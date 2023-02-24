Crypto News

Looking For The Next Big Metaverse Game? This Building Game World Eclipses Decentraland and The Sandbox

Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site.
author imageJamie McNeill Last updated:

decentraland metaverse

The metaverse was a concept first coined in Snowcrash in 1992, but with the rise of Web3 as of late, the concept has gained a lot more popularity and user adoption, with giants such as Decentraland and the Sandbox imbuing themselves on the public’s consciousness.

Now, a brand new contender has joined the space in the form of RobotEra, a metaverse that hopes to completely reshape the current status quo with their focus on interplanetary building with the help of robots and AI.

What is the RobotEra metaverse?

RobotEra is a brand new metaverse with a strong line of P2E components, allowing anyone with an Internet connection to build to their heart’s content.

Users of the platform are also able to win special rewards denominated in the TARO token for their gameplay, which is used as the native currency of the entire ecosystem.

The TARO token isn’t just used within the game, but also a governance token for the RobotEra DAO, which is designed to ensure that all decisions taken for the health of the project are done in such a way that

The RobotEra presale has now raised over $900k for their metaverse

The RobotEra metaverse is currently still in its presale, meaning that investors still have the opportunity to invest into the project before it actually launches.

The presale has been hugely popular thus far, with the team already having managed to successfully raise over $900k to develop the ecosystem.

Currently, the price of the TARO token stands at just $0.02, but this is set to rise to $0.025 at the next stage of the presale, meaning that those who wish to invest at early bird prices ought to avail themselves of the website as soon as possible.

Relevant news:

FightOut - Next 100x Move to Earn Crypto

Our Rating

Fightout token
  • Backed by LBank Labs, Transak
  • Earn Rewards for Working Out
  • Level Up and Compete in the Metaverse
  • Presale Live Now - $1M+ Raised
  • Real-World Community, Gym Chain
Fightout token
Buy Now

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Jamie McNeill.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

author image

Author: Jamie McNeill

Jamie is an expert in DeFi, blockchain consensus models, and changing governance models in the decentralised space, often commenting on those emerging technologies on Twitter. He has a penchant for sociology and cycles of human behavioural patterns.  Currently Jamie works at B2C as a crypto news content writer, and also…

View full profile ›

More by this author:

Popular Topics

 Discuss This Article

Add a Comment

Thanks for adding to the conversation!

Our comments are moderated. Your comment may not appear immediately.

Get weekly insider business guides & reviews for free

Join our FREE Telegram Group Now!