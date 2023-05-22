Meme Coin Price Predictions: ‘Shitcoins’ Are in and Bigger Than Ever

The meme coin frenzy has surged this year, but many of these projects have no utility, and in some cases, it’s just a clever marketing ploy to lure investors to join the buzz, making them shitcoins.

Shitcoins have historically been the main attractions in the cryptocurrency world, known for their potential to deliver returns of up to 50–500% or even higher.

Recognizing this trend, we have compiled a list of coins that have recently generated interest in the crypto community.

What sets some of these coins apart is their ability to offer utilities and even reward investors.

These assets include Copium ($COPIUM), SpongeBob ($SPONGE), AiDoge ($AI), Saudi Pepe ($SAUDIPEPE), and Akita Inu ($AKITA), which have recently demonstrated remarkable profit characteristics and are anticipated to return over a 10x increase.

Fortunately, some of these coins are currently in their presale season, making it the ideal opportunity to acquire and hold them in anticipation of their ascent.

Copium ($COPIUM)

Copium is a unique, captivating, and cutting-edge meme crypto that combines humor, fairness, and the potential for financial benefit.

The project is based on the concept of “coping” with lost opportunities and the fear of missing out (FOMO) in the crypto industry.

It also offers amusement and valuable incentives via tokenomics and special airdrop offerings.

$COPIUM aspires to become a dominant meme token in the crypto space by combining exclusive non-fungible token (NFT) prizes, thoughtful incentives, and a committed community.

This will provide its supporters with both amusement and lucrative prospects.

$COPIUM debuted on Uniswap DEX on May 18 for $0.001213, generating over $40 million in trading activity in less than 24 hours as the crypto community rushed to take positions.

@COPIUMDROP I got my airdropped $COPIUM nft !!! Read all about the brilliant mechanics about it here https://t.co/rXirgd30FQ And don't miss the secondary for $COPIUM airdrops https://t.co/G7hkjFxjQ4 pic.twitter.com/Q64kyxnV8x — XLVII (@xlvii47_eth) May 18, 2023

At press time, the Copium token has been listed on CoinMarketCap and is trading at $0.0058.

The digital asset has surged by 55.69%, with a 24-hour trading volume of $4 million in the last day, indicating a 5x increase since its debut.

The $COPIUM market is driven by hype and an upcoming non-fungible token (NFT) collection drop.

The project also features a non-fungible token (NFT) asset that will be available on the OpenSea NFT marketplace.

$COPIUM is already enjoying massive backing from some of crypto’s biggest names. One such is @MattInWeb3, who has publicly supported the project.

With a steady push from meme-vibrant communities and the incorporation of viral NFTs, the token is anticipated to soar far higher in the coming days and weeks.

Buy $COPIUM Now

SpongeBob ($SPONGE)

The SpongeBob token ($SPONGE) has emerged as a new contender in the meme coin market as its popularity grows.

Investors interested in possible gains akin to those observed with recent meme coins like $PEPE and $TURBO have been buzzing about this meme currency.

However, the token has no utility or roadmap and only serves for fun.

The $SPONGE token has nearly unlimited development potential compared to $PEPE due to its intergenerational reach and unlimited global cultural headspace.

As evidenced by the crypto’s rapid growth on social media, alpha groups, whales, and regular retail purchasers all continue to show interest in $SPONGE.

Join the $SPONGE #Airdrop! The more you engage with $SPONGE and contribute to its volume, the greater your rewards will be! Don't forget to read the rules and guidelines in the airdrop-signup channel! ✅ https://t.co/LaiRot6tLJ pic.twitter.com/DUxi0qhvG1 — $SPONGE (@spongeoneth) May 21, 2023

Since the token’s initial public sale on May 4, the market valuation has increased by nearly $40 million, indicating an uptrend of 1,038%.

Its meteoric rise has not gone unnoticed, with New York Magazine (NY Mag) mentioning it in its most recent publication.

At press time, the ERC-20 token is trading at $0.000398, showing a decline of 18.62% over the previous day.

Despite the decline in value, the asset has a 24-hour trading volume of $13 million while having a relatively modest maximum supply of 40.4 billion coins.

Buy $SPONGE Now

AiDoge ($AI)

AiDoge is a cutting-edge platform that combines the crypto and AI industries into a single hub, leveraging the power of blockchain technology and an AI-powered meme generator to create trendy memes based on text prompts from members.

The stellar meme generator incorporates extensive data sets that include a series of crypto events, allowing users to create engaging memes in seconds.

Unlike other meme coins with little or no utility, AiDoge’s unique fundamental is expected to entice ad and marketing brands and institutional investors who want to generate high-quality memes for their user base.

The meme sensation token, $AI, is still in its presale stages, but it has created quite a stir in the crypto space as global investors gather for its ongoing presale in the hopes of reaping great rewards due to its vast potential.

While other meme coins have struggled to stay afloat, $ AI’s impressive technology has triggered an exponential rise in presale investments, with over $8.1 million raised so far from early birds.

Infused with artificial intelligence and crypto market capabilities, $AI offers investors a new pathway to get the best of both worlds from a single coin.

At press time, $AI trades at a discounted price of $0.000032 per token, which is set to increase till presale ends.

After the presale ends, the new meme king will debut on exchanges with a launch price of $0.0000336, which will pump to great heights.

Investors who missed the explosive increase of $PEPE and $SPONGE should buy $AI today before it blows up.

Buy $AI Now

Saudi Pepe ($SAUDIPEPE)

$SAUDIPEPE is a groundbreaking crypto project created on the Ethereum network, which acts as the Arabic version of $PEPE.

The meme coin has the potential to skyrocket due to its inherent utilities, which include non-fungible tokens (NFTs), play-to-earn (P2E) gaming, AI services, and even liquid staking.

This way, it is one of the most robust meme projects in the market.

One of Saudi Pepe’s most notable accomplishments is being named one of CoinMarketCap’s top-trending projects.

This accomplishment demonstrates the project’s rising notoriety and the crypto community’s confidence in it.

At press time, the $SAUDIPEPE token is trading at $0.000181, indicating a surge of 69.20% in the last 24 hours.

The asset boasts a 24-hour trading volume of $12 million and a maximum supply of 10 billion SAUDIPEPE coins.

There is also no buy or sell taxes, and liquidity is locked indefinitely.

Buy Meme Coin Now

Akita Inu ($AKITA)

The $AKITA token was created as a meme for financial freedom and has endless potential for use in the future.

The Akita Inu is developed on the Ethereum blockchain and has a total supply of more than 100 trillion AKITA. Although the founders are unknown, it is regarded as Dogecoin’s younger sibling.

The $AKITA token began utilizing the Avalanche blockchain in December 2021. This was done to enjoy low gas prices, lightning-fast transactions, and the fact that Avalanche has a very devoted community and a responsive development team.

Furthermore, users’ AKITA ERC-20 tokens can be bridged to Avalanche via the Anyswap Bridge.

Aside from that, the $AKITA token has been listed on the Uniswap decentralized exchange (DEX) and is also available on several other centralized exchanges (CEX), including CoinW, OKX, Bitrue, CoinTiger, and BingX.

The Akita Inu ecosystem will continue to expand and adapt to user demands as the Akita Network continues to create products under the direction of the AkitaDAO.

At press time, the price of the $AKITA token is trading at $0.00000012 with a 24-hour trading volume of $126,839, indicating a downtrend of 1.26% in the same period.

The technical asset charts display a bearish form as the $AKITA token’s current price falls below simple moving averages, ranging from the 50-day SMA value of $0.00000017 and the 200-day SMA value of $0.00000035.

The asset is currently experiencing a downward trend towards the 0% Fibonacci retracement level of $0.000000073.

However, steady bullish momentum and a market rally could see the asset retrace and hit a new price level.

The relative strength index (RSI) metric of 30.52 signifies that the asset is currently underbought, while its moving average convergence divergence (MACD) shows a neutral view.

This means $AKITA can fall into the sell or buy zones, depending on the broader market movement.

Buy Meme Coin Now

Related News