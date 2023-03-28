Meme Coin Love Hate Inu Presale Raises $2m With Just 6 Days Until The Next Staged Price Increase

Investors are rushing to secure tokens in what has fast become 2023’s hottest crypto presale. Web3 start-up Love Hate Inu is building a dog meme-inspired, crypto-powered vote-to-earn (V2E) social polling platform that will allow users to engage in discussions and vote on the world’s most contentious, debated issues.

You Decide The Next Meme Poll!#LoveHateInu is a community-first meme poll creator that rewards its… Stakers

Voters

Creators Don’t miss out on the Stage 3 of the #Presale and get some $LHINU! Join now!⬇️ https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy#CryptoCommunity #AltCoins — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) March 27, 2023

The social polling platform, which will be powered by Love Hate Inu’s LHINU crypto token, will allow users to have a say on whether they love or hate divisive figures like Elon Musk, Cristiano Ronaldo and Donald Trump, as well as Andrew Tate.

LHINU owners will be able to stake their tokens to get a share of the vote on each poll. The best part? Every time an LHINU owner participates in a vote, they will be financially rewarded (hence why Love Hate Inu is being referred to as “vote-to-earn”).

At first, Love Hate Inu will control what polls exist on the platform, though that responsibility with be handed off to the community shortly after the platform’s launch later this year.

Love Hate Inu Raises a Whopping $2.0 Million

To fund the development of its platform, the start-up is currently selling its LHINU token in a presale that has already proven to be wildly successful.

The presale just entered its third stage and has now raised a whopping more than $2.0 million in just two weeks.

Hey #LoveHateInu Gang!#ElonMetaMuskInu has an announcement to make! We've raised over $2M USDT! Big thanks to all our supporters for making this happen. Join us now and experience the funniest #Memecoin project in the world!⬇️ https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy pic.twitter.com/PEGkOj74CY — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) March 28, 2023

The presale’s success is unsurprising given how the start-up has also been going viral on social media. Since the launch of the presale, Love Hate Inu’s Twitter following has exploded from virtually nothing to over 32,000.

The meme coin project’s Telegram, meanwhile, now has nearly 15,000 members. These numbers are expected to continue to explode higher in the coming weeks.

Move Now to Get Tokens on the Cheap

Investors who move quickly can secure LHINU tokens for the highly discounted price of $0.000095. But in just over eight days, that price is set to rise to $0.000105.

LHINU will end the presale in a few weeks at $0.000145. That means investors who get in now will be sat on paper gains of 50% by the time the presale ends.

LHINU has a total supply of 100 billion, with 90 billion of these (90%) to be sold in the presale. This is almost unheard of, with most presale projects keeping a much larger allocation in reserve for founders and early investors.

According to Love Hate Inu’s whitepaper, this “ensures the majority of the supply is distributed to community members who believe in the project”.

“Besides guaranteeing there will be no rug pull, this will create a strong foundation for the project where the community holds a real vested interest in its success”.

Love Hate Inu says it will only hold 10% of the tokens in reserve to provide liquidity, fund exchange listings and provide community rewards.

LHINU tokens can be bought using crypto and via normal credit card fiat transactions. Love Hate Inu has already been ranked by analysts at Cryptonews.com as the best presale of 2023.

Can LHINU 10x?

Crypto enthusiasts are hyped at Love Hate Inu’s impressive growth prospects, given that it combines two fast-growing niches in one project – that of crypto dog-inspired meme coins and the online survey market.

According to The Business Research Company, the software market grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6% in 2022 from $2.79 billion to $3.2 billion, with this market expected to expand to $5.69 billion by 2027, implying a CAGR of 15.5% over the coming years.

Love Hate Inu says its project is “disrupting the online survey market by introducing the first blockchain-powered voting platform capable of recording immutable results via distributed ledger technology”.

Are you concerned about LHINU's voting system? Well, stop worrying and listen up! Votes are recorded on the blockchain via smart contracts, making them immutable and tamper-proof. So get some $LHINU today and be ready!https://t.co/Pu2Bo8XmK6#CryptoCommunity — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) March 25, 2023

Love Hate Inu’s plan to launch the token on exchanges at a price of $0.000145 means that it will have a market capitalization of $14.5 million at launch. However, Love Hate Inu aims to become “the only online polling platform that truly matters”.

If the project enjoys decent growth later in 2023 and achieves milestones in its roadmap, such as handing poll creation to the community, the monetization of Love Hate Inu data via brand deals, and, in 2024, integration into major metaverse experiences, the market cap of its LHINU token could go a lot higher.

According to popular crypto analyst Jacob Crypto Bury, LHINU has the potential to deliver 10x gains to early investors.

If LHINU can reach even 5% of Shiba Inu’s $6.3 billion market cap, that would imply a market cap of over $315 million and an LHINU token price of $0.00315. That 33x versus the current presale price of $0.000095.

