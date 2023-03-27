Meta Masters Guild’s MEMAG Token Will Launch on Changelly on March 30

Meta Masters Guild (MMG) is one of the most-awaited Web 3.0 gaming projects of 2023. It collaborates with leading gaming developers on multiple gaming projects, with an emphasis on fun and addictive games dedicated to the mobile market.

According to the latest announcement from the project, the native token MEMAG will be launched on Changelly and Changelly Pro soon. The listing will begin with Changelly on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Currently, you can buy MEMAG on Bitmart, XT.com, HitBTC, Bilaxy, and Uniswap.

MEMAG staking is now live

Meta Masters Guild launched staking on 15 March 2023 with three pools. The first – the most attractive of them – mandates a 7-day lock-up and comes with 75% APY. It will be live from 15th March until the end of April. It is important to note that the pool is an initial offer to encourage users to join the staking pools. They won’t be available indefinitely.

The other two pools feature 30-day and 90-day lockups with 7.5% and 15% APY, respectively. They are designed to be more sustainable and thus allow users to get decent staking rewards without crippling the MEMAG economy. As of 23 March 2023, 50,700,000 MEMAG worth over 500K USD has been staked.

MEMAG token burn will begin in April 2023

Meta Masters Guild will launch its token-burning mechanism in April 2023, as part of its mission to nurture the value of MEMAG and give back to the community. The total number of tokens scheduled for burning is 150 million, with 50 million burnt every two weeks until the total is hit. The first 75 million tokens of the tokens for burn will come from the ecosystem and the second from the marketplace.

A fully playable lite version of Meta Kart Racer is coming

The game development plans of Meta Masters Guild are progressing as planned. A fully payable lite version of Meta Kart Racers is under development. Gamearound, a UK-based Web3 game developer, is developing the game in five monthly sprints. They are already in Sprint 2. If they maintain the speed, the fully playable lite version of the game will be ready in June or July this year.

After that, the community will be invited to play the lite version of the game and provide feedback. Accordingly, it will be refined and updated with more functionalities. New tracks, karts, and characters will enter the game along the way.

Meta Masters Guild is predicted to oust Gala Games from the throne: Too big a dream?

Gala Games was launched in 2020 with a mission to revive the blockchain gaming arena. The project’s grand value propositions resonated with the audience, taking the native token to an all-time high of $0.8248 during a bull cycle. Although the series of crypto crashes in 2022 has taken a toll on the project, bringing down its price by 94.93%, Gala Games continues to be the market leader with multiple gaming titles. Moreover, it hosts a bustling NFT marketplace.

Is it an exaggeration to call Meta Masters Guild the next Gala Games?

A detailed analysis of the MMG whitepaper suggests that the project has the right ingredients to lead the market. Although MMG was launched on 1st March 2023, it disrupts the mobile gaming P2E market with a unique approach to play-to-earn. Not only does it enable the community to play and earn, but the ERC-721 NFTs are also fully upgradeable. That is highly relevant because a user can increase his or her NFT base-level stats by playing the games.

It gives the community the opportunity to play the games, earn gems, and convert them into MEMAG tokens. In addition, they will be able to sell or rent out their NFTs to other members of the guild in the future.

The first Meta Masters Guild NFT store is open

Meta Masters Guild is currently hosting a sale of a limited supply of NFTs that will be playable in-game. These MEMAG ERC-721 NFTs will be fully upgradeable. As mentioned above, their base-level stats can be increased by playing the games. The store will be upgraded in April with a refreshing UX. In addition, the platform will launch more NFT rarity classes and attractive discount codes.

Stock up on MEMAG before the next bull run

MEMAG is one of the most promising gaming tokens of 2023 with the potential to give leading projects like Axie Infinity, The Sandbox, and Gods Unchained a run for their money. With a strong foundation and an ambitious roadmap, it’s only a matter of time before the token picks up the pace and climbs the charts to book anywhere up to 10X returns. The new staking features add to the allure of the investment with decent APYs.

While the game development milestones will trigger the steepest upturn for the token this year, the short-term roadmap also looks bright, with multiple exchange listings, NFT launches, and product updates in the pipeline.

