternatively, NFT holders can simply list their NFT for auction and receive the highest bid.

Invest Today Before Prices Continue to Rise

The Metropoly Marketplace is scheduled to go live at the start of May, meaning these are your last few weeks to get invested in the METRO token. The native token will be the main utility token on the platform and will be used to pay for NFTs and provide rewards.

The presale remains in the twelfth stage, selling the token at a price of $0.08. However, the price will increase once the presale enters the next stage. Therefore, you need to act quickly to take advantage of the lower prices to leave the presale with higher unrealized gains.

Overall, Metropoly is democratizing the real estate investment process and injecting the potential of passive income back into the crypto market.