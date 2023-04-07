Love Hate Inu Reveals Meme Coin Legend Carl Dawkins as CEO – “I’m here to Beat the 10x on Tamadoge”

Trending Vote-to-Earn meme coin Love Hate Inu ($LHINU) that has raised $3 million in a little over three weeks, today reveals that legendary meme coin aficionado Carl Dawkins of Tamadoge fame has been appointed CEO.

Dawkins is well known in the meme coin world for his exploits with Tamadoge (TAMA), the successful meme-infused gaming platform.

The TAMA token leapt from its initial presale price of $0.01 to an all-time intraday high of $0.173 – a 1,629% gain or 16x. It gained 10x from exchange list price to all-time high.

He aims to repeat that coin launch achievement with Love Hate Inu. “I’m here to beat the 10x on Tamadoge,” said Dawkins.

“I’m really pleased that Tamadoge is delivering on its roadmap in deadly serious fashion, if I can put it that way.”

Explaining his departure from Tamadoge, Dawkins said: “I moved on from Tamadoge when the team rightly shifted to prioritizing product execution, which is being done brilliantly by gaming industry stalwart Jon Bishop.”

Since Dawkins left Tamadoge the project has launched five arcade games as it readies the launch of its app.

“Love Hate Inu has the serious side to it – trying to bring legitimacy to online voting through applying Web3, after seeing so many bots used on Twitter etc – while also having the playful side of it being an Inu coin and the community engagement that comes with that.”

Love Hate Inu is all about fairness and transparency

So what sets Love Hate Inu apart? “Look, I don’t like DAOs [decentralized autonomous organizations] because it is always the biggest wallet that wins. With Love Hate Inu we are bringing fairness to voting systems. That’s kind of what we were about with Tamadoge, with its fair launch and transparency.”

In the effusive fashion that is his trademark, Dawkins continued: “But Love Hate Inu is obviously a very different coin and project, so it stands on its own two feet, and isn’t simply riding on the back of Tamadoge.

“We are now ready to go full guns blazing to show the community the work that’s been going on by demonstrating the real-world use case for the Love Hate Inu platform.”

Dawkins is keen to point out that Love Hate Inu isn’t just the cutest and funniest meme coin right now – it is also the one with the best business model and value proposition. The advent of $LHINU vote-to-earn meme coin means the survey and polling industry will never be the same again.

“I’m here to bring my skills to the table and develop the community to the next level,” says Dawkins.

Summing up the Love Hate Inu vision, he adds: “We want to exploit the meme edge but at the same time show that this is a deadly serious project with a money-making vision we think can make it a stand-out product in the Web3 space, and a serious challenger to the legacy industry.”

$3m raised in three weeks shows Love Hate Inu could be next viral meme coin

The $LHINU token is now in Stage 4 and priced at $0.000105. There are eight presale stages in all. Interested investors must decide quickly in order to grab the lowest prices as the project grows in popularity, racking up 32,000 Twitter followers.

In a little more than three weeks Love Hate Inu has raised $3 million in a testament to the appeal of its offering. No wonder some analysts reckon it is the best coin to buy today and are predicting it could be the next Dogecoin or Shiba Inu.

The $LHINU presale started at a price of $0.000085 in Stage 1 and when the presale ends will be priced at $0.000145. Buyers who were first off the mark could realize an instant gain of 70% when the coin is listed on its first exchanges.

Nevertheless, if you buy today before the next price rise in Stage 5, you will still be in line for a 38% uplift.

Crypto watchers will recall how meme coin Shiba Inu’s price of $0.000000000153, in August 2020, to around $0.00001035 today – a 7,228,658% to reach – a gain of roughly 722,900x.

Even more remarkably, Shiba Inu’s stratospheric price run-up took place when the coin had minimal utility. It was a similar story with the original meme coin, Dogecoin.

Unlike Shiba Inu, Love Hate Inu is built from the ground up for a real-world use case

But the beauty of $LHINU is that it is built from the ground up as a survey and polling platform – the tech isn’t being bolted on as an afterthought, like with Shiba Inu.

Love Hate Inu’s avowed aim is to displace the legacy companies in the survey space – which means it is positioning itself to capture a big slice of that $3.2 billion industry, thanks to its technological superiority.

Against that background, Love Hate Inu token has every chance of surpassing the heights reached by Shiba Inu.

There are two key factors that will enable the project to achieve its goal: the power of blockchain technology and power of blockchain and the brand power of meme coins, there’s every reason to believe that taking part in this presale could be the smartest investment decision you make this year.

Consumers vote and earn, brands fuel customer engagement

Love Hate Inu lets you vote on anything you like, securely and transparently. For sure, it makes casting a vote fun with its meme coin good looks and viral propensity, but don’t let that fool you into missing the real story – a powerful technology to upend the survey industry.

Brands, as well as consumers, can launch polls on the platform. Brands will be able to incentivize participation by rewarding individuals with a range of digital and even non-digital goods.

And the more you vote, the more you earn because Love Hate Inu is based on a vote-to-earn model, made possible by its rock-solid blockchain architecture.

To take part in the polls, voters must stake the $LHINU token for 30 days, thereby securing the defenses of the system against attack by spammers and other bad actors seeking to manipulate results.

Love Hate Inu’s accent on fairness means there’s no rug pulls to worry about

As new CEO Dawkins mentioned, with Love Hate Inu the accent is on fairness. $LHINU’s presale is probably the fairest in crypto, because 90% of the total supply of 100 billion tokens is being made available to the public.

That generous allocation means there is no possibility of a rug pull – where the developers run off with your funds and leave nothing behind.

In addition, unlike the closed venture fundraising that stopped ordinary people investing in Silicon Valley startups back in the 2000s, now everyone can take part – and there’s no possibility of a bank telling you that you can’t access your own funds.

Love Hate Inu is a simple idea: vote on the things you care about and get rewarded for it. In fact it is no cliche to say that the simplest ideas are often the best.

You can buy Love Hate Inu using ETH, BNB or USDT (Tether stablecoin).

Also, in another bonus for presale investors, there is no vesting period for the $LHINU token, meaning buyers will receive 100% of their purchase before the public listing.

You will be able to have a lot of fun with Love hate Inu, that’s for sure – but its early investors will also be able to potentially make life-changing returns from this meme coin that is set to deliver big time.

