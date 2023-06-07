LUNC up 13.65% This Week After New Proposal but These Altcoins Have More Upside Potential

The Terra Luna Classic ($LUNC) has had a positive start this week, despite a slight decline in top digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

At press time, the token has experienced a gain of over 13.65% in the last 24 hours, trading at around $0.0001.

The Terra LUNC community is advocating for a higher burn rate to increase the value of its cryptocurrency token, which currently circulates around 6 trillion units.

Their goal is to achieve a $1 value for $LUNC in the next significant crypto bull market.

To accomplish this, Christopher Harris, a Twitter user, and Terra Classic validator, has proposed an off-chain $LUNC burn to reduce coin circulation in Proposal #11549.

Thank you to everyone who has supported my Final Vision Plan for #LUNC to $1+! 👏 I see how the vote is going. It would be difficult to pull a win from here, but it’s not impossible. Let’s see how the final results play out, and who decides to support! 👍 Even if we don’t… https://t.co/NIhWYJPSk0 — JESUSisLORD (@ForTheCross_CH) June 3, 2023

The proposal is open for community feedback and voting, which started on June 1, 2023, and will last a week to involve more participants.

However, the Harris Burn proposal has faced criticism due to its high user taxes, with over 80% of votes opposing it.

Despite this, Harris remains optimistic and cites the precedent of previous proposals and the goal of accelerating the burn rate.

While $ LUNC’s performance has been impressive, other altcoins such as Wall Street Memes ($WSM), Pulse AI ($PULSE), and yPredict ($YPRED) show even greater potential for substantial gains.

As the cryptocurrency landscape continues to evolve, these altcoins offer exciting alternatives worth considering for potential investors.

Wall Street Memes Stands Out With Strong Community

Wall Street Memes ($WSM) has emerged as a unique and exciting investment opportunity with tremendous upside potential.

This is supported by its well-known non-fungible token (NFT) collections and the memes it shares on Instagram, which revolve around cryptocurrencies and stocks commonly referred to as “stonks.”

The project started on the Wall Street Bets Reddit community. It was inspired by the GameStop saga of 2021, with the goal of “tokenizing the movement” and allowing average investors to profit from meme tokens.

Wall Street Memes has already raised an impressive $4.9 million in just a few days, demonstrating the growing interest in the coin.

Investors are eagerly anticipating the achievement of the fundraising goal of $5,270,000 as the current presale price of $WSM stands at $0.0277, with the next stage price expected to be $0.028.

The $WSM distribution includes two billion tokens, with 50% available at presale, 30% allocated for community rewards, 10% for DEX liquidity, and 10% for CEX liquidity.

With a community of more than one million members on social media platforms, Wall Street Memes has a strong presence in the crypto market.

The project’s team has already launched several initiatives, including a $50K airdrop and the release of 420 Ordinal NFTs and merchandise like caps, T-shirts, mugs, and more.

These actions contribute to the coin’s growth and represent a new era in finance.

The engagement of influential figures like Elon Musk on Twitter has further bolstered the credibility and endorsement of $WSM, surpassing that of other meme coins.

🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 22, 2023

This legitimacy, combined with a substantial social media following, could attract prominent exchanges.

As the meme coin season continues, Wall Street Memes has positioned itself with a strong community and strategic market entry.

This project has the potential to capture the attention and investments of individuals looking for a promising opportunity in this volatile market.

Buy $WSM Now

PulseAI ($PULSE): Harnessing AI to Incentivize Healthy Living

PulseAI is an AI-powered decentralized blockchain platform that aims to promote healthy living and create a community-driven environment for health enthusiasts.

The platform utilizes machine learning technology within the blockchain to perform real-time data analysis and decision-making processes.

The $PULSE token presale, which went live on May 7, 2023, concluded in just 15 minutes after the target of 300 BNB was met.

We just filled the presale in 15 minutes!!! pic.twitter.com/jAIEFP0fEK — Pulse AI (@pulseaiapp) May 9, 2023

$PULSE has also been listed on CoinMarketcap. At press time, the asset trades at $0.000011, with a 24-hour trading volume of $7 million, indicating a slump of 5.82% in the same period.

We are thrilled to share that we are now listed on CoinMarketCap! https://t.co/GRyxXhgJml It took a mere 15 hours for the rocket to make it to the CMC station, and the next stop is the CG station! — Pulse AI (@pulseaiapp) May 11, 2023

The platform offers customized solutions to clients, supporting them in achieving their health and wellness objectives.

By combining artificial intelligence for data analysis with blockchain for secure transaction tracking, PulseAI enables faster and more accurate data analysis.

The platform has three essential components – the pulse application, train-to-earn, and AiChat.

The Pulse application is a health and lifestyle app that uses blockchain and AI to monitor user data.

It syncs with fitness devices to track activity, nutrition, and sleep. Data is stored on the blockchain, and users earn tokens by sharing data, which can be used for purchases in the ecosystem.

Secondly, the train-to-earn feature incentivizes an active lifestyle by granting users $PULSE tokens when they reach self-set fitness goals. Tokens can be used as a reward for accomplishments within the ecosystem.

The AiChat component is an AI-powered chatbot that delivers personalized health advice within the Pulse app. It uses user data to offer tailored recommendations and provide trustworthy answers to health-related questions.

Furthermore, staking $PULSE tokens helps with the development and expansion of the ecosystem.

Buy the Best Altcoins on eToro

yPredict ($YPRED): Empowering Traders Via AI Tools

yPredict has developed a trading research and analysis platform that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to offer traders enhanced insights into the volatile cryptocurrency market.

Recognizing the challenges faced by even experienced traders in analyzing and predicting crypto performance, the platform provides comprehensive information and actionable insights.

Central to the platform is the $YPRED token, which operates on the Polygon blockchain.

The digital asset has raised an impressive $2.16 million in a short period, demonstrating a strong interest in their token.

🔮 Unlock the power of predictive trading with https://t.co/O3DpDatBLj! 📈💰 Experience a new level of insight as AI-based tools empower traders to anticipate cryptocurrency fluctuations from minutes to weeks. Seamlessly construct custom models, test them in a simulated market,… pic.twitter.com/fhrn1Goe5E — yPredict.ai (@yPredict_ai) June 7, 2023

The current price of the $YPRED token is $0.09, with expectations of an increase to $0.12 upon listing.

yPredict differentiates itself from other prediction markets by emphasizing decentralization, transparency, and AI integration.

The platform combines the power of blockchain and AI to provide highly accurate forecasts of market trends and asset prices.

yPredict addresses the issue of algorithmic trading domination across various financial asset classes. Although they do not guarantee perfect results, the platform filters out market noise and facilitates trading decisions based on statistically probable outcomes.

One of yPredict’s significant advantages is its accessibility to everyday individuals, democratizing the use of advanced trading tools.

This stands in contrast to the traditional exclusivity of such tools, which were often limited to Wall Street professionals.

How to buy $YPRED

Related News