Metaverse is a Billions of Dollars Opportunity And This Crypto Gaming Platform is the Next Big Thing

There is a range of different metaverses that are vying for dominance given that there are billions to made in the space.

RobotEra is one such project and the project, in the first stage of its presale, has been consistently growing in popularity over the course of the last few months – with large plans to rival the likes of Decentraland.

A Metaverse of Robots in Space

RobotEra is designed to be a metaverse in which one can spend their time building in an interplanetary ecosystem with robots.

With the help of these robots, and working with AI, one can choose to build as they please to their heart’s content.

Players must rebuild the destroyed planet Taro, collect and mine resources, build personal and community spaces and take part in a wide range of events.

Could RobotEra be the next Decentraland and grow to billions?

Decentraland is the world’s largest and oldest metaverse, and has become well-established in the space, with companies such as GrayScale even having set up their own funds to invest into Decentraland’s native currency, MANA.

Now, the team at RobotEra are focused in improving on a lot of the shortfalls of previous metaverses, and there are many ways in which the team at RobotEra hopes to do this.

Firstly, the team is focused on ensuring that governance is as decentralized as possible from the outset, and the TARO token is used to ensure this as a governance token in its DAO (decentralized autonomous organization).

Moreover, there is the opportunity for community members to earn play-to-earn rewards in the TARO token for their efforts in gaming, as well as stake TARO tokens.

The RobotEra presale is now live on their website, where the team has already managed to successfully raise almost $1m over the course of the last few months.

The presale is being conducted in a series of stages, with the price gradually rising at each stage

Amazing news, everyone! The #RobotEraArmy has reached a new milestone and has raised over $980,000! A massive thank you to everyone for all the support! Get your $TARO today and join the journey! https://t.co/nBnvUcnbzU#NFTCommunity #P2E #NFTCollection pic.twitter.com/89TTDDcwdZ — RobotEra (@robotera_io) March 6, 2023

At the time of writing, the price of the TARO token currently stands at just $0.02, but this is set to rise to $0.025 at the next stage of the presale – meaning that those who wish to secure early bird prices ought to head over to the website as soon as possible.

By the third and final stage, TARO will cost $0.032, an increase of 60% from the current price.

