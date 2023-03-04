METRO, CSPR, ANKR: Top 3 Picks for Whales in 2023

Whether you are looking for the best crypto whale opportunities in 2023 or just want to know what whales are buying, this article is for you. Listed below are the top three cryptocurrencies that whales are stocking up on in bulk.

1. Metropoly (METRO) – NFT Marketplace Backed by Real-World Properties

Metropoly is the most popular asset among whales now – and for the right reasons. It is the native cryptocurrency of the world’s first NFT marketplace, 100% backed by real-world properties. The project has been consistently drawing attention from both crypto and real estate communities since its announcement. The fast-moving METRO presale, which comes at attractive discounts, stands testimony to the project’s market relevance.

Why is Metropoly trending?

Real estate has long been confined to the rich and privileged. Breaking into the coveted market is beyond the wildest dreams of a middle-class investor. So, they settle for stock, commodity, and mutual fund investments instead. It’s about time that changed.

The price of real estate assets increases with population. As a result, real estate is one of the safest and most lucrative long-term investments.

The real estate market is tangible and easy to understand, even for investors from non-technical backgrounds.

Metropoly decentralizes the real estate market to make it accessible to the masses. Its value proposition to make real estate assets available for as low as $100 has resonated with a large audience. It makes this possible through blockchain tokenization of real estate assets into NFTs.

By converting the NFT into fractional NFTs, the asset can be owned by hundreds of people for a small investment. The blockchain smart contract records the transactions of the assets in a decentralized, immutable ledger.

The distribution of the monthly income from rent and the funds from the resale of the property is automatically executed by the blockchain-run smart contract. That rules out middlemen and agencies from the equation, cutting down time and cost.

The beta dashboard of Metropoly NFT marketplace went live in January 2023, to the pleasant surprise of the community. It is rare for a project to launch the product prior to token launch. It underscores the credibility of Metropoly. The team has been working on the marketplace for over a year now. The Beta 2.0 of the dashboard soon followed the first release, with upgrades to features like trading, auctions, and mortgage.

Metropoly real estate assets vs traditional real estate assets

Traditional real estate is time-consuming. And it brings with it a long line-up of paperwork. The dealings with the bank, second-party, and third parties can trigger a migraine. Metropoly does away with that. On the marketplace, you can browse a wide range of real estate properties from around the world and invest in one that you find the most lucrative. Since you are investing in a blockchain asset, instead of the real estate asset directly, the process can be completed in a few minutes.

Metropoly NFT assets are priced starting from 100 USD. The platform lowers the initial capital barrier to the real estate industry and allows you to diversify your portfolio. Diversification goes a long way in mitigating the risks attached to investments.

The Metropoly NFT marketplace is highly liquid as its user base is global.

The hassles of maintenance and finding tenants are not yours. They are taken care of by the Metropoly team based in London, Dubai, and Ontario. But the asset yields you rental income, just like a traditional real estate property.

How to invest in METRO?

Whether you are a whale or a retail investor, the ongoing METRO presale is the best investment gateway to the project. The token is being sold for heavily discounted prices at the presale, which explains its hype on social media platforms.

The METRO presale is racing ahead, after witnessing traffic from both the crypto and real estate communities. It is one of the best gateways for people who are looking for an early entry to Metropoly. METRO is selling for $0.0625 in the ninth stage, having raised 54% of its minimum goal at the time of this writing.

2. Casper (CSPR) – Versatile Blockchain with Large Growth Potential

Casper is a live proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain built off the Casper CBC specification. It comes with a grand ambition to fast-track the adoption of blockchain technology, smart contracts, and DApps on a global scale. The blockchain has been mostly successful in its endeavor so far.

The future-proof architecture of Casper is flexible enough to meet the evolving needs of users, thus allowing it to reach developers of all backgrounds. Intuitive, interconnected services are at the heart of the ecosystem, offering enterprise-grade security, scalability and decentralization all within the same blockchain protocol.

Casper has a current CoinMarketCap ranking of #100 with a market cap of $410,535,704, which is much lower than its intrinsic value. The coin has the potential to cross the $1B mark in a few months. If whales trigger a CSPR rally, it could happen within weeks.

Key highlights of Casper

The network is extremely versatile in terms of use cases.

Future-proof design, with upgradeable smart contracts and predictable gas fees for transactions.

A new standard for blockchain energy consumption that will be 136,000% more energy-efficient than Bitcoin.

Correct-by-Construction (CBC) Casper specification allows for the rapid adoption of blockchain services at all enterprise levels, simplifying scalability and database management solutions.

How to buy Casper?

You can buy Casper from a wide range of crypto exchanges like OKEx, Gate.io, Coinlist Pro, and ZB.

3. Ankr (ANKR) – Emerging Decentralized Blockchain Infrastructure Provider

Third on our list is Ankr – a decentralized blockchain infrastructure provider that operates an array of nodes globally distributed across over 50 Proof-of-Stake networks.

Ankr nurtures the crypto economy by powering a full suite of multichain tools for Web3 users. This includes

Traditional APIs

A decentralized multichain network of public RPC nodes used to access blockchain data and execute code

Tools like Ankr Scan to view on-chain information across blockchains.

A key highlight of Ankr is Ankr Earn, which makes staking, liquid staking, and other yield-earning opportunities easy and accessible to any crypto investor. Ankr’s scalable and decentralized staking infrastructure solution solves the capital inefficiency of Proof-of-Stake networks and similar blockchain consensus mechanisms. The project’s high market relevance and low market cap open an amazing opportunity for whales to take advantage of. The current CoinMarketCap ranking of Ankr is #96, with a live market cap of $440,891,991.

How to buy Ankr?

Ankr is available for purchase on leading crypto exchanges like Upbit, Bithumb, Houbi Global, and Digifinex.

Wrapping Up

The key advantage of investing in METRO, when compared to whale favorites like CSPR and ANKR, is its larger room for growth. Since it is in the early stage of development, it can bag higher returns for investors in the coming months. Although CSPR and ANKR are more established projects, Metropoly has also managed to build strong credibility with the release of the dashboard, the smart contract audit, and the team KYC. METRO presale investors are also eligible for the Metropoly $1M Burj Khalifa giveaway.