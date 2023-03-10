Love Hate Inu is the No.1 Vote to Earn Crypto, Raises Huge $200,000 in 48 Hours – Only 7 Days Before Presale Price Increases

First-of-its-kind vote-to-earn web3 social media start-up Love Hate Inu is going viral. The start-up is building a dog meme-inspired, crypto-powered social polling platform. And in just two days since launching its crypto token presale, the brand-new project has already raised a whopping $270,000.

Happy Friday What an incredible achievement we've already made – we've raised over $250,000! We extend our sincerest gratitude to all the supporters of #LoveHateInu! ❤️ Join the #presale now and grab some $LHINU https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy#altcoins #memecoins pic.twitter.com/hDllqiG0bm — LoveHateInu (@LoveHateInu) March 10, 2023

The early success of the presale reflects the fact that Love Hate Inu has been going viral on social media. Since the project’s first tweet on the 8th of March, Love Hate Inu’s social media page has already garnered an impressive over 12,000 followers.

That number is expected to explode higher in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, the project’s Telegram channel already has over 7,750 members.

Investors have been rushing to secure LHINU tokens, which will power Love Hate Inu’s blockchain-based social media polling ecosystem, before the first stage of the presale ends and prices rise. Tokens are currently available for $0.000085 each, but that price will rise to $0.00009 in just seven days.

Love Hate Inu plans to list its token at $0.000145, meaning investors who get in now will be sat on a 70% paper gain by the time LHINU ICOs. LHINU tokens can be bought using crypto and via normal credit card fiat transactions.

Love Hate Inu has already been ranked by analysts at Business 2 Community as the best presale of 2023.

Listen up folks, you heard it from me, the greatest dealmaker in the world, the #LoveHateInu community is on fire, it's tremendous! Don't miss your chance to get in on the action! Get yourself some $LHINU today! https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy#altcoins #memecoins pic.twitter.com/8OTnJRgUXg — LoveHateInu (@LoveHateInu) March 10, 2023

How Does Love Hate Inu’s Vote-to-Earn Platform Work?

LHINU owners will be able to stake their tokens and vote on meme polls on a wide range of topics from politics to entertainment and social issues. According to Love Hate Inu’s development team, “the voting system is built on blockchain technology, ensuring the process is fair, transparent, and secure”.

Which side will you choose in the world of #LoveHateInu? ❤️ Cast your vote for Angel Trump Inu or Devil Trump Inu! Join our #presale now to be part of the funniest #memecoin project of the year! Don't miss out!⌛⬇️https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy#altcoins #memecoins pic.twitter.com/BXXG960wLW — LoveHateInu (@LoveHateInu) March 10, 2023

Users who stake LHINU tokens and vote on polls will be rewarded with tokens, which will be rewarded to them by the creator of each poll. The more tokens users stake, and the longer the vesting period, the more voting power they will be handed over each poll.

Greetings, #LoveHateInu community! Who's eager to become a part of the Love Hate Inu world? You will be able to discuss very interesting topics on our platform! Join us now and experience the fun! https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy#cryptocommunity #memecoins pic.twitter.com/lDw2BT538z — LoveHateInu (@LoveHateInu) March 10, 2023

Initially, Love Hate Inu’s developers will control which polls appear on the platform, but the plan is to quickly hand over the reigns to the community via the launch of a Vote Submission platform later in the year. Here users can submit their poll ideas for the community to consider.

How Big Can Love Hate Inu Get?

Love Hate Inu could experience impressive growth in the coming years given that it combines two fast-growing niches in one project – that of crypto dog-inspired meme coins and the online survey market.

According to The Business Research Company, the software market grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6% in 2022 from $2.79 billion to $3.2 billion, with this market expected to expand to $5.69 billion by 2027, implying a CAGR of 15.5% over the coming years.

Love Hate Inu says its project is “disrupting the online survey market by introducing the first blockchain-powered voting platform capable of recording immutable results via distributed ledger technology”.

If Love Hate Inu becomes “the only online polling platform that truly matters” as its team claims, the market cap of its LHINU token could explode higher like Shiba Inu’s did back in 2021.

Given the total token supply of 100 billion, that implies a market capitalization of $14.5 million, which is far lower than many existing meme coin projects.

If the project enjoys decent growth later in 2023 and achieves milestones in its roadmap, such as handing poll creation to the community, the monetization of Love Hate Inu data via brand deals, and, in 2024, integration into major metaverse experiences, this market cap could go a lot higher.

If LHINU can reach even 5% of Shiba Inu’s $6.3 billion market cap, that would imply a market cap of over $315 million and an LHINU token price of $0.00315.

That 37x versus the current presale price of $0.000085.

Popular crypto YouTuber Jacob Crypto Bury speculated in a recent video that LHINU could have 10x potential before sinking $2,500 of personal funds into the project.

Related Articles