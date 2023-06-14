Memecoin Price Predictions: The Rally Has Only Barely Begun – These 3 Memecoins Have Standout Upside Potential

Established meme coins like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) could be on the way out.

DOGE recently hit one-year lows and was last trading around $0.06 per token, down over 40% from earlier yearly highs in the $0.1050 area.

SHIB, meanwhile, recently hit its lowest level since September 2021 under $0.000006.

The meme coin is also down sharply from earlier yearly highs printed back in February in the $0.0000158 area.

But that doesn’t mean meme coin markets are dead.

Rather, meme coin investors appear to be moving on from old coins and into a generation of exciting new coins.

Here are a few meme coins with standout upside potential.

Wall Street Memes (WSM)

Wall Street Memes is one of the internet’s hottest retail investing communities that previously rose to prominence in the meme stock craze of 2021, but has recently been expanding its relevance within the cryptocurrency space with a new presale of its associated $WSM token.

The presale, which has raised $7 million just over two weeks, has already surpassed 2021’s highly successful mint of the Wall Street Bulls 10,000 piece NFT collection, which famously made $2.5 million and sold out in 32 minutes.

The success of the $WSM presale is hardly surprising, given the size of the Wall Street Memes community.

Not only are there 523k hyper-engaged community members on its wallstbets Instagram account, there are another 214k on Twitter and more than 100k across its two other Instagram channels, wallstgonewild and wallstbullsnft.

All told, Wall Street Memes has a 1 million-strong social community of degens, which analysts think all but guarantees that the $WSM token will be listed on tier 1 crypto exchanges like Binance.

100% of the token supply is for the Wall Street Memes community – 50% of the token supply is available in the presale; 30% as community rewards; 10% for CEX liquidity and 10% for DEX liquidity.

Introducing $WSM – yep, we’ve gone and done it.

The community token that’s flipping the Wall Street Memes game upside down! 🐂 We have 50% of the #Token supply up for grabs in the #Presale and 30% set aside for rewarding our community.🔥 Let’s make some serious waves together,… pic.twitter.com/fH2TMGmglZ — Wall Street Memes (@wallstmemes) May 27, 2023

With 30% of the supply allocated to community rewards, it can reasonably be expected that airdrops to holders will be a big part of the ecosystem.

Indeed, the first $WSM airdrop is open now.

To buy $WSM tokens you will need ETH, BNB or USDT (ERC-20 or BEP-20 versions accepted) in your crypto wallet. Simply connect at the website to make your purchase.

Analysts are already predicting 10x gains for Wall Street Memes when it lists on exchanges and you can be a part of it.

Visit Wall Street Memes Here

Raptor (RAPTOR)

Raptor Token (RAPTOR), based on the iconic Raptor Jesus 4chan meme from 2006, has seen a stratospheric rise in recent days.

As per DEX Tools, RAPTOR has shot up over 3,000% since its launch across decentralized exchanges on Monday.

RAPTOR was last changing hands near record highs in the $0.0000000065 (eight zeros) area, around 25x up from its Monday lows in the $0.00000000028 (nine zeros) area.

That means RAPTOR now has a market cap of over $4 million, with nearly $800,000 in liquidity.

Trading volumes also remain elevated, suggesting interest in the token remains strong.

Volumes were over $10 million in the past 24 hours, as per DEX Tools, with RAPTOR having now secured nearly 2,000 holders.

That means Raptor Token has now progressed into the second stage of its roadmap.

As per the project’s website, Phase 2 involves 1) getting $RAPTOR trending on Twitter, 2) starting a marketing campaign, 3) starting to secure centralized cryptocurrency exchange listings and 4) growing the community via Discord, Reddit and 4chan.

CEX listings should bring significant free promotion to the meme coin, which could help its market cap exceed the $10 million mark in the next few days and weeks.

That could mean upside of at least 2.5x from current price levels.

AiDoge (AI)

The blowout rate at which AiDoge’s crypto presale sold out (more than $14.9 million was raised in only a few weeks), suggests many investors think that AiDoge could be the next big meme coin to blow.

The up-and-coming memecoin project, which utilizes revolutionary generative $AI technology in its viral meme-making social media platform and investors can still secure $AI tokens at the exchange listing price of $0.0000336.

The web3 project will be unveiling its first major CEX listing in just four days.

In just 4 days, we’re unveiling our first #CEX listing. Keep your eyes on this space for the big reveal. The countdown has begun! Can you guess who it will be? 👀🔐#AiDoge #CEXListing #Presale #Web3 pic.twitter.com/PUh6r1BBRd — aidogecrypto (@aidogecrypto) June 14, 2023

AiDoge, not to be confused with Arbitrum-based ArbDoge (with the ticker AIDOGE), is building a revolutionary new crypto-powered web3 platform that will allow users to share and vote on memes created by users via the platform’s breakthrough AI technology.

Users of the platform who create the best memes will be rewarded financially in the form of AiDoge’s native $AI token.

This revolutionary new concept of “meme-to-earn” (M2E) introduced by AiDoge is expected to be a game changer.

For the first time, the internet’s best meme creators will be able to turn their hobby into a viable income stream.

Given the total token supply of 1 trillion, AiDoge will debut on major cryptocurrency exchanges with a fully diluted market cap of $33.6 million.

But many analysts think this fully diluted market cap could go a lot higher, as AiDoge rides the dual waves of growing interest in both AI technology and meme coins.

Visit AiDoge Here

Related Articles

AiDoge (AI) - Meme Generation Platform Our Rating Create & Share AI-Generated Memes

Newest Meme Coin in the AI Crypto Sector

Presale Live Now - aidoge.com

Token-Based Credit System

Stake $AI Tokens to Earn Daily Rewards Learn More