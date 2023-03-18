Metropoly Approaches $900K in Funding: Just Three Days Left In Current Presale Stage.

The Metropoly presale is quickly approaching the $900,000 level in fundraising as investors quickly pile in with the end date of the presale in sight. Currently, there are just three days left in the ninth stage of the presale, providing you with the perfect opportunity to get involved before prices increase in the next stage.

Metropoly is a groundbreaking real estate NFT platform that allows users to begin their property portfolios in a matter of seconds, starting with as little as $100 through fractional ownership. The Metropoly Marketplace is truly game-changing as it opens up the real estate investment market to the general public, allowing them to get exposure to one of the most stable asset classes in history.

Metropoly Edging Closer to $900K In Current Presale Stage

The Metropoly presale has now officially raised over $870,000 as it quickly edges closer to the magical $900,000 level. The presale is currently in the ninth stage and is selling the native token behind the platform, METRO, for a price of $0.0625. The current stage just has three days until its completion. After the countdown, the price will increase in the next stage.

The METRO token will be the token to fuel the entire Metropoly marketplace. It will be the main transaction token to be used to purchase NFTs and will also serve as a rewards token for dedicated members of the community. In addition, the token has been audited by CertiK, one of the most respected security firms in crypto, and doesn’t include any transaction taxes.

Why Are Investors Rushing to Metropoly Now?

Investors are quickly rushing to the presale in the final stages as they can see the end of the presale in sight. The team recently announced that its Metropoly NFT Marketplace is almost ready to be shipped, with the official date set for May 1st, 2023.

With the official launch date known, it seems that investors sitting on the sideline are now ready to take the plunge into the revolutionary real estate platform as they believe it can open the doors to a wide audience – allowing the entire ecosystem to grow alongside the value of the METRO token.

Furthermore, Metropoly recently added support for five more languages, which introduces the cutting-edge marketplace to an entirely new base of investors. Metropoly recently added support for additional languages such as Norwegian, Korean, Dutch, Turkish, and Russian.

Is Passive Income a Genuine Reality?

Another reason investors seem to be rushing to the Metropoly presale is that it can provide a source of passive income for those purchasing the real-estate-backed NFTs on the marketplace. Metropoly is the world’s first NFT marketplace filled with NFTs backed by real-world assets, allowing buyers to gain exposure to the real estate investment market.

Those that purchase an NFT become fractional owners of the property backing that specific NFT. As a result, they are entitled to all of the benefits that real estate investors receive when investing in real estate assets through traditional means. For example, all NFTs holders are free to sell their NFTs at any time on the platform to bank any capital appreciation on the property. In addition, they’re also entitled to their share of the rental yield provided by tenants that are living at the property.

Rental yield has long been known as the most reliable source of cash flow for investors, which

is why the world’s 1% of the wealthiest people used real estate to grow their fortunes. However, the income generated by the NFTs is entirely passive because the Metropoly team takes it upon themselves to handle all of the real estate management. The realtors hand-select properties to add to the portfolio, handle all of the maintenance associated with the property, and ensure that tenants pay rent.

All of Metropoly's properties are handpicked by our experienced realtors ️ We do all the work so you can sit back and easily invest with just a click of a button! Check out our pre-sale! https://t.co/iMNSYw6Nur#metropoly #realestate #propertyinvestment #cryptocurrency pic.twitter.com/57YXt89K2E — METROPOLY – PRE-SALE IS LIVE! (@metropoly_io) March 16, 2023

As a result, investors simply need to purchase the NFT to start earning a passive income, which is distributed to their wallets each month in the form of stablecoins.

Just Three Days Left to Invest at Current Prices

As of today, there are just three days left to invest in the METRO presale at the ninth-stage price of $0.0625. However, once the timer on the presale page ends, the price for the METRO token will increase until the presale ends closer to the official launch date. As mentioned, the official launch date is set for May 1st, 2023. Therefore, those investing now won’t have to wait too long until the product is live and starts to thrive.

Although we are late in the stages, those that invest in the ninth stage still stand to profit as soon as the presale ends. The team has stated that they will list the token on tier-1 exchanges at a price of $0.1, giving all presale buyers an instant profit. However, with the product ready to be rolled out, it might be wiser to hold off until users start investing in the marketplace, as the price for METRO is likely to increase.