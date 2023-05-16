Meet 4 of the Top Web3 Projects Trying to Reshape Our Future

Web3 is building a better future.

Thanks to decentralization facilitated by blockchain technology on which up-and-coming web3 platforms and ecosystems are built, users and consumers in the web3 world are exponentially more powerful than in the web2 world.

Don’t like how a web3 protocol (be it a decentralized finance app, or a play-to-earn game, or a decentralized metaverse) is being run.

Well, assuming the protocol is run by a blockchain-based Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO), you can invest in the protocol’s native token and start voting for the changes you want to see.

In a web3 setting, transparency is guaranteed thanks to the fact that everything is recorded on-chain.

That makes it much more difficult for a web3 platform to abuse its users than a web2 platform.

With that being said, here are a few up-and-coming projects with big potential to reshape the future that are being monitored by the Business 2 Community team.

Sui (SUI)

Sui is a new delegated proof-of-stake layer-1 blockchain protocol that is being developed by former Facebook engineers as a successor of Facebook’s unsuccessful open-source Libra blockchain project.

The project claims to have solved the scalability issues faced by other blockchains like Ethereum and Bitcoin thanks to its MOVE programming language and Narwhal-Tusk consensus algorithm.

Sui says that these two innovations allow the blockchain to scale horizontally, meaning that millions of transactions per second can be supported.

SUI, the cryptocurrency that powers the network, will be used to pay gas fees, will act as a medium of exchange and can be staked to earn a yield and participate in on-chain voting.

The Sui smart chain “allows developers to create Web3 projects that will serve the expected huge wave of Web3 users”.

Internet Computer (ICP)

Internet Computer is a network of data centers that come together to offer a decentralized alternative to the current, highly centralized internet cloud service provider market.

The Internet Computer network hopes to provide the infrastructure for the creation of a truly decentralized internet, rather than one that it ruled by the likes of Microsoft, Google and Amazon.

ICP is the cryptocurrency that powers the protocol and can be used to pay for storage or as a medium of exchange within the network.

Ecoterra (ECOTERRA)

Web3 could play a big role in incentivizing businesses and individuals to better look after the environment and new crypto start-up Ecoterra is leading this charge.

Ecoterra (ECOTERRA) is the native cryptocurrency of a blockchain-powered web3 platform that incentivizes environmentally friendly behavior.

Ecoterra’s ecosystem consists of a Recycle to Earn (R2E) platform, a carbon offset marketplace, a marketplace for recycled materials and an impact profile.

The green web3 start-up’s R2E app is supported in any country that uses Reverse Vending Machines (RVMs), meaning a huge potential market.

Ecoterra is in the sixth stage of its ECOTERRA token presale, with tokens currently priced at just $0.00775.

The project just passed hit the massive milestone of having raised $3.8 million.

Potential investors should note that the presale price will soon rise to $0.00775 and that the token will list on exchanges at $0.01 – a roughly 30% jump from current levels.

AiDoge (AI)

A slightly more lighthearted addition to the list is AiDoge, an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered meme generating web3 social media platform that seeks to transform the meme culture within the crypto space.

AiDoge, which sits at the intersection of the meme and artificial intelligence (AI) worlds, is building a revolutionary new crypto-powered web3 platform that will allow users to share and vote on memes created by users via the platform’s breakthrough AI technology.

And users who create the best memes will be rewarded financially in the form of AiDoge’s native $AI token.

This revolutionary new concept of “meme-to-earn” (M2E) introduced by AiDoge is expected to be a game changer.

For the first time, the internet’s best meme creators will be able to turn their hobby into a viable income stream, all whilst the blockchain technology that underpins the AiDoge platform protects their ownership rights over their content.

AiDoge has been conducting a viral presale of the AI token that will be used to power its platform.

With the presale having just hit $8.25 million and entered stage 12, investors are quickly running out of time to get involved before the $14.9 million presale hard cap is hit.

At a current price of $0.0000304 per token, investors who get in now could be sat on a paper gain of around 10% by the time the token lists across major cryptocurrency exchanges for $0.0000336 later this year.

