Mark Zuckerberg is a Huge UFC Fan And This Crypto Project Has its Fight Ambassadors Sewn Up – Invest Today

Meta Platforms founder and multi-billionaire Mark Zuckerberg is a massive fan of the UFC and one crypto project appears to appeal to both his love of the sport and Web3.

Fight Out is a new crypto presale that is developing a fitness app that will help both total novices just starting their fitness journey and elite-level pros.

The fitness app will allow users to earn rewards for completing a variety of exercises, as well as build a digital fitness avatar that acts as a gateway to the Fight Out metaverse.

The project has also secured high-profile partnerships with a pair of UFC stars, who will join as ambassadors – providing masterclass-style training content and behind-the-scenes access.

UFC and the Metaverse

Zuckerberg, who co-founded Facebook in 2004 and is worth an estimated $60 billion, has been seen ringside at several UFC events over the years, with Meta becoming an official partner in October 2022.

He also recently sparred with pound-for-pound king Alexander Volkanovski in the metaverse.

Earlier this month, he released a post on his Instagram of a friendly spar with featherweight champ Volkanovski ahead of his brilliant clash with Islam Makhachev – with both Zuckerberg and Volkanovski wearing special motion capture suits with their movements recreated in Meta’s metaverse.

Zuckerberg wrote: “Last year UFC #1 pound-for-pound fighter Alex Volkanovski stopped by Meta HQ to train with me and for fun we tested the limits of our performance avatars with motion capture in our Engage gear.”

Volkanovski lost against Makhachev on February 12 having gone up a division to fight for the lightweight title.

Fight Out Has Two UFC Stars

The billionaire may have been excited by Fight Out’s announcement at the start of 2022 that both Taila Santos and Amanda Ribas are project ambassadors.

Santos is currently ranked #1 in the flyweight division and #10 pound-for-pound, with her last fight a razor-thin decisions loss to Valentina Shevchenko for the flyweight title.

I'm so excited to announce that I'm now an ambassador for @FightOut_ , a project that rewards users for working out and staying fit!

Follow them and stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/gmwMt9i18p — Amanda Ribas (@amandaribasufc) January 24, 2023

Santos was due to return to the Octagon this weekend, but was forced to withdraw from a fight against Erin Blanchfield after members of her corner team were denied visas to the US.

Ribas, who is ranked #9 at strawweight, is one of the most famous female UFC stars having beaten Paige van Zant in 2020 and amassed almost 2.5 million Instagram followers.

Ribas is scheduled to make her return on March 4 when she faces Viviane Araujo on the undercard of Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane at UFC 285.

Fight Out has also signed on two other ambassadors with British boxing queen Savannah Marshall also due back in the ring in the coming months after losing her title to Claressa Shields in the most-watched women’s boxing match ever.

I am happy to announce that I am now a part of the @FightOut_ team! I'm thrilled to work with this amazing project to help many others to reach their fitness goals and live healthier lifestyles!

Check out the link below to learn more! ⬇️https://t.co/EDWU5ChXfI pic.twitter.com/ZAjFzw9crX — Savannah Marshall (@Savmarshall1) January 27, 2023

Marshall, who could face Shields in a rematch later this year, could also move up in weight to meet Franchon Crews Dezurn for the undisputed 168lb title.

Finally, American Ninja Warrior Tremayne Dortch has also joined the project as an ambassador and will also act as a gym advisor.

How Does Fight Out Work?

Fight Out is a new app that is set to revoltuionize the fitness and move-to-earn worlds.

While previous M2E projects have solely focussed on counting steps, and need expensive NFTs to access, Fight Out will work on a traditional monthly subscription model and have a much more rounded approach to M2E.

It will use smart technology to track movement, effort, sleep and nutrition and build a digital fitness avatar that is upgraded as the user completes workouts.

The app will also tailor individual training regimes to each user, making it perfect for beginners and pros and catering to different fitness goals, while also providing quick access to quality coaching and instructional videos.

While the FGHT token underpins the project and can be staked to generate a passive income, Fight Out users are rewarded with REPS – a second, off-chain token.

REPS is earned by completing workouts and can be used to get discounts on app subscription, as well as book personal training sessions, classes or purchase training equipment, supplements and apparel.

Fight Out will also have a strong metaverse and community element. The digital profile is represented by a soulbound NFT avatar, meaning it cannot be sold or traded, that is fully customizable and can be upgraded with clothes, shoes, hair, tattoos and more.

Fight Out users are able to earn additional REPS in daily, weekly and monthly challenges against other users in the metaverse, as well as be part of a community that supports each other and offers tips and encouragement.

FGHT Token Presale Info

The FGHT presale has so far raised more than $4.65 million with investors rushing to secure their tokens as the price increases every 12 hours.

At the time of writing, FGHT costs $0.02442 but will reach a price of $0.0333 on March 31 – an increase of 36.5%.

Presale investors can also take advantage of two major offers, with the project offering up to 67% in bonus tokens and a 5% USDT referral scheme.

The bonuses are triggered depending on the purchase amount and the length of time chosen to vest tokens.

For example, investments under $500 and with no vesting period will earn no bonuses, but a $500 investment will trigger a 10% bonus and a 3-month vesting period a further 10%.

The bonuses go up in stages and to get the full amount, a purchase of $50,000 (25%) would need to be made and the tokens then locked for 36 months (42%).

Of the 10 billion supply, only 9% has been allocated to the presale, with 4.5% to cover the bonus scheme and 10% for liquidity on exchanges – the remaining supply will be unlocked over five years and used to grow and develop the project.

Fight Out has been developed by a doxxed team that is KYC verified by CoinSniper, while Certik has audited the FGHT token smart contract.

After the presale is finished on March 31, FGHT tokens will be made available for their IEO on April 5.

Exact dates and times are yet to be announced but Uniswap, LBank, BitForex, DigiFinex, Changelly Pro, BKEX and XT.com have all confirmed listings, such is the excitement in the project.

The latest news and information can be found in the Fight Out Telegram group.

Related