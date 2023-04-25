Meta Masters Guild Relaunches NFT Store – New Upgradeable NFTs, Attractive Discounts, and More

Meta Masters Guild has relaunched its dedicated NFT store for upgradeable in-game assets. It lists new sets of Meta Kart Racers gold and platinum NFTs compatible with MEMAG games.

They can be purchased and played in the lite version of the game, due for release in July.

Base Level Stats of MEMAG NFTs will Depend on Rarity

The metadata of MEMAG ERC 721 NFTs are upgradeable. Each NFT has to be minted separately. While the base-level stats of your NFTs depend on their rarity, you can upgrade them with your gameplay and increase their value.

The stats for characters include strength, agility, defense, range, and attack. Karts, on the other hand, feature stats based on acceleration, top speed, steering, braking, and strength.

The NFT store supports payments in ETH as well as MEMAG tokens. If you’re buying the NFTs in April 2023, use the code MEMAG20 to get 20% off your purchase valid until 18th May-23.

Meta Masters Guild is set to undergo various upgrades in the next stages. In the third quarter of 2023, it will launch a marketplace that allows holders to sell their NFTs. Players will have enough time to increase the base-level stats of the NFTs through gameplay by then, which will reflect in the demand and the price.

And in the fourth quarter, the platform will launch NFT staking, where NFT owners can earn yield by renting out their NFTs to other players.

Meta Kart Racers Lite will go Live in July

Meta Masters Guild is a mobile gaming platform dedicated to empowering gaming developers and gamers. It is building multiple gaming projects that share a common theme and fun and addictive play-to-earn gaming mechanics.

A fully playable lite version of Meta Kart Racers is currently in development, under Gamearound – a UK-based team of Web3 game developers. The development divided into five monthly sprints is already in sprint five, instilling faith in investors and NFT holders awaiting the game release.

If it progresses as planned without any major setbacks, the fully playable lite version of the game should be ready in June or July this year.

Meta Kart Racers is a mobile-based PVP racing game where players must compete against one another in the Meta Kart Championship. The earning mechanics center around skill-based competition, resource collection, and a player-driven upgrade cycle that allows players to earn real rewards.

The community will have the opportunity to play the game and share their feedback with game developers. It will be tweaked accordingly, while incorporating new features and functionalities like new tracks, karts, and characters.

Apart from Meta Kart Racers, the platform has two more games in the pipeline with a similar theme and unique gameplay. The first of these is Raid NFT, which is a turn-based fantasy fighting game where you must choose between several warrior classes and battle it out.

The bigger the upgrades, the more powerful you will become in the game. Raid NFT is in the design stage.

Meta Masters World, on the other hand, will be a metaverse for MEMAG members. The exploration game set in an expansive virtual world allows you to explore, collect resources, enter competitions and much more.

Hey #MEMAGFAM! ️ Who’s ready to get some phenomenal rewards in #MEMAG games! You’ll also be able to exchange your $MEMAG tokens for $ETH or $USDT to cash out your rewards. Take the first step and join the community today! https://t.co/9lUbEoKbdS#P2E pic.twitter.com/LQPwwze5qY — Meta Masters Guild (@MEMAGgames) April 11, 2023

MEMAG Worth $500,000 Burnt

Meta Masters Guild initiated MEMAG token burn earlier in April 2023. MEMAG is the native cryptocurrency of the platform. A total of 150 million tokens are scheduled for burning. 50 million tokens are burnt every two weeks until a total of 150 million tokens have been burnt.

The tokens for burning come from the ecosystem and the marketplace in equal numbers. As of now, $650,000 worth of MEMAG has been burnt.

The platform has also launched MEMAG staking with three staking pools.

1. 7-Day Lockup

75% APY

Available from 15th March until the end of April.

An initial offer to encourage users to use the staking pools. It will not be available indefinitely, and would allow users to get an extra 9% tokens by the end of April if they lock-up continuously.

Minimum stake amount is 100 MEMAG

Maximum stake amount is 250000 MEMAG

2. 30-Day Lockup

7.5% APY

Ends on March 14, 2024 10:30 PM

Minimum stake amount is 100 MEMAG

Maximum stake amount is 250000 MEMAG

3. 90-Day Lockup

15% APY

Ends on March 14, 2024 10:30 PM

Minimum stake amount is 100 MEMAG

Maximum stake amount is 250000 MEMAG

While the 7-day pool is the most attractive among the three, the latter two are designed to be more sustainable. They reward users without crippling the MEMAG economy with enormous reward distribution.

MEMAG is Awaiting a 10x Explosion This Quarter

MEMAG is one of the most promising play-to-earn tokens to enter the crypto market this year, owing to its dedicated focus on mobile gamers and developers. The token’s utility is anchored in the fast-growing mobile gaming market.

If Meta Kart Racer unfolds as planned and wins the approval of gamers, the token can go 10X by the end of this quarter. MEMAG is currently listed on leading crypto exchanges, including Bitmart, XT.com, Hitbtc, Bilaxy and Uniswap.

