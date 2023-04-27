Meme to Earn – Trending New AI Meme Creation Tool Pays You to Make Memes

Meme lovers are rejoicing.

A brand new web3 start-up called AiDoge is building a revolutionary new crypto-powered platform that will allow meme creators earn as they create memes.

What’s more, the platform harnesses breakthrough artificial intelligence technology to assist users in their meme-creation efforts.

Think you have what it takes to become a professional meme creator?

AiDoge’s first-of-its-kind platform could give you the opportunity.

The #AiDoge platform will be an interactive space that serves as a hub for users to share their creations, discover new memes, and engage with others through a voting mechanism The #AI meme revolution is here! Secure your bag of $Ai today! ⬇️https://t.co/ijyyM15dky pic.twitter.com/x0C2dNpwai — aidogecrypto (@aidogecrypto) April 27, 2023

AiDoge – How it Works

AiDoge’s platform “employs advanced AI technology for creating relevant memes based on user-provided text prompts,” the start-up says in its Whitepaper.

“Users provide text prompts for meme generation… the AI processes the input, creating relevant, engaging memes, making meme creation accessible to all”.

AiDoge’s platform is driven by the $AI crypto token, which is an ERC-20 token issued on the Ethereum blockchain.

According to AiDoge’s whitepaper, “$AI tokens serve as the primary currency within AiDoge, used to buy credits for generating memes… (ensuring) the platform’s sustainability and continuous development”.

AiDoge goes on to explain that its $AI token can be used to 1) purchase credits to generate memes using the platform’s AI technology, 2) stake, allowing users to receive daily rewards and other benefits and 3) reward community members who vote on memes and generate popular content.

There will be a total supply of 1 trillion $AI tokens, of which 50% will be released during the just launched presale.

25% are held for the company behind AiDoge’s development, but are vested over 10-years, demonstrating the team’s commitment to the project, while 12.5% will be allocated to liquidity/listings and 12.5% to community rewards.

At the heart of the AiDoge community is the public wall and a voting mechanism.

Meme creators post their content to the public wall and the community can then vote on their favorites.

The platform has an inbuilt mechanism to promote the best memes and reward their creators with $AI tokens.

AiDoge Presale – Get in Whilst Tokens are Still Cheap

To fund the development of its platform and generate buzz, AiDoge is conducting a presale that is already performing exceptionally well.

In just a few days since the launch, AiDoge’s presale has already raised a massive $150,000, with users able to purchase $AI tokens with $ETH, $USDT (ERC-20), $BNB, $USDT (BEP-20) and using their bank card.

Meanwhile, amid all the buzz about AiDoge potentially being the next big meme coin, the start-up’s twitter account has already amassed over 12,000 followers, despite only being created this month.

Investors can currently bag their $AI tokens for a bargain $0.000026 each.

Given $AI is set to list across major exchanges at a price of $0.0000336, investors who get in now could be sat on paper gains of around 30%.

And investors should move quickly, as in just under nine days the $AI price is set to rise to $0.0000264, which will mark the second stage of the $AI token presale.

Over the course of the next 20 presale stages, the price will gradually rise towards the listing price of $0.0000336, with AiDoge planning to sell 500 billion $AI tokens for a presale hardcap of $14.9 million.

$AI’s initial exchange listing price of $0.0000336 will give the token a market capitalization of just under $30 million.

Compared to some of the big names in the meme coin market like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, that is a very small market capitalization.

Assuming AiDoge generates significant traction as the project delivers on its roadmap in the coming months, 10x gains (meaning a market cap in the region of $300 million) are very possible, especially if broader cryptocurrency market risk appetite continues to return.

