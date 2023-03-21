Love or Hate Andrew Tate? Have Your Say Via Viral New Vote-to-Earn Meme Coin-Powered Social Media Platform Love Hate Inu

Do you love or hate controversial and now jailed social media influencer and entrepreneur Andrew Tate? Well, you will soon be able to have your say on the topic, as well as on other controversial debates, via viral new dog meme coin-powered social media/social polling platform Love Hate Inu.

Crypto start-up Love Hate Inu is building a first-of-its-kind vote-to-earn Shiba Inu dog themed web3 platform which will be powered by the LHINU crypto token.

Love Hate Inu users will engage in discussion on the world most contentious, debated issues, while owners of Love Hate Inu’s LHINU token will be able to vote on polls.

Love Hate Inu token owners will be able to vote on whether they love or hate divisive figures like Elon Musk, Cristiano Ronaldo and Donald Trump, as well as Andrew Tate.

At first, Love Hate Inu will control what polls exist on the platform, though that responsibility with be handed off to the community shortly after the platform’s launch later this year.

The best part? Every time an LHINU owner participates in a vote, they will be financially rewarded (hence why Love Hate Inu is being referred to as “vote-to-earn”).

LHINU Up For Grabs Now Via Presale

To fund the development of its platform, Love Hate Inu just launched a presale of its LHINU token which has already gone viral. In just over a week since the project’s launch, the presale has already raised a stunning more than $1.3 million, with the presale having now entered its second stage.

The presale’s success is unsurprising given how the start-up has also been going viral on social media. Since the launch of the presale, Love Hate Inu’s Twitter following has exploded from virtually nothing to over 36,000. The meme coin project’s Telegram, meanwhile, now has nearly 15,000 members.

These numbers are expected to continue to explode higher in the coming weeks. Love Hate Inu has already been ranked by analysts at Business 2 Community as the best presale of 2023.

Investors who move quickly can secure LHINU tokens for the highly discounted price of $0.00009. In just over 3 days, that price is set to rise to $0.000095.

LHINU will end the presale in a few weeks at $0.000145. That means investors who get in now will be sat on paper gains of 60% by the time the presale ends. LHINU tokens can be bought using crypto and via normal credit card fiat transactions.

How Big Could Love Hate Inu Get?

Crypto enthusiasts are hyped at Love Hate Inu’s impressive growth prospects, given that it combines two fast-growing niches in one project – that of crypto dog-inspired meme coins and the online survey market.

According to The Business Research Company, the software market grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6% in 2022 from $2.79 billion to $3.2 billion, with this market expected to expand to $5.69 billion by 2027, implying a CAGR of 15.5% over the coming years.

Love Hate Inu says its project is “disrupting the online survey market by introducing the first blockchain-powered voting platform capable of recording immutable results via distributed ledger technology”.

If Love Hate Inu becomes “the only online polling platform that truly matters” as its team claims, the market cap of its LHINU token could explode higher like Shiba Inu’s did back in 2021.

If the project enjoys decent growth later in 2023 and achieves milestones in its roadmap, such as handing poll creation to the community, the monetization of Love Hate Inu data via brand deals, and, in 2024, integration into major metaverse experiences, this market cap could go a lot higher.

If LHINU can reach even 5% of Shiba Inu’s $6.3 billion market cap, that would imply a market cap of over $315 million and an LHINU token price of $0.00315.

That 35x versus the current presale price of $0.00009.

Popular crypto YouTuber Jacob Crypto Bury speculated in a recent video that LHINU could have 10x potential before sinking $2,500 of personal funds into the project.

