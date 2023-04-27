Meme Coins Are Down Almost Across the Board but Love Hate Inu Broke $7.5 Million

The cryptocurrency market has been a rollercoaster ride for meme coins, with meme coin market leaders Dogecoin and Shiba Inu experiencing a 6.35% and 3.31% dip in value over the past week.

Dogecoin Price Prediction and Technical Analysis: A Sideways Shuffle with Potential Breakout

Dogecoin has been experiencing a period of sideways movement over the past five days, with the price finding temporary support in the range of $0.0775 to $0.0784.

The 20-day EMA for Dogecoin currently stands at $0.0825, slightly above the 50-day EMA of $0.0818 and the 100-day EMA of $0.0815.

These EMAs suggest that Dogecoin is trading in a narrow range, with the price hovering just below the 20-day EMA.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI), a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price movements, has been hovering just above the RSI 40 line during this period of consolidation.

The RSI currently stands at 45.14, up from yesterday’s 43.40, indicating a slight increase in buying pressure.

The MACD Histogram, which is used to identify potential trend reversals and bullish or bearish market conditions, is currently at -0.00126, up from yesterday’s -0.00141.

This positive shift in the MACD Histogram suggests a potential bullish crossover, signaling the possibility of an upward price movement.

Dogecoin is currently trading at a price of $0.07937, with a gain of 0.99% so far today.

The key levels to watch are the support range of $0.0775 to $0.0764 and the resistance range of $0.09415 to $0.0950. A breakdown below the support range could lead to a further decline toward the next support level of $0.0703 to $0.0713.

However, if Dogecoin maintains its current support and breaks above the resistance range, it could potentially head towards the next horizontal resistance area of $0.09415 to $0.0950, representing an upside of nearly 20% from current levels.

Dogecoin’s technical indicators suggest a period of consolidation with the potential for a breakout in either direction.

Traders and investors should closely monitor these key levels and indicators for signs of a decisive price movement.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction and Technical Analysis: A Bearish Trend with Key Support Levels in Focus

Shifting the focus to Shiba Inu (SHIB), a different trend is observed compared to Dogecoin.

Shiba Inu has been on a period of decline for the past eight days after facing rejection from the $0.00001157 to $0.00001165 resistance area.

The price has been consistently printing lower highs and retesting the $0.00001000 support level.

The 20-day EMA for Shiba Inu is currently at $0.00001068, followed by the 50-day EMA at $0.00001093 and the 100-day EMA at $0.00001100.

All three EMAs are pointing downward and are in a bearish alignment, indicating a negative trend for Shiba Inu.

The RSI stands at 38.62, suggesting that the asset is approaching oversold territory, which may indicate potential buying opportunities for traders.

The MACD histogram is currently at -0.00000010, unchanged from yesterday.

The MACD histogram’s negative value suggests bearish momentum, and the lack of change may indicate a continuation of the current trend.

Shiba Inu’s current price is $0.00001021, showing a gain of 0.39% so far today.

The immediate resistance for Shiba Inu is the Fib 0.618 level at $0.00001083.

On the downside, the immediate support levels are $0.00000987 to $0.00001007, followed by the next support level of Fib 0.786 at $0.00000949.

Shiba Inu’s technical indicators suggest a bearish trend with key support levels in focus.

Traders and investors should keep an eye on these support and resistance levels for potential reversals or a continuation of the current downtrend.

Despite the downturn in the two largest memcoins, there is still huge potential in the memecoin space, with a new meme coin emerging recently emerging that has captured the attention of market observers.

Love Hate Inu, a Vote-2-Earn (V2E) platform, has successfully raised over $7.7 million in its public presale so far, and shows no signs of slowing down.

What sets Love Hate Inu apart from the rest?

The Love Hate Inu Phenomenon: A New Take on Meme Coins

Love Hate Inu is looking to shake up the meme coin space with its unique Vote-2-Earn (V2E) platform. The project allows participants to cast their votes on various topics and receive rewards in return.

The concept has resonated with the crypto community, leading to $7.7 million raised in the presale so far.

The project’s entry into the online polling niche presents a compelling value proposition. By enabling users to voice their opinions on critical social, political, and entertainment issues, Love Hate Inu is carving out a space for itself in the meme coin and survey industry.

A Transparent and Secure Voting Platform

Love Hate Inu’s blockchain-based voting system ensures transparency and security. Votes cast on the platform are immutable, providing a fair and tamper-proof voting process.

The platform is open to all, and users can remain anonymous, allowing them to express their opinions without fear of repercussions.

The $LHINU Token: A Community-Centric Approach

Love Hate Inu’s success in the presale is no surprise, given the project’s growing popularity on social media. With over 33.3K followers on Twitter, the project has garnered significant attention.

Early adopters can purchase $LHINU tokens at a discounted price of $0.000135 each, using ETH, BNB, or USDT.

Morning, #LoveHateInu Crew!☀️ We've got some fantastic news to start the day! We have surpassed $7.6 million in our #Presale raise! Massive thanks to all our voters! Don't miss out and get your $LHINU before the price increases!https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy#AltCoins pic.twitter.com/OXVptsNv8L — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) April 27, 2023

Notably, there is no vesting period post-presale, allowing investors to receive their tokens immediately after the token generation event (TGE).

Love Hate Inu’s community-centric strategy and unique features have the potential to make a lasting impact on the crypto industry. The project’s development is eagerly anticipated by the meme coin community.

Love Hate Inu Pioneers Vote-to-Earn Crypto

Love Hate Inu ($LHINU) is an innovative meme coin platform that will pioneer the Vote-to-Earn concept in the crypto space.

Participants will receive cryptocurrency rewards for staking and casting votes on meme-related surveys.

The platform offers a unique opportunity for community engagement, with polls focused on politics, entertainment, and social issues. The voting process is fair, transparent, and secure, thanks to blockchain technology.

Participants can stake tokens to qualify to vote in polls and earn rewards as well. The Real-Time Staking mechanism prevents spam and manipulation by requiring participants to stake tokens for at least 30 days to gain voting power.

Staking tokens also ensures anonymity, allowing users to vote without fear of judgment. Each poll is funded by its creator, with $LHINU tokens paid out to voters.

Over time, large $LHINU holders will have the ability to create polls as a staking reward.

Anti-Rugpull: A Commitment to Transparency

Love Hate Inu is committed to preventing rug pulls by selling 90% of the tokens in the presale. The remaining 10% will be used for exchange listings.

This approach ensures that most tokens are held by community members who believe in the project’s success.

Love Hate Inu Aims to Disrupt the Online Survey Market

The online survey software market has experienced significant growth, expanding from $2.79 billion in 2022 to $3.2 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%.

According to The Business Research Company, this market is projected to reach $5.69 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 15.5%.

Love Hate Inu is positioned to disrupt this industry by launching the first-ever voting platform powered by blockchain technology, which ensures the immutability of recorded outcomes through the use of a distributed ledger system.

By combining the social influence of crypto memes with a secure voting platform, Love Hate Inu aspires to become the premier online polling platform.

Built on the Ethereum blockchain, Love Hate Inu benefits from a robust infrastructure that supports secure and user-friendly Apps.

The initiative’s smart contracts, which are developed using the Solidity programming language, have been rigorously examined and assessed to confirm their robustness and freedom from vulnerabilities.

A New Dawn for Meme Coins: Love Hate Inu’s Promising Future

While the meme coin market has seen fluctuations with Dogecoin and Shiba Inu facing declines, Love Hate Inu has risen to prominence with its innovative Vote-2-Earn platform.

Hey #LoveHateInu Voters! We're now at the last $500k before the final price increase! As you guys are incredible, and the #Presale is going so fast! There's no better time than now to buy some $LHINU, cast your vote and enjoy the #Memes!️https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy pic.twitter.com/18KySP1CoZ — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) April 27, 2023

The project’s success in raising over $7.7 million in its presale, coupled with its transparent and secure voting system, sets it apart from other meme coins.

As Love Hate Inu continues gaining traction and garnering crypto community support, the future looks promising for this one-of-a-kind meme coin with utility.

