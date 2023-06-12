Memecoin Price Predictions: These 3 Memecoins Are Poised to Explode as Most Altcoins Crash

Major altcoins have been getting hammered over the course of the last week.

As part of two separate lawsuits against Coinbase and Binance, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has made the claim that major coins like Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), BNB (BNB), Cosmos (ATOM) and Axie Infinity (AXS) are all securities.

As these lawsuits progress, this claim that will be put to the test in the US courts and if these cryptocurrencies are deemed as securities then crypto firms offering them to US citizens could face significantly higher levels of regulation.

As a result, all of these coins dropped in the region of 20-30% last week, with much off the losses coming all at once over the weekend as a major whale unloaded holdings.

But meme coins have been one sector of the altcoin space that hasn’t been hurt as badly, thanks to the reduced risk of securities classification.

Here are three coins that could soon explode.

Wall Street Memes (WSM)

Wall Street Memes is one of the internet’s hottest retail investing communities that previously rose to prominence in the meme stock craze of 2021, but has recently been expanding its relevance within the cryptocurrency space with a new presale of its associated $WSM token.

The presale, which has raised more than $6 million under two weeks, has already surpassed 2021’s highly successful mint of the Wall Street Bulls 10,000 piece NFT collection, which famously made $2.5 million and sold out in 32 minutes.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>$5M raised and you’re still hating <a href=”https://t.co/GFel7M72bX”>pic.twitter.com/GFel7M72bX</a></p>— Wall Street Memes (@wallstmemes) <a href=”https://twitter.com/wallstmemes/status/1666548575788990466?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>June 7, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

The success of the $WSM presale is hardly surprising, given the size of the Wall Street Memes community.

Not only are there 523k hyper-engaged community members on its wallstbets Instagram account, there are another 214k on Twitter and more than 100k across its two other Instagram channels, wallstgonewild and wallstbullsnft.

All told, Wall Street Memes has a 1 million-strong social community of degens, which analysts think all but guarantees that the $WSM token will be listed on tier 1 crypto exchanges like Binance.

And in fitting with its focus on empowering the little guy, 100% of the token supply is for the Wall Street Memes community – there is no behind-the-scenes private sale and no team allocation largesse.

50% of the token supply is available in the presale; 30% as community rewards; 10% for CEX liquidity and 10% for DEX liquidity.

With 30% of the supply allocated to community rewards, it can reasonably be expected that airdrops to holders will be a big part of the ecosystem.

Indeed, the first $WSM airdrop is open now. Join the discord, connect socials, engage on socials, buy and trade $WSM to be eligible to receive the drop.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Don’t listen to the haters <a href=”https://t.co/qmuPVTZsPp”>pic.twitter.com/qmuPVTZsPp</a></p>— Wall Street Memes (@wallstmemes) <a href=”https://twitter.com/wallstmemes/status/1665811588551516161?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>June 5, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

To buy $WSM tokens you will need ETH, BNB or USDT (ERC-20 or BEP-20 versions accepted) in your crypto wallet. Simply connect at the website to make your purchase.

Analysts are already predicting 10x gains for Wall Street Memes when it lists on exchanges and you can be a part of it.

Visit Wall Street Memes Here

Inedible Token (INEDIBLE)

Since its launch last Thursday, an innovative new meme coin called INEDIBLE Token (INEDIBLE) has pumped 70x.

INEDIBLE, which is programmed specifically to make sandwich attacks against user trades impossible, was last changing hands near $0.0000000042 with a market cap of around $3.8 million.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>I wrote a trading coin for all the memecoin traders out there. Totally normal ERC20 functionality except it’s impossible for your trades to fall prey to sandwich attacks. It’s called $INEDIBLE 👇 <a href=”https://t.co/bbNPm2d4x8″>pic.twitter.com/bbNPm2d4x8</a></p>— Robert M.C. Forster (@RobertMCForster) <a href=”https://twitter.com/RobertMCForster/status/1666853029679894528?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>June 8, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

The crypto coin has now pulled back around 45% from its weekend highs above $0.0000000070.

But the cryptocurrencies novel use case that prevents exploitative sandwich attacks – a major problem faced by those trading on decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges – could propel the cryptocurrency to a $30 million market cap or more, some analysts think.

10x gains are a real possibility.

AiDoge ($AI)

The blowout rate at which AiDoge’s crypto presale sold out (more than $14.9 million was raised in only a few weeks), suggests many investors think that AiDoge could be the next big meme coin to blow.

The up-and-coming memecoin project, which utilizes revolutionary generative $AI technology in its viral meme-making social media platform and investors can still secure $AI tokens at the exchange listing price of $0.0000336.

AiDoge, not to be confused with Arbitrum-based ArbDoge (with the ticker AIDOGE), is building a revolutionary new crypto-powered web3 platform that will allow users to share and vote on memes created by users via the platform’s breakthrough AI technology.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Never forget <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/AiDogeArmy?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#AiDogeArmy</a>! 🎨🚀 <br><br>Our cutting-edge AI algorithms and extensive meme datasets ensure you get the freshest, most relevant memes out there. 💪<br><br>Grab your <a href=”https://twitter.com/search?q=%24AI&src=ctag&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>$AI</a> today and before we go live on exchanges! 🔥<br><br>👉 <a href=”https://t.co/5j5tt4smcs”>https://t.co/5j5tt4smcs</a><a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/Presale?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#Presale</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/MemeCoin?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#MemeCoin</a> AltGem <a href=”https://twitter.com/search?q=%24PEPE&src=ctag&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>$PEPE</a> <a href=”https://t.co/QOjsBt5wSt”>pic.twitter.com/QOjsBt5wSt</a></p>— aidogecrypto (@aidogecrypto) <a href=”https://twitter.com/aidogecrypto/status/1663349548071153666?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>May 30, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Users of the platform who create the best memes will be rewarded financially in the form of AiDoge’s native $AI token.

This revolutionary new concept of “meme-to-earn” (M2E) introduced by AiDoge is expected to be a game changer.

For the first time, the internet’s best meme creators will be able to turn their hobby into a viable income stream, all whilst the blockchain technology that underpins the AiDoge platform protects their ownership rights over their content.

Given the total token supply of 1 trillion, AiDoge will debut on major cryptocurrency exchanges with a fully diluted market cap of $33.6 million.

But many analysts think this fully diluted market cap could go a lot higher, as AiDoge rides the dual waves of growing interest in both AI technology and meme coins.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Tick-tock, just 10 days until the <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/AiDoge?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#AiDoge</a> claim and launch! ⏰<br><br>The excitement is real, are you ready for the <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/crypto?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#crypto</a> meme revolution? 🕒🚀<br><br>Join the <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/AiDogeArmy?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#AiDogeArmy</a> as we gear up for June 19th! 💎👏<br>👉 <a href=”https://t.co/PzNuuRW5Rn”>https://t.co/PzNuuRW5Rn</a><a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/Crypto?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#Crypto</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/Web3?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#Web3</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/Presale?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#Presale</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/Blockchain?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#Blockchain</a> <a href=”https://t.co/JuHei75osn”>pic.twitter.com/JuHei75osn</a></p>— aidogecrypto (@aidogecrypto) <a href=”https://twitter.com/aidogecrypto/status/1667124436183445504?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>June 9, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Visit AiDoge Here