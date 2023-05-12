Memecoin Traders Are Pivoting From PEPE to These Small Caps for Better Gains

So far, 2023 has signaled the beginning of a much-anticipated bull rally as Bitcoin hit a new year-all-time high of over $30,000, and Ethereum surpassed the $2,000 price mark due to its Shanghai upgrade.

However, investors are increasingly flocking to the meme genre market as they seek low-priced lucrative investment opportunities and massive explosive returns in a short period.

In recent times, meme coins have been the talk of the town, with $PEPE garnering most of the attention due to its mind-blowing price pump of over 4000% since its launch.

However, as concerns about the end of its bull price increase grow, meme coin traders are now pivoting from $PEPE to the best five promising meme coins – $SPONGE, $LADYS, $NOMEME, and $BEN.

These trendy meme sensations incorporate unique concepts and small market capitalization for better upside gains and market longevity – here’s why.

$PEPE Price Pump May Be Over: Five Best Alternatives Are Projected to Grow Exponentially

$PEPE debuted in the crypto market on April 18th and quickly rose in popularity and value as it became one of the top 50 most-traded cryptocurrencies in 2023.

In contrast to the renowned $DOGE meme coin, which took almost four years to hit a market capitalization of $1 billion, $PEPE reached the same benchmark in just over a couple of weeks of its launch.

At press time, the meme token trades at $0.000001, indicating a downtrend of 31.08% in the last 24 hours.

$PEPE aims to capitalize on the long-lasting popularity of $DOGE and $SHIB to establish itself as one of the hottest meme-based assets.

However, the sudden bearish downtrend of $PEPE is due to its fluctuating market cap.

The meme-based asset market saw hot traction from global investors as its market cap rose to $3.04 billion on May 5th and dropped to $765 million due to its decline, which plummeted its value further.

Nevertheless, meme traders in need of more market opportunities are pivoting to new meme coins, including $SPONGE, $LADYS, $NOMEME, and $BEN, due to their small market cap and upside gain potentials.

SpongeBob ($SPONGE)

Like $PEPE, $SPONGE had an impressive pump of over 1000% since its debut on May 4th, with promises of more gains in the future.

The meme sensation capitalizes on the popularity of the popular bottom sea cartoon king, Spongebob Squarepants, hoping to create a crypto community driven by media hype that triggers explosive price increases.

At press time, $SPONGE trades at $0.00071 per token, indicating an uptrend of 58.28% in the last 24 hours. The innovative meme-based asset has a staggering trading volume of $31.07 million.

Although there is no reported market cap, $SPONGE trading volume suggests it is yet to hit a billion, allowing traders to lock into early investments and earn great rewards.

Furthermore, $SPONGE ranks as the second influential crypto asset on DEXTool, a reputable decentralized exchange hub, with $PEPE now below the top 10.

This shows the token’s popularity is at a global scale.

With more marketing strategies and integrations of full web3 capabilities, such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the metaverse, early investors can get excited about the future.

Buy $SPONGE Now

Milady Meme Coin ($LADYS)

$LADYS is the meme token of the popular Milady non-fungible token (NFT) collection.

The token was specifically built to power the NFT ecosystem and act as the primary currency for all transactions and merchandise, providing significant value to early stakeholders.

Moreover, this self-organized meme coin serves as a means to accumulate clout and points for karma, charm, and beauty.

With this value, it further enhances its appeal to crypto enthusiasts seeking unique and exciting investment opportunities.

The meme coin hit the crypto block on May 8th and has pumped to over 5,000% ever since, with the potential for more surges.

Financial experts believe the exponential rise of $LADYS results from a recent tweet by popular billionaire and crypto market influencer Elon Musk.

On May 10th, Musk tweeted a picture of the Milady NFT collection, an antic geared towards the $LADYS meme coin.

Shortly after Musk’s tweet, the NFT collection floor price surged on OpenSea, rising from 3.8 ETH to a staggering 7.5 ETH, and saw an uptrend in its sales which amassed 500%.

The meme token, $LADYS, also experienced a price pump which makes financial experts believe there’s more to come.

At press time, $LADYS is priced at $5.78e-8 per token, with a staggering trading volume of $150 million in the last 24 hours.

Although the $LADYS market is down to 53% today, experts believe the new sensations have all the time to impress and offer investors over 200x pumps soon.

With a small market capitalization of $55 million, traders have a one-time shot at locking and purchasing the $LADYS token before its price soars and attract more investors.

Buy Meme Coins on eToro

Nomeme ($NOMEME)

$NOMEME token debuted on May 11th, just a few hours after Elon Musk’s Milady NFT and meme coin hype antic tweet.

Eager crypto developers created a $NOMEME asset to capitalize on the high rooftop publicity of Milady’s ecosystem.

Core utilities have yet to be created for the new meme token, as it appears to anchor its growth trajectory and longevity solely on the Musk-inspired meme.

However, the lack of use cases hasn’t turned the heads of investors from purchasing the red-hot $NOMEME token.

Within two hours of the token’s debut price of $0.00026, it pumped to a staggering $0.00059.

At press time, the $NOMEME crypto trades at $0.000175 with an impressive trading volume of $6.6 million in the last 24 hours.

However, the meme token price trajectory has plummeted to over 74.6% of its all-time high recorded yesterday.

With its market cap yet to be available, enthusiasts are bullish for a rebound that will scale past its all-time of $0.00059 recorded on its debut day.

Buy Meme Coins on eToro

Ben ($BEN)

$BEN is also one of the latest meme coin sensations to follow the price growth trajectory of $PEPE and $SPONGE.

Since its launch on May 8th, the token surged over 1000% in less than 24 hours despite having no proven utility other than being a governance token for its ecosystem decentralized autonomous organization (DAO).

At press time, $BEN trades at $7.03e-8 per token, with a trading volume of $38 million in the last 24 hours – indicating hot traction from global investors.

There’s no live market cap for the $BEN market. However, the meme token is relatively in its early stage, which makes it a small-cap asset for better gains on early investment.

With added utility and adoptions, the $BEN market will soar to great heights and become one of the hottest meme coins in 2023.

Buy Meme Coins on eToro

The Crypto Market Meme Genre Is Heating Up: Invest Today

Meme coins are growing exponentially and have become the main genre of the crypto market due to their profit potential and lucrative price pumps.

This is driven by marketability, hype, and the historic success of predecessors ($DOGE and $SHIB.)

While $PEPE has provided traders with upside gains, other small-cap meme coins have debuted in the market, such as $SPONGE, $LADYS, $NOMEME, and $BEN.

Investors who purchase these tokens will earn great returns in the future. Now is the best time to invest.

Related News