Meta Masters Guild Presale Surges Past $4.6 Million – Buy Your Tokens Now Before It’s Too Late

Meta Masters Guild is a brand new play to earn gaming project that has been consistently raising more capital over the course of the last few months, and has now managed to raise an impressive $4.6m as a part of their presale.

Meta Masters Guild plans to change GameFi forever

The GameFi space has been exploding as of late, as capital allocators seek to find enhanced returns in opportunities such the play to earn industry.

Meta Masters Guild aims to change this space by first and foremost being a gaming guild that creates its own games for its community. By working on this doubly-pronged approach the team believes that they are able to craft a higher degree of synergy than would otherwise have been possible.

Their first game is a kart racer in which gamers will be able to race against one another to win rewards denominated in the MEMAG token in the metaverse.

Join the #MEMAGFAM before it's too late! ⏳ The #Presale ends in just 2 days! ⏰ Get your $MEMAG tokens now to become a part of the elite Meta Masters Guild clan and earn while gaming! Don't miss this opportunityhttps://t.co/SBqVjX5mWn#Play2Earn #Crypto pic.twitter.com/E6EGDY2Cs7 — Meta Masters Guild (@MEMAGgames) February 15, 2023

Only one day left of the MEMAG presale

The MEMAG presale has now been running for over a month and during that time has experienced astounding success and managed to raise an incredible amount of capital, with which they will build their game.

However, there isn’t much time left to contribute to the presale before time has run out and the project goes live, meaning that those who want to participate in the MEMAG presale ought to head over to their website to acquire tokens as soon as possible – there is only $70k left of the presale to be bought before the entire presale has been sold out.

