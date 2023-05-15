Messaging Giant Line Is Releasing 5 NFT Games in 2023

Messaging app Line’s NFT-centric subsidiary, Line Next, has announced plans to release five NFT games on its Web3 gaming platform, Game Dosi, in the second half of 2023.

The games include Sweet Monster Guardians, Vestria the Last Order (VLO), KEROZ, Drawship Kingdom Reverse, and Project GD, which is an internally-developed IP that will span multiple games over time, according to the company’s website.

Each game features unique mechanics and its own story.

Sweet Monster Guardians, a browser-based strategic defense game from developer Movisoft, will be the first to offer NFT pre-sales.

“‘Sweet Monster Guardians’ is a game where you can feel the depth of the strategy genre with a simple operation of dragging and dropping created character cards,” the company’s description of the game reads.

Meanwhile, VLO features a collective role-playing adventure, KEROZ is a PC and mobile dungeon-crawling action-adventure experience, Drawship Kingdom Reverse allows players to earn NFT rewards via avatars, machines, and dolls, and Project GD is a fantasy IP that will be a competitive trading card game with NFT-based decks of cards.

Game Dosi Set to Launch By May 18

Game Dosi’s official launch is scheduled for May 18, with a membership sale offering gold and platinum-tier NFT passes that grant benefits such as early access to the new games.

The company also aims to provide NFT rewards from Project GD for players who complete community website missions.

GAME DOSI Exclusive Membership NFT Don’t miss the opportunity to get the Membership NFT only available to 4,000 users. Sales Schedule: May 18, 2023, 5:00 AM ~ May 23, 2023, 6:00 AM (UTC) Check out more information about the benefits at https://t.co/vE3rKrgI75 pic.twitter.com/ioqMYEqpVh — GAME DOSI (@game_dosi) May 12, 2023

Game Dosi is built on the Finschia blockchain, previously known as Line Blockchain and Link Chain, with LINK as its native cryptocurrency.

The firm has not provided details on its secondary lineup of additional titles that will feature globally popular content in the second half of this year.

This marks Line’s second entry into NFTs, as its parent company IPX recently partnered with Ethereum-based NFT project Azuki to explore potential content and merchandise opportunities together.

Metaverse Gaming Could Help Revive NFTs as Hype Cools Down

The hype around NFTs has cooled off significantly compared to previous years, particularly after the 2022 crypto meltdown that saw some major digital asset companies collapse.

The weekly sales volume for NFTs has dropped by more than 90% since its peak in May 2021. The market has also seen a decline in the number of buyers and sellers, with most transactions being conducted by a small group of wealthy collectors.

However, some experts believe metaverse gaming could help revive interest in NFTs and digital arts.

In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Daniel Alegre, the new Chief Executive Officer at Yuga Labs, said NFTs have a bright future as they are essential to a new world of future metaverse gaming, events, and e-commerce.

“Web3 can really transform community, creativity and connection,” Alegre said. “That’s what I’m here for.”

He revealed that Yuga Labs is also exploring ways to make its existing NFT collections, including CryptoPunks and Meebits, more useful than just digital artwork.

Specifically, the company aims to offer its digital collectibles as a link to entertainment and shopping experiences through partnerships with retail brands including Gucci and Puma.

