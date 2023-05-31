Looking For That Extra Edge To Boost Your Crypto Gains? Make Use of These AI-Powered Tools

Successful crypto investing/trading is challenging.

Even the seasoned pros with years of experience in understanding macro & crypto fundamentals and technical analysis to fall back on regularly make a hash of it.

As a result, traders are constantly looking for an edge to boost their prospect of gains in the crypto market.

Among the list of tools that traders should be looking to add to their arsenal is artificial intelligence (AI), which is already revolutionizing industries one by one.

Indeed, AI is already proving itself capable of predicting movements in financial markets.

A recent research paper showed how the machine learning-based large language models (LLMs) at the heart of AI such as ChatGPT enable it to predict stock price movements.

AI models can analyze huge amounts of price data to identify trends that would have gone unnoticed by the human eye.

Good models can hand traders a valuable market edge.

It’s thus hardly surprising that two web3 start-ups that are integrating exciting AI-powered features into their platforms are generating a lot of buzz.

Let’s take a look at these two highly promising AI/web3 projects.

yPredict (YPRED)

A ground-breaking new AI-powered crypto trading and market intelligence platform called yPredict is building a first-of-its-kind, institutional-grade crypto price prediction system.

https://twitter.com/yPredict_ai/status/1663450840949030916

According to observers, the tool, which is powered by yPredict’s in-house deep data analysis, will help crypto investors discover the next explosive crypto with ease.

The best part, yPredict’s crypto price prediction system will remain free and open for all users to access – the price predictions will be made publicly available and require no login to see, the project’s Whitepaper explains.

But yPredict offers investors much more than just crypto price predictions.

The project is “building a cutting-edge crypto research and trading platform that provides traders and investors access to dozens of AI-powered signals, breakouts, pattern recognition, and social/news sentiment features”, the start-up says in its Litepaper.

The platform’s technology was designed using state-of-art predictive models and data insights built by top 1% AI developers and quants.

https://twitter.com/yPredict_ai/status/1663838301571231745

Meanwhile, “the ypredict.ai marketplace will enable experts to earn recurring revenue by offering their model predictions or data research as trading signals, which traders and investors can subscribe to”.

To fund the development of its revolutionary AI-powered crypto trading and market intelligence platform, yPredict is running a presale of the native $YPRED token that will powers its platform.

The presale is absolutely flying and is expected to hit the massive $2 million milestone very soon.

The project’s presale is in its sixth stage, with $YPRED tokens selling for $0.09.

However, there’s still plenty of upside for new investors, as the token will list across major exchanges for $0.12 later this year, for paper gains of 33%.

But the pace at which yPredict’s $YPRED token continues to fly off the shelves means that investors need to be careful not to miss out before the presale sells out.

yPredict has a presale hard cap of $6.5 million, which could be hit in a couple of weeks if the presale continues to gain pace like it has in recent days.

The 33% gains that investors who get in now can secure could pale in comparison with the upside $YPRED could enjoy in the long run.

Visit yPredict Here

Launchpad XYZ (LPX)

Launchpad XYZ is building a revolutionary, all-encompassing web3 platform that puts all your trading tools in one place.

https://twitter.com/launchpadlpx/status/1661658401523343362

According to the project’s website, Launchpad XYZ will feature a market information hub called Trading Edge, which will help investors and traders “make an informed decision… with sentiment, news and market insights, as well as top trade setups from experienced traders”.

Launchpad XYZ has a newsletter aimed at providing “market-leading alpha” for more experienced traders and investors (also called Trading Edge), which can be signed up for via the project’s website.

Launchpad XYZ will also feature a market-leading trading terminal, with all trades to be conducted via Launchpad XYZ’s very own, in-house decentralized cryptocurrency exchange (DEX).

“We’ll focus on attracting market-leading liquidity providers to ensure your trades complete fully on the Launchpad XYZ DEX”.

The platform will also offer a peer-to-peer (P2P) non-fungible token (NFT) exchange.

Launchpad XYZ also has you covered for education. The project pledges it will provide “all the training required to be a successful trader and empowering Web3 users of any experience level to maximise their profit potential”.

Launchpad XYZ’s “Alpha” section of the platform will “help you learn what really has an impact on your ability to generate yield from Web3”, the platform says on its website.

All said, Launchpad XYZ claims that its tools will help traders and investors find the next 100x Web3 asset.

These tools include an AI-powered search tool.

https://twitter.com/launchpadlpx/status/1651587124070678528

Visit Launchpad XYZ Here

