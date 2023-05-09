Meme Coin Price Predictions: SPONGE, RIBBIT, AI DOGE, and JEFF Analysis

In just three short weeks after its debut, the PEPE meme coin’s price exploded by an astonishing 34 times, briefly leading a rally across the broader cryptocurrency market. But where is the meme coin market headed after PEPE’s recent correction?

PEPE’s stratospheric ascent was followed by a sobering plunge back to earth, tempering the 300% weekly increase that followed its listing on Binance. While PEPE’s initial success despite overall market headwinds has turned heads, its story echoes that of another meme coin that took the crypto world by storm last year: Shiba Inu.

Pepe Coin's 34x in 3 weeks was a rollercoaster! Compare that to $SHIB's early days on Binance , but beware the flipside: volatility & corrections. Stay savvy, research is ! #CryptoMarket #Memecoins https://t.co/vdihIMbyvl pic.twitter.com/YtddXy24ao — Chain Review (@Chain_Review) May 9, 2023

Like PEPE, Shiba Inu also experienced a dizzying price surge shortly after it was listed on Binance’s innovation zone in May 2021, nearly two years before PEPE.

This was during the height of the 2021 bull run, a stark contrast to the bearish market conditions present during PEPE’s listing.

Despite these differing circumstances, the meme coin prices of both PEPE and Shiba Inu have shown similar trends in their early days on Binance.

To illustrate, the trading volume of Shiba Inu in its first ten days on Binance reached $2.21 billion. PEPE, on the other hand, saw a trading volume of $2.075 billion in just its first four days.

This near parity in trading volume, despite differing market conditions, suggests a strong and persistent interest in meme coins among traders.

As the interest in meme coins continues to grow, SPONGE, RIBBIT, AiDoge, and Jeff are some of the best meme coins worth looking at based on their fundamentals and/or technical analysis.

Meme Coin Price Surge: $SPONGE’s Stellar Performance in Its First Week

From May 11, $SPONGE will be tradable on MEXC, a centralized exchange that currently stands seventh in the global ranking.

This marks the sixth CEX to list $SPONGE, a feat accomplished in less than two days, outpacing its competitor, Pepe, which took three weeks to achieve the same milestone.

Despite recent turbulence in the cryptocurrency market, some meme coins are demonstrating resilience.

According to data from CoinMarketCap, these coins have outperformed all other categories of cryptocurrencies today and are currently the second top performer, with an average price increase of 78.78%.

$SPONGE, despite being a newcomer, has shown impressive returns. In its first week, it has seen a 1501.72%% increase, making it the top-performing meme coin. In contrast, Pepe has seen a 69.25% increase in the past week.

According to CoinGecko, MEXC has a trust score of 9 out of 10 and a 24-hour trading volume of $691 million.

The platform currently has 180 trading pairs available for spot trading and 125 for futures.

Among the top five trading pairs are Pepe and Turbo, both meme coins, and $SPONGE is poised to become one of them.

The potential for $SPONGE is promising. With a relatively calm crypto market and Bitcoin maintaining its value above the $27,500 level, conditions are favorable for $SPONGE.

Its trading history is still in its infancy, and there is potential for a 90% increase, based on its all-time high of $0.0024.

$SPONGE is currently trading at $0.0000006336 with a gain of 39.695 so far today.

Sponge currently faces resistance at $0.0000006901 while support may potentially be found between the area of $0.0000006063 to $0.0000006201.

Rumors are circulating about potential involvement from the Shiba Inu team or Elon Musk, a known meme coin enthusiast.

Regardless of these speculations, $SPONGE has attracted a broad range of buyers, with over 9,500 holders to date.

$SPONGE’s social media presence is also expanding rapidly, with 18,000 members on its Telegram group and 36,000 followers on Twitter.

It continues to maintain robust liquidity on Uniswap, indicating substantial backing.

As $SPONGE continues to attract attention and demonstrate strong trading volumes, more CEX listings are expected.

This will provide more liquidity for the trading pair, setting the stage for rapid price advancement.

Ribbit Meme Coin Price Forecast: Potential for a Reversal

Ribbit Meme Coin is currently experiencing a downward price movement, with a decrease of 13.35% so far today.

The current price of Ribbit stands at $0.00000002948, which is below the 20, 50, and 100 EMAs of $0.00000003539, $0.00000003692, and $0.00000003763, respectively.

This indicates a bearish trend in the short term.

The RSI is currently at 36.27. This is below the mid-line of 50, suggesting that Ribbit is currently in bearish territory.

However, it’s worth noting that an RSI below 30 is typically considered oversold, which could indicate a potential reversal in the near future if the RSI continues to drop.

Looking at the Fibonacci retracement levels, Ribbit is currently trading at the Fib 0.786 support level of $0.00000002657.

If the downward trend continues and this level is broken, the next support to watch is the swing low of $0.00000002048.

On the other hand, if Ribbit manages to reverse its current trend, the immediate resistance level to overcome is the Fib 0.618 level at $0.00000003135.

The current technical indicators suggest a bearish trend for Ribbit in the short term.

However, traders should keep a close eye on the RSI and Fibonacci levels for potential signs of a trend reversal.

Meme Coin Price Alert: AiDoge’s Presale Performance Skyrockets

AiDoge has been making a lot of noise in the meme coin space with its presale performance as well.

In under 24 hours, the presale has garnered a remarkable $1 million, showcasing the substantial interest in this meme coin with utility.

AiDoge, a meme coin with a twist, leverages cutting-edge generative AI technology.

This technology powers its social media platform, which is designed for creating and sharing viral memes.

The presale of its $AI token has already raised over $4.4 million from early investors, marking a promising start for this crypto project. The presale has advanced rapidly, moving from stage 4 to stage 7 in less than 48 hours.

In the current climate, where meme coins such as Sponge, Pepe, and Floki meme coin prices have seen significant activity, investors are on the lookout for the next promising meme coin.

The recent surge in $AI sales indicates that many believe AiDoge could be that coin.

The AiDoge platform will utilize advanced AI technology to generate memes based on user-provided text prompts.

This feature democratizes meme creation, making it accessible to all.

The community can then vote on their favorite memes, with the best ones being promoted and their creators rewarded with $AI tokens.

The $AI token will serve multiple purposes within the AiDoge ecosystem. It can be used to purchase credits for generating memes, staking for daily rewards and other benefits, and rewarding community members who contribute popular content.

As interest in AiDoge continues to grow, investors are encouraged to secure their $AI tokens.

The price is set to rise to $0.0000288 once the presale total reaches $4.760 million or after four days.

Given the current pace of $AI token sales, this price increase could happen sooner rather than later.

Looking ahead, if AiDoge can leverage its recent partnerships, its ambassador program, and deliver on its roadmap, it could potentially see significant growth.

Meme Coin Price Watch: Jeff’s Balance Between Buyers and Sellers

Jeff Meme Coin is currently showing a slightly upward price movement, with an increase of 1.58% so far today.

The current price of Jeff stands at $0.0834, which is below the 20, 50, and 100 EMAs of $0.0866, $0.0887, and $0.0944, respectively. This suggests a bearish trend in the short term.

The RSI is currently at 46.74. This is slightly below the mid-line of 50, indicating a slight bearish momentum.

However, it’s not too far from the neutral zone, suggesting that the market is somewhat balanced between buyers and sellers.

The MACD histogram is currently at -0.0011. This negative value suggests that the short-term momentum is slower than the long-term momentum, indicating a bearish signal.

In terms of key levels, Jeff has been moving sideways with a resistance area between $0.1228 and $0.1301 and support of $0.0706 to $0.0754.

If the price breaks above the resistance area, it could signal a bullish trend. Conversely, if the price breaks below the support area, it could indicate a bearish trend where Jeff’s price could retest the lower support range of $0.0467 to $0.0520.

