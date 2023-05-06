Memecoins Taking Over: $PEPE Nearing $1 Billion Market Cap and $SPONGE Eyeing 100x Gains

Like the 2021 crypto boom, meme coins are back with a bang. However, this time popular names like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are missing, as investors are piling in on newly launched parody coins $PEPE and $SPONGE.

Similar to their forebears, both projects lack any form of utility, but since making their debut in mid-April, the $PEPE token has rallied 4,000%, and $SPONGE is also on course to give investors outsized gains.

Could this be the year for the meme coin sub-sector? Investors tend to think so.

Binance Listing Pushes $PEPE Into Stardom

Launched in mid-April 2023, $PEPE is a meme coin that is taking the industry by storm.

On its platform’s official website, the team states that the project does not hold any intrinsic utility or value, and investors’ discretion is advised.

However, $PEPE has become a favorite largely due to its popularity with social media users on platforms like Twitter.

Since announcing the launch of a blockchain project targeting the frog-like green meme, the crypto space has seen significant investment inflow.

The $PEPE token surged 4,000% and has since prompted the world’s largest crypto exchange by trading volume to list the token.

Making its debut less than a day on Binance, the $PEPE token has seen its market cap shoot over $1.3 billion at press time.

Its fully diluted market cap sits on an impressive $1.4 billion, while its 24-hour trading volume is also posting over $2.45 billion, reflecting a 308.48% increase.

This outsized gain is buttressed with a 24-hour price gain of 56.19% underlying the current price of $0.000003473.

On its acceleration to the $1 billion mark, $PEPE has been dogged with challenges, especially from short sellers who sounded the alarm that the meme token is doomed to collapse due to limited liquidity and zero value.

However, the token has defied all the odds and risen 500% in two weeks.

Many short sellers have lost millions while maintaining a sell position on the token.

According to a tweet from All Facts Crypto, short sellers betting against the $PEPE token lost $5 million on the OKX exchange alone, with a further $2.2 million going down the drain on Huobi Global.

While Bybit users lost $3.6 million due to margin position liquidations when the $PEPE token surged by 80% in 24 hours.

#altcoin #facts #PEPE short sellers on #Huobi and #OKX faced massive #liquidations as the meme coin rose 80% in the last 24 hours.

Traders betting against PEPE lost $5 million on OKX and $2.2 million on Huobi on Thursday through margin position liquidations. Traders on… pic.twitter.com/1iPkaC2oRJ — All Facts Crypto (@AllFactsCrypto) May 5, 2023

$PEPE token short seller losses were only third to the likes of Bitcoin and Ethereum on futures perpetual trades offered on these exchanges.

The recent $PEPE rally is largely fueled by short sellers, putting more fuel onto the fire ⛽️. Price is trending up, while OI keeps increasing, with really negative funding.

The perfect storm for a short squeeze imo. Maybe the Binance listing will mark the top for #PEPE? pic.twitter.com/BI8M7kjSRu — ~Michael~ (@TAWithMichael) May 5, 2023

Industry experts like @TAWithMichael pointed out that the $PEPE coin’s remarkable rise is largely spearheaded by short sellers putting fuel in the fire with negative funding.

$SPONGE Taking Meme Ecosystem By Storm

While $PEPE is breaking records by the minute, another zero utility token is also turning heads in the crypto space.

Created from the popular children’s show SpongeBob Square Pants, the $SPONGE token is on course to gift users more than 100x their initial investment.

At press time, the $SPONGE token rallied over 390% in the last 24 hours and posted a mind-boggling price of $0.0004737.

The huge appeal for investors will be its lower market cap.

Unlike $PEPE, this new ERC-20 meme coin has just under $19 million in market cap with a fully diluted valuation of $19.1 million plus.

Its 24-hour trading is on fire, though, with over $29.8 million worth of tokens traded, reflecting a 1,410.59% increase.

This digital asset is still in its infantile stage, and the potential for 100x gains is significantly higher if it continues with strong buying pressure.

If it hits $1 billion in market cap, $SPONGE could create another wave of crypto millionaires overnight.

Since meme coins had cooled off earlier with the stunted growth of $DOGE and $SHIB, $PEPE, and $SPONGE are stoking the fires once more and bringing the fun back into the crypto space.

