Meme Coin Mania Is Back – Here Are Top 4 Meme Coins With Viral Potential

If there is one thing investors must have learned in the last few weeks, it is that meme coins are here to stay, and they are rapidly building a flourishing ecosystem to support their enormous potential.

These projects are principally focused on promoting positive vibes and offer little utility in a harsh global financial landscape.

However, their popularity has gone viral, with many multiplying investors’ returns thousands of folds.

Below, we highlighted four of these viral memecoins with huge potential for crypto investors looking to multiply their investment in a short period.

Copium ($COPIUM)

Kickstarting our viral meme tokens with huge potential is the $COPIUM token.

The $COPIUM token is the meme asset that seeks to help investors cope in a crypto landscape marked by sharp retraces once early-bird investors cash out.

Instead of moaning about losses, crypto investors can easily turn to the $COPIUM token to enjoy light-hearted humor and turn their crypto blunders into profits.

Several analysts have tipped the $COPIUM token to be the next Chad and Pepe meme coins, given that it reached an $8 million market valuation in less than five minutes of its launching.

You guys followed me on genwealth, many did not buy, i held all the way to 30mil mc, still holding, many are now coping. The next one i'm gonna HODL like a chad is copium https://t.co/SgHdQxqQnJ — Tsubasa (@0x8i11i0n) May 18, 2023

Featuring the image of a bald man with a sad expression on his face, $COPIUM is an embodiment of most crypto investors’ fate in the emerging market.

This has lent it the needed credibility, and many investors are also piling in on its non-fungible token (NFT) offering.

Happy to be partnering with the @COPIUMDROP team today to support their token launch – $COPIUM. Clever concept, too, with the pre-sale folks only getting 10% of their tokens on launch Let's see how this one goes pic.twitter.com/UqFSIk4odA — Matt I NFTs & Web3 (@MattInWeb3) May 18, 2023

So far, the Copium protocol has gotten the backing of several crypto bigshots like @MattInWeb3, amongst others.

We are applying for a CMC listen @CoinMarketCap — $COPIUM (@COPIUMDROP) May 20, 2023

Given its immense popularity, the Copium team is already planning a CoinMarketCap listing in the coming days.

AiDoge ($AI)

$AI is another meme coin that has many investors on the edge of their seats.

While hundreds of its meme counterparts are known to offer little real-world utility, the $AI token is out to contribute something meaningful to the crypto and meme ecosystems.

Interestingly, the $AI asset is the utility token for a meme generator crypto project called AIDoge.

On this platform, users can create memes of their favorite subjects using artificial intelligence (AI).

AiDoge is the ChatGPT for crypto and memes, and it operates in a similar fashion.

Are you willing to go the extra mile for #AiDoge! When it comes to securing more $AI, it's all about seizing the opportunity! Hold on tight, because we're on a rocket ride to the moon! Join the #AiDogeArmy today! https://t.co/5j5tt4smcs#Memecoin #Presale pic.twitter.com/XOVtvKtnda — aidogecrypto (@aidogecrypto) May 20, 2023

For one, it uses a text-prompt interface unique to the AI software’s central thrust. With this, users can write a prompt, and AiDoge presents a set of memes within a few seconds.

To ensure the memes meet each user’s cultural and demographic needs, AiDoge is trained with millions of datasets of memes from different cultural and historical landscapes.

Users can create memes that reflect how they feel about a subject and can even be used to communicate with others in a contextually relevant manner visually.

The best thing about this project is that its memes are always up-to-date, which means users are constantly inundated with memes that will address their particular needs.

Besides enabling a seamless transaction layout for users who have to purchase credits to use the AiDoge meme generator, the $AI token also operates as an incentive mechanism.

With it, the best meme artists are rewarded for their ardent contribution after users vote on the best memes on a publicly viewable wall feed.

This way, users can earn passive income while churning out top-quality memes addressing different issues.

The $AI token has become one of the most viral meme assets since launching roughly two months ago.

Currently in its 13th presale stage, the project token has blazed through the market, with more investors piling into the protocol by the day.

So far, the $AI token has raised a whopping $10.1 million, with more added by the minute.

Currently going for a discount price of $0.0000316, early-bird investors could potentially 20x their investments once the token makes its listing on any of the top 5 crypto exchanges in the coming weeks.

SpongeBob ($SPONGE)

If there is something people relate more with, it is a public figure they love.

This is the case with the $SPONGE token, which underlies the SpongeBob Square Pants crypto project.

Given the strong history the animation series has enjoyed, the $SPONGE token has been one of the outliers in a hugely competitive meme coin market.

The ERC-20 token grossed over a 1,800% increase in a trading window, propelling it to list on several centralized exchanges like Gate.io.

It has also made its foray into the BitMart exchange after just a month of launching, making it the fastest meme token to get an exchange listing in the fledgling crypto space.

The digital meme token is also on course to make another listing on the OKX exchange.

Currently a participant in the OKX vote-to-list exercise, $SPONGE is vying for listing attention with other top meme coins taking the industry by storm.

Turning our attention to its price performance, we can easily glean why $SPONGE is such a huge favorite amongst investors.

In a crypto market climate that has seen market movers like Bitcoin and Ethereum struggle, the $SPONGE token is up an impressive 7.19% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.00048.

This is outstanding, given that the project has no plans to go through any roadmap or development in the coming months.

PSYOP ($PSYOP)

Rounding up our viral meme coin sensations is the PSYOP token.

Also a new entrant in the meme market, PSYOP is the native token for the PSYOP crypto project.

Like most, it lacks any relative utility and seems to be a meme coin targeted at the founder of the PSYOP project, Ben.

Despite its implied meaning, PSYOP has been a great meme coin and has surged over 279% in price in the last 24 hours.

At press time, the meme coin is trading at $0.000063.

$PSYOP has grown in popularity on social media platforms like Twitter, with the meme coin growing to 100k plus followers within a very short period.

Like most, its unique popularity has seen it draw the interest of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, Binance.

According to a recent tweet, PSYOP is on course for a Binance listing.

