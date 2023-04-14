London Stock Exchange to Start Clearing Bitcoin Futures and Options as Institutions Return

The London Stock Exchange, through its subsidiaries, LCH Limited, and LCH S.A., is seeking regulatory approval to offer clearing services for cash-settled Bitcoin index futures and options contracts traded on GFO-X.

According to the latest announcement, the offering will fall under LCH DigitalAssetClear, a newly established clearing service.

GFO-X is a United Kingdom-based derivatives trading platform. It offers regulated services under the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and LCH SA.

The derivatives trading company is popular among institutional investors, as it works closely with all market participants to meet their demands, including digital asset derivatives trading and clearing requirements in secure and regulated market conditions.

GFO-X built LCH DigitalAssetClear in collaboration with LCH SA, plans to expand their services to cover cash-settled Bitcoin Index futures and options contracts.

LCH DigitalAssetClear is likely to base the offering on the GFO-X/Coin Metrics Bitcoin Reference Rate (GCBRR), referring to a BMR-compliant reference rate of the US dollar of Bitcoin.

Institutions are expected to take advantage of the innovative service, allowing them to trade futures and options on the Bitcoin reference index directly.

LCH DigitalAssetClear Service To Go Live In Q4 2023

LCH DigitalAssetClear is set to provide a comprehensive clearing service for market participants dealing with these new financial instruments.

This offering will include a completely segregated default fund, ensuring all clients can trade with confidence.

Members and clients on the LCH DigitalAssetClear platform will benefit from innovative solutions created by LCH SA in facilitating the clearing of this new asset class.

In addition, they will gain exposure to market-leading risk mitigation, settlement, netting, and margin efficiencies, all of which will occur within a highly regulated environment.

LCH DigitalAssetClear is expected to go live in the last quarter of 2023, following regulatory approval. Frank Soussan, the Head of LCH DigitalAssetClear, believes Bitcoin Index futures and options are a fast-growing asset class, citing soaring interest among institutional investors, especially those who prefer to work “within a regulated environment.”

“Offering centralized clearing for these cash-settled dollar-denominated crypto derivatives contracts on GFO-X is an important development for the market,” Soussan added. “The service is a powerful combination of GFO-X’s high-performance technology and optimized contract specifications with LCH’s proven risk management capabilities.”

Cash-settled Bitcoin index futures and options contracts are financial instruments that enable institutional investors to speculate or hedge against Bitcoin price movements without owning the underlying asset.

In these contracts, profits and losses are settled in cash according to a reference Bitcoin index. Institutional investors prefer these contracts due to reduced risk, as they eliminate the need for Bitcoin custody and the associated security concerns.

Additionally, cash-settled contracts often provide better liquidity and lower transaction costs. Regulatory oversight ensures market integrity and reduces counterparty risks, making these instruments attractive to institutional investors and improving overall market stability.

“We look forward to working with GFO-X and market participants alike to build a liquid, regulated marketplace for these products, and contributing to its safe growth and development,” Soussan added.

The implosion of FTX in November and the recent banking crisis in the US are some of the factors driving institutions toward regulated market avenues, where they are able to trade at scale and within a safe environment.

Arnab Sen, CEO and Co-Founder of GFO-X believes there’s a need for institutional-grade services. LCH DigitalAssetClear service will ensure institutions are protecting their client’s assets even as they make the most of a rebounding crypto market.

“LCH delivers proven risk management capabilities across a range of asset classes and some of the most sophisticated clearing services in financial markets today,” Sen said in a statement.

“As the UK’s first regulated and centrally cleared trading venue focused entirely on digital asset futures and options, our joint vision is to ensure digital asset derivatives trading and clearing requirements and growing demand can be met within a secure, highly regulated environment, he continued.

About LCH

LCH is a leading multi-asset clearing house group that offers risk management capabilities across various asset classes to meet the growing demand for reliable clearing services.

Committed to upholding high standards in risk management, LCH follows an open-access model, partnering with multiple execution venues to provide a wide range of options and efficiencies to the market.

The group operates through its UK and France clearing houses and has offices in the United States and Asia Pacific.

LCH offers a diverse range of clearing services, covering OTC and listed rates, CDS and FX, fixed income, commodities, cash equities, and equity derivatives.

Additionally, SwapAgent Limited caters to the non-cleared derivatives market by offering SwapAgent services, which apply several clearing efficiencies without acting as a central counterparty.

LCH Limited, LCH S.A., and SwapAgent Limited are majority-owned by London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSEG.L), a prominent international markets infrastructure business that plays a crucial role in the global financial community.

Related Articles: