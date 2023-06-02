MATIC Whales Are Tired Of Stagnating Price and Looking to These Viral Altcoins Instead

After pumping earlier this year, the MATIC price continues to stagnate.

MATIC is the native token that powers the Polygon blockchain, which is a low fee/fast transaction speed Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution.

MATIC was last changing hands just under $0.90, down close to 44% from its earlier yearly highs in the $1.57 area.

While the cryptocurrency is for now holding above an important long-term uptrend from the September and early 2023 lows, other chart signs are so good.

MATIC is being squeezed lower by a downtrend from the yearly highs and, in recent weeks, has found strong resistance from its 50 and 200-Day Moving Averages.

Indeed, the cryptocurrency appears to have formed a pennant structure in recent months which could trigger a big bullish or bearish breakout.

A downside break could open the door to a retest of September lows in the $0.70 area.

An upside break could be the beginning of a move back to yearly highs.

Either way, MATIC whales are probably now tiring of the constantly stagnating price.

Here are a few alternative altcoin investments they might want to consider that hold a better prospect of potential exponential gains.

Ecoterra (ECOTERRA)

Ecoterra (ECOTERRA) is the native cryptocurrency of a blockchain-run green ecosystem that incentivizes environmentally friendly behavior.

As outlined in the project’s Whitepaper, the award-winning project is building an all-in-one $ECOTERRA-powered web3 ecosystem, designed to encourage recycling via its first-of-its-kind Recycle-to-Earn (R2E) system, facilitate trade in recycled materials and encourage individuals and businesses to offset their carbon footprint.

The green web3 start-up’s R2E app is supported in any country that uses Reverse Vending Machines (RVMs), meaning a huge potential market.

Nascent green web3 projects like ecoterra are expected to play an increasingly important role in global efforts to address climate change in the decades ahead as crypto’s broader adoption increases.

It’s no wonder then that the crypto presale that ecoterra is currently running in order to fund the development of its platform has been a resounding success.

Ecoterra is in the fifth stage of its ECOTERRA token presale, with tokens currently priced at just $0.00925.

https://twitter.com/ecoterraio/status/1664212056789200897

The project just passed the massive milestone of having raised over $4.65 million.

Visit Ecoterra Here

DeeLance (DLANCE)

DeeLance, which is building an immersive non-fungible token (NFT)-powered metaverse platform to unite businesses and freelancers, has been billed by observers as revolutionary for the $761 billion-dollar recruitment sector.

https://twitter.com/deelance_com/status/1664690278555320321

The project has already raised a whopping near $1.25 million in just a few weeks since the launch of its DLANCE token presale.

DeeLance also recently secured a huge $1.12 million strategic investment from top venture capital firm Bitgert Ventures, a sign that institutions are increasingly taking note of the project’s potential.

Investors are encouraged to move quickly to secure tokens, as when the presale hits $1.2 million, the price will rise from its current super-cheap $0.038 level.

Given that DLANCE will debut on major cryptocurrency exchanges later this year at $0.57, investors who get in now can be sat on gains of around 50%.

Buy DLANCE Here

Sui (SUI)

SUI has continued to decline since the Sui mainnet and the cryptocurrency launched back in April, with the cryptocurrency last changing hands at around $0.93, down around 45% from its record highs in the $1.70 area.

SUI is the cryptocurrency that powers the brand-new Sui layer-1 blockchain protocol.

Some think its recent price slide presents a great opportunity for investors to get the token on the cheap, with observers billing the Sui blockchain as one of the most promising layer-1s to have launched in recent years.

On its website, Sui describes itself as “an innovative, decentralized Layer 1 blockchain that redefines asset ownership”.

The blockchain features lightning-fast transaction times and horizontal scaling means that, even during demand spikes, fees should remain low.

