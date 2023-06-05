Meme Coins Are Down Almost Across the Board While These New Contenders Are Taking Off

Meme coins are currently experiencing significant losses in the cryptocurrency market, signaling a challenging time for the recently popular class of digital assets.

Market leaders Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Floki Inu (FLOKI) are struggling, with their values spiraling downward, suffering losses of 8.57%, 8.35%, and 18.37%, respectively, so far today.

CoinMarketCap data shows that meme coins are experiencing an 8.85% decline in market capitalization, bringing the total down to $15.57 billion so far today, in line with the overall bearish sentiment of the cryptocurrency market.

Whales/SmartMoneys are selling $PEPE. A whale deposited 649B $PEPE($761K) 1 hr ago. 0x4614 who made 1,182 $ETH($2.2M) on $PEPE sold 375.8B $PEPE($306K) at a loss of 76 $ETH($142K) 1 hr ago. 0x6544 who made $352K on $PEPE sold 257.9B $PEPE($306K) at a loss of $35K 4 hrs ago. pic.twitter.com/w8crgva6S0 — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) June 5, 2023

PEPE is currently struggling to stay afloat, with Lookonchain, a leading on-chain analytics resource, releasing data that shows substantial losses for PEPE coin whales.

An investor with an address ending in 0x4614 sold 375.8 billion PEPE at a loss of $142,000, which is roughly equivalent to 76 ETH.

Similarly, another whale has recently disposed of 257 billion PEPE, resulting in a loss of approximately $35,000.

While established meme coins deal with losses, a new generation of these crypto assets is making headway in the volatile cryptocurrency market.

Unlike the established meme coins, these new meme coins have managed to avoid the meltdown and are gaining attention from investors who are looking to diversify their cryptocurrency portfolios.

AiDoge: The Bright Future of AI-Backed Meme Coins

The successful presale of AiDoge, an AI and blockchain-based meme coin, has put the project in the spotlight.

With the full launch just around the corner, the coin’s impressive performance during the presale has fueled speculation that it could be the next cryptocurrency to experience a surge in value.

Discover the potential #AiDoge! 🌟💎 You can stake, earn $AI tokens, and vote for the best memes on our public wall. Secure your spot now before our CLAIM & LAUNCH on June 19th! 😎🚀 👉 https://t.co/PzNuuRW5Rn#Crypto #Web3 #AiDogeArmy pic.twitter.com/XlF9iCnctB — aidogecrypto (@aidogecrypto) June 5, 2023

The success of AiDoge can be attributed to its unique utility. The team is working on an AI-backed meme-generation platform that will enable users to create viral memes in seconds.

This means that users without any graphic design skills can create the next viral meme.

Apart from that, users can mint their memes as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), providing a way to authenticate their authorship.

The best creations will be rewarded with $AI tokens, motivating users to produce the most exceptional memes.

With the AiDoge team intensifying its marketing efforts through several social channels, investors and enthusiasts alike are eagerly anticipating a possible increase in the coin’s price.

The presale period demonstrated the appeal of AiDoge, raising $14.9 million in just four weeks.

The promising outlook for the coin stems primarily from its alignment with the growing popularity of AI and blockchain technology.

As an AI-powered meme generation platform, AiDoge has capitalized on the increasing interest in these areas.

With the full launch of AiDoge only 13 days away, the coin could potentially become the next

cryptocurrency to explode in price.

Visit AiDoge Now

The Rise of Wall Street Memes: Tokenizing the Movement Against Wall Street

Wall Street Memes, an online community dedicated to supporting retail investors, has launched a presale for its $WSM token.

The early success of the presale, with over $4.27 million raised so far, is a testament to the community’s commitment to empowering retail investors.

With the momentum of the $WSM token presale, securing a position is becoming more difficult.

Analysts predict the token could succeed established meme coins like Dogecoin or Shiba Inu.

Currently priced at $0.0274, the price will increase to $0.0277 after raising $4.716 million in the presale.

Previous Wall Street Memes campaigns displayed a tendency for quick sell-outs of cryptocurrency assets.

They’ve continued this pattern with their $WSM presale, reminiscent of their successful 2021 Wall Street Bulls NFT collection that raised $2.5 million and sold out within 32 minutes.

Wall Street Memes’ origins trace to the 2021 movement against Wall Street control.

Despite not overturning institutional investor dominance, they succeeded in forcing the closure of Melvin Capital hedge fund.

To continue supporting the “little guy,” they have started tokenizing this movement and expanding into cryptocurrency.

With over a million community members across platforms, Wall Street Memes has gained attention from high-profile figures like Elon Musk.

Potential future interactions could boost the $WSM presale.

Many analysts, recognizing the power of strong communities and social media presence, anticipate increased demand for the $WSM token after crypto exchange listings.

Visit Wall Street Memes Now

Samoyed (SAMO)

Samoyed’s impressive 20% gain earlier today, during which it tested a resistance level between $0.00415 and $0.00421, was short-lived.

The broader market selloff has since pushed the price down to $0.00349, resulting in a 2.56% loss so far today.

The 20-day EMA is currently at $0.00416, while the 50-day and 100-day EMAs are at $0.00404 and $0.00406, respectively.

These EMAs indicate significant resistance levels that Samoyed must overcome before regaining bullish momentum.

The 50-day and 100-day EMAs serve as the first line of resistance, followed by the horizontal resistance level between $0.00415 and $0.00421 in confluence with the 20-day EMA.

The RSI has dropped slightly from yesterday’s 46.71 to 46.39, suggesting that the selling pressure is not overwhelming yet.

However, the MACD histogram shows a marginally increasing bearish momentum, with a reading of -0.00022 today compared to yesterday’s -0.00021.

In light of these technical indicators, traders should closely monitor the immediate support levels between $0.00330 and $0.00338.

If Samoyed manages to hold above this support zone, it may bounce back and attempt to breach the resistance levels once again.

However, if it breaks below the support, the bearish trend may continue, and traders should exercise caution in their positions.

While Samoyed (SAMO) experienced a brief surge, the current market conditions have led to a downturn.

Traders should pay close attention to the technical indicators and react accordingly to the cryptocurrency’s price movements.

Buy Crypto Now

King (KING)

King is experiencing a rollercoaster ride in today’s trading session as the broader cryptocurrency market is a selloff.

Despite surging over 30% at one point, KING’s price has since corrected and is now trading at $0.0001010, down by 0.69% so far today.

As the coin approaches the significant $0.0001000 support level, investors are closely monitoring key technical indicators to gauge its next move.

The 1-hour exponential EMAs show that the price of KING is currently trading below the 20, 50, and 100 EMAs.

With values of $0.00011774, $0.00011842, and $0.00012297 respectively, the EMAs paint a bearish picture for the short-term trend.

In addition to the EMAs, the RSI has dipped to 40.03, down from yesterday’s reading of 59.

This figure indicates that selling pressure has increased, and the momentum has shifted toward the bears.

The MACD histogram has decreased to 0.0000004 from yesterday’s 0.0000023. This shrinking histogram suggests that the bearish momentum is gaining traction.

The immediate support level of $0.0001000 is crucial for KING at the moment. If the price fails to hold above this psychological level and closes below it, we may witness a further decline as the coin enters price discovery mode to the downside.

On the other hand, if KING can rebound from the $0.0001000 support, it will face resistance at $0.0001222.

A break above this level could potentially signal a short-term trend reversal and pave the way for a bullish move.

The current bearish signals warrant caution, and traders should be prepared to react accordingly based on how the price reacts to the critical support in the immediate future.

Buy Crypto Now

Meme Coins on the Back Foot, But Not Out Yet

The current market conditions have not been kind to established meme coins, with significant losses being experienced across the board.

However, new contenders such as AiDoge, Wall Street Memes, Samoyed, and King are showing promise in the volatile cryptocurrency market.

These new meme coins are bringing unique utility and differentiating themselves from the established meme coins, which could potentially lead to a surge in price.

Investors and enthusiasts alike are closely monitoring the developments of these new meme coins as they continue to gain attention and momentum.

Although meme coins are currently on the back foot, it’s too soon to count them out yet.

Related: