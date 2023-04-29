McHenry Says New Crypto Bill Coming in 2 Months – Will This One Make it?

The Head of the House Financial Services Committee, Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.), announced at the Consensus 2023 conference that a new bill regulating the cryptocurrency industry is expected to be drafted in the next two months.

Introducing the Latest Crypto Legislation

The Chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, Representative Patrick McHenry, has planned a series of joint hearings in May that will examine the market structure surrounding digital assets in the US. According to McHenry, the hearings aim to improve regulatory efforts.

On April 27, McHenry, Glenn Thompson (Chairman of the House Agriculture Committee), French Hill (Chairman of the Commodity Markets), and Dusty Johnson (Chairman of the Commodity Markets, Digital Assets, and Rural Development Subcommittee) jointly announced the initiative.

Furthermore, McHenry stated that the US House Financial Services Committee and House Agriculture Committee will draft legislation to regulate the crypto industry within the next two months.

Progress Made on the Lummis Bill: Updates and Potential Impact

On April 28, Senator Cynthia Lummis, a cryptocurrency advocate, and Representative Patrick McHenry participated in a panel discussion at the Consensus 2023 conference. McHenry provided more context for the hearings, stating they will hold joint sessions in May. The hearing scheduled before a House committee on regulation and market structure surrounding digital assets will be the first to take a comprehensive approach.

Furthermore, McHenry emphasized that the hearings aim to create legislation providing regulatory certainty to the crypto industry, supporting the efforts of Lummis and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand on a bipartisan measure. The Lummis-Gillibrand bill, also known as the Responsible Financial Innovation Act, was initially introduced in the US Senate in June 2022. The bill addresses several issues, including the authority of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), stablecoin regulation, and crypto taxation.

However, the legislation’s approval has been delayed, likely due to its complexity for non-crypto-savvy Senators. Since then, Lummis and Gillibrand have adjusted the measure, and a new version is expected to be released soon. The revised draft will include national security and cybercrime sections and is anticipated to be unveiled in six to eight weeks.

Uncertainty Looms: Will the Crypto Bill Succeed?

Last week, McHenry’s committee questioned US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler about his reluctance to clarify whether ether (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market size, is a security.

Additionally, recent events such as the FTX crypto exchange crisis and the downturn in crypto banking have increased pressure on authorities to regulate the industry. However, disagreements between Republicans and Democrats persist. McHenry referred to these issues as “Operation Choke Point 2.0” and highlighted the need for legislation and clarity.

Lummis also pointed out that the US is falling behind in the race to lead Web3 technology, as the European Union has approved the Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) law and other countries, including Japan and the United Arab Emirates, are moving toward regulation.

The proposed legislation will tackle complex issues and address the regulatory frameworks for commodities and securities. McHenry noted that there is a high probability of President Joe Biden signing the bill within the next 12 months.

Lummis expressed optimism about working with McHenry and acknowledged that the House has a better chance of passing legislation than the Senate. She emphasized the nonpartisan nature of the issue and stressed the need for resolution before the 2024 election.

