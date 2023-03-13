Love or Hate Andrew Tate? Vote Using The Newest Meme Coin in Crypto – Presale Raises $375m in 5 Days, Price Rises in 4 Days

Do you love or hate controversial and currently jailed viral influencer/entrepreneur Andrew Tate? Well, soon you will be able to discuss his pros and cons and vote on whether you love or hate him via a brand new crypto-powered, vote-to-earn platform called Love Hate Inu.

Love Hate Inu’s social media polling platform is going to be powered by the Love Hate Inu coin (LHINU), the latest Shiba Inu dog-inspired meme coin with novel vote-to-earn utility. LHINU owners will have a say over what polls and discussions are put to the community. Based on how many LHINU tokens investors stake, they will be given a proportional share of the voting power in each poll, and will be rewarded with a proportional share of the poll’s reward pool.

Investors Can Get LHINU on the Cheap Now

Love Hate Inu has been going viral in the last few days in wake of the launch of its LHINU token presale. And in just a few days since the presale’s launch, the brand-new project has already raised a whopping $450,000.

Hey #LoveHateInu community! We have hit another amazing milestone, raising over $400,000! A massive thank you to everyone for all the incredible support! Join the funniest #memecoin project today and stay tuned for what's to come! https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy pic.twitter.com/3Pr2I6NSpq — LoveHateInu (@LoveHateInu) March 13, 2023

Investors who move quickly can secure LHINU tokens for the highly discounted price of $0.000085. Prices are set to rise to $0.00009 in just over four days and will end the presale at $0.000145.

That means investors who get in now will be sat on paper gains of 70% by the time the presale ends. LHINU tokens can be bought using crypto and via normal credit card fiat transactions.

Hey #LoveHateInu community! A quick but very important announcement! Make sure you get your $LHINU before the price increases in 4 days! Don’t miss out – Stage 1 is finishing soon! https://t.co/Pu2Bo8XmK6#CryptoCommunity #altcoins #memecoins pic.twitter.com/vorrxFyqwA — LoveHateInu (@LoveHateInu) March 13, 2023

Love Hate Inu is Going Viral – How Big Can it Get?

The early success of the presale reflects the fact that Love Hate Inu has been going viral on social media. Since the project’s first tweet on the 8th of March, Love Hate Inu’s social media page has already garnered an impressive over 35,000 followers.

That number is expected to explode higher in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, the project’s Telegram channel already has over 11,300 members. Love Hate Inu has already been ranked by analysts at Business 2 Community as the best presale of 2023.

Crypto enthusiasts are hyped at Love Hate Inu’s impressive growth prospects, given that it combines two fast-growing niches in one project – that of crypto dog-inspired meme coins and the online survey market.

According to The Business Research Company, the software market grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6% in 2022 from $2.79 billion to $3.2 billion, with this market expected to expand to $5.69 billion by 2027, implying a CAGR of 15.5% over the coming years.

Love Hate Inu says its project is “disrupting the online survey market by introducing the first blockchain-powered voting platform capable of recording immutable results via distributed ledger technology”.

If Love Hate Inu becomes “the only online polling platform that truly matters” as its team claims, the market cap of its LHINU token could explode higher like Shiba Inu’s did back in 2021.

Given the total token supply of 100 billion, that implies a market capitalization of $14.5 million, which is far lower than many existing meme coin projects.

If the project enjoys decent growth later in 2023 and achieves milestones in its roadmap, such as handing poll creation to the community, the monetization of Love Hate Inu data via brand deals, and, in 2024, integration into major metaverse experiences, this market cap could go a lot higher.

If LHINU can reach even 5% of Shiba Inu’s $6.3 billion market cap, that would imply a market cap of over $315 million and an LHINU token price of $0.00315.

That 37x versus the current presale price of $0.000085.

Popular crypto YouTuber Jacob Crypto Bury speculated in a recent video that LHINU could have 10x potential before sinking $2,500 of personal funds into the project.

