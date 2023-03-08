Love Hate Inu is a New Crypto in Presale Now, Ready to Explode Like Shiba Inu

Hype is growing around a brand new Shiba Inu dog-inspired utility meme coin called Love Hate Inu (LHINU). But Love Hate Inu is a meme coin with a difference. Rather than powering a web3 gaming ecosystem like Tamadoge (TAMA) and Floki Inu (FLOKI), LHINU will function as the token that powers a vote-to-earn polling platform.

LHINU owners will be able to stake their tokens and vote on meme polls on a wide range of topics from politics to entertainment and social issues. According to Love Hate Inu’s development team, “the voting system is built on blockchain technology, ensuring the process is fair, transparent, and secure”.

Users who stake LHINU tokens and vote on polls will be rewarded with tokens, which will be rewarded to them by the creator of each poll. The more tokens users stake, and the longer the vesting period, the more voting power they will be handed over each poll.

Initially, Love Hate Inu’s developers will control which polls appear on the platform, but the plan is to quickly hand over the reigns to the community via the launch of a Vote Submission platform later in the year. Here users can submit their poll ideas for the community to consider.

LHINU Token Available Now Via Presale

To fund the development of its platform, Love Hate Inu is conducting a presale of its LHINU token. The presale is already catching fire – in barely one day, the project has already raised over $100,000, meaning over 10% of the stage one presale tokens have now been scooped up.

LHINU tokens are currently selling for $0.000085, though this price will rise to $0.00009 when the presale enters its second stage. Investors are advised to move quickly to secure LHINU tokens as early as possible, given that the price will have risen to $0.000145 by the end of the presale. That means investors who get in now will be set on a paper gain of around 70% by the time the presale ends.

LHINU tokens can be bought using crypto and via normal credit card fiat transactions.

Can Love Hate Inu Explode Like Shiba Inu?

Love Hate Inu could experience impressire growth in the coming years given that is combines two fast growing niches in one project – that of crypto dog-inspired meme coins and the online survey market. According to The Business Research Company, the software market grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6% in 2022 from $2.79 billion to $3.2 billion, with this market expected to expand to $5.69 billion by 2027, implying a CAGR of 15.5% over the coming years.

Love Hate Inu says that its project is “disrupting the online survey market by introducing the first blockchain-powered voting platform capable of recording immutable results via distributed ledger technology”. If Love Hate Inu becomes “the only online polling platform that truly matters” as its team claims, the market cap of its LHINU token could explode higher like Shiba Inu’s did back in 2021.

By the end of the LHINU presale, the token price will have risen to $0.000145. Given the total token supply of 100 billion, that implies a market capitalization of $14.5 million, which is pretty low. If the project enjoys decent growth later in 2023 and achieves milestones in its roadmap, such as handing poll creation to the community, the monetization of Love Hate Inu data via brand deals and, in 2024, integration into major metaverse experiences, this market cap could go a lot higher.

If LHINU can reach even 5% of Shiba Inu’s $6.3 billion market cap, that would imply a market cap of over $315 million and a LHINU token price of $0.00315. That 37x versus the current presale price of $0.000085. Popular crypto YouTuber Jacob Crypto Bury speculated in a recent video that LHINU could have 10x potential, before sinking $2,500 of personal funds into the project.