Metropoly Beta 3.0 Coming Soon, Presale is in the 11th Stage

Web3 is expected to become the prevailing trend worldwide in 2023, owing to the substantial investments made in this area that have resulted in significant outcomes. Despite already gaining a robust foothold globally in 2022, Web3’s emergence as a dominant trend is anticipated for the upcoming year.

The real estate industry is also adopting decentralized technology, with a renewed interest and focus on implementing innovative ideas like NFTs. Although this topic has been under discussion for a while, the latest technological advancements have brought it into the spotlight even more prominently.

Metropoly has already attracted the attention of the crypto community for its real estate platform. Having crossed $1 million in its presale, the project will soon launch the beta 3.0 version of its platform, before launching the public version on May 1. We tell you everything you need to know about Metropoly here.

Real Estate Entry Barriers Need to Be Lowered

Real estate investment has been a customary practice handed down from older to younger generations. Nevertheless, today’s younger individuals encounter a significant challenge in investing in real estate due to the market’s intricacies and high costs.

This inability to invest in real estate deprives the younger generation of numerous benefits such as safeguarding against inflation, diversifying their investment portfolios, and investing in profitable tangible properties.

The potential of real estate as a passive income source and a safeguard against inflation is a significant concern. Investing in real estate can provide younger generations with a secure source of income, ensuring their financial stability.

To tackle these challenges, a novel blockchain-based real estate market is emerging that provides an affordable and accessible means for people of all ages and financial backgrounds to invest in real estate.

Metropoly is at the forefront of this movement, offering an NFT marketplace for real estate properties. Metropoly’s NFTs are fully supported by tangible properties, allowing everyone to reap the benefits of real estate investment.

Metropoly’s Beta 3.0 Precedes Public Launch

Investing in real estate through Metropoly allows you to expand your wealth just like the world's top 1%, and that too within seconds. Check out our beta drop 2.0 https://t.co/HPcCrqEEwj Don't forget to watch out for beta 3.0 #metropoly #realestate #Web3 #crypto pic.twitter.com/AxOumHMPr6 — METROPOLY – PRE-SALE IS LIVE! (@metropoly_io) March 22, 2023

Metropoly offers a simple and user-friendly platform for individuals to invest in fractional real estate. The process of making an investment through Metropoly is straightforward, requiring users to simply connect their wallet, browse the marketplace for properties such as apartments, penthouses, or villas, and make a purchase starting at $100.

A beta version of the platform is currently available for users to explore. This allows them to view the properties offered, participate in ongoing auctions, and view the payouts tab. The Metropoly marketplace will feature properties from all around the world and includes a leaderboard that displays the number of fractions of real estate owned their performance, and the dividends received. The properties listed in the prototype are for illustration purposes only.

In the coming days, Metropoly will launch version 3.0 of its beta platform, which will introduce further features to the beta version, showcasing Metropoly’s potential to revolutionize the real estate industry.

Apart from offering an effortless platform, Metropoly provides a unique chance for users to win a $1 million apartment in Burj Khalifa through its $1 million giveaway. The rental income from this property has the potential to amount to $100,000 yearly, making it a substantial prize. Users can participate in the competition by completing social and marketing tasks, such as tweeting about Metropoly, subscribing to the Discord and/or Telegram channel, and registering for the newsletter, among other tasks.

The public launch is also not far away, with the platform going live on May 1.

Metropoly Brings Necessary Solutions to Real Estate

PRE-SALE STAGE 10 BEGINS ⚔️ Missed stage 9? No worries, we have got you covered. You still have a shot at buying $METRO at a bonus price of $0.0714! Visit the presale page before stage 10 ends! https://t.co/tpOwICvgol#crypto #web3 #nft pic.twitter.com/2q14FOrxqO — METROPOLY – PRE-SALE IS LIVE! (@metropoly_io) March 21, 2023

Utilizing blockchain technology to offer fractional real estate investment options, the Metropoly platform has made substantial progress in the industry.

Currently, the Metropoly presale is ongoing, but it will conclude shortly as it is in its 10th stage. The project has raised over $1 million during the presale. Investors can procure the METRO token, an ERC-20 utility token with a maximum supply of 1 billion tokens, during the presale. The price of one METRO token is $0.0714, and it can be purchased through USDT, ETH, or BNB.

Presale investors can join the exclusive Platinum Member’s Club on Metropoly and gain access to a range of benefits, such as early access to the Metropoly Beta and a Metropoly NFT. The benefits increase as the investment amount increases, with higher-tier investors receiving real estate NFTs valued at $10,000 and cashback on rental income.

The Metropoly platform is gaining popularity on social media due to its numerous advantages. Users can test the prototype platform, indicating its potential. Additionally, the platform’s contract code has been verified by SolidProof, and the identities of the team members have been verified by CertiK.

Metropoly is an exemplary use case of how blockchain technology can revolutionize the real estate sector by introducing innovation. The platform provides a user-friendly solution that eliminates the need for complicated bureaucracy, enabling anyone to participate in the real estate market irrespective of their investment amount. Whether one has $100 or tens of thousands, Metropoly enables everyone to unlock the advantages of real estate investment.

Get Involved in Metropoly Quickly

Despite the rapidly changing and unpredictable nature of the market, real estate investment remains a profitable constant. However, the complex nature of the industry has made it challenging for the average person to invest in properties.

Metropoly, a blockchain-based platform, aims to address this issue by providing an accessible and user-friendly platform for real estate investment. With the ability to purchase properties from various locations worldwide in just a matter of minutes, Metropoly is poised to revolutionize the traditional, exclusive investment market and make real estate investment accessible to all. There’s not much time left in the presale, so do check it out.