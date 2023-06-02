Litecoin Price Prediction: Bulls Push LTC Above Vital Trendline, Looking to Blow Past $100

As the tides of the cryptocurrency market surge and recede, Litecoin (LTC) has demonstrated its resilience, seizing the limelight with its notable rally.

In a 24-hour window, the digital asset recorded a robust 7% upswing, but its impressiveness doesn’t end there.

Over the last month, Litecoin outstripped its crypto peers with a sturdy 7.5% growth, overtaking both Bitcoin’s 6.2% decline and Ether’s minimal 0.5% decrease.

One factor fuelling this bullish momentum is the anticipated Litecoin halving event, scheduled for this coming August.

Echoing the well-known Bitcoin halving, this procedure will cut the block reward of Litecoin by half.

This significant milestone has investors on their toes, making strategic moves to ride the wave of a potential price upsurge.

But the halving isn’t the only factor buoying Litecoin’s ascent – an uptick in network activity, with nearly 8.5 million addresses currently holding a balance, is a testament to the growing engagement in the Litecoin ecosystem.

Additionally, congestion experienced by the Bitcoin network—largely attributed to the Ordinals protocol—has provided Litecoin with an unexpected boon, positioning it as a viable alternative for transactions.

However, this beneficial scenario may be transient – the role of Litecoin as a reliever during times of Bitcoin network congestion could lead to a short-lived outperformance that might not be tenable over the long haul.

In the face of Litecoin’s halving, its present price performance shows a remarkable 30% leap in open interest for Litecoin futures and perpetual contracts during the previous week of May.

Given these fascinating dynamics, it’s time to delve deeper into Litecoin price prediction and whether the cryptocurrency has the steam to break through the symbolic $100 threshold.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Analysis: Bullish Technical Structure Poised for Breakout

Beginning with an examination of Litecoin technical structure, LTC has been in a rally pattern since June 2022, producing a strong trading channel with firmly established lower trendline support.

Litecoin price continues to hammer up, asserting a strong display of dominance against Bitcoin, now with LTC now currently trading at a price of $95.05 (a 24 hour change of +0.90%).

This comes as Litecoin enters a tough area of localised resistance around $95, which if broken could see LTC rocket up to test critical psychological resistance level at $100.

The upside target around $100 has proven a tough nut to crack, with Litecoin rejecting from these levels in both February and April, a third rejection would likely see price action turn ugly – especially as Litecoin hasn’t tested topside resistance in the trading channel since February 17.

Despite the dicey situation ahead, technical structure here looks strong riding on secure footing from the rapidly ascending MA20, and with a successful local retest of MA200 support on the heel at the start of May.

Once cause for concern emerges from Litecoin’s RSI oscillator, which is overheated at 60.90.

This is a classic overbought signal, and reflects the impressive +13% multi-day rally over the past week.

However, this could imply a need for price action to cool off, suggesting a period of consolidation below $100 could be on the cards.

Nevertheless, the MACD contrasts this with marginal bullish sentiment as the oscillator diverges to the upside at 0.59 – reflecting the strong MA support underpinning the Litecoin price prediction.

Litecoin On-Chain Analysis: LTC Enters Accumulation

Shifting focus to Litecoin on-chain, which enables insights into supply dynamics, there is a clear image of a growing number of active LTC wallet addresses.

Indeed, month-on-month wallet address has grown +35%, from 215,492 on May 1 to 318,702 June 1.

With an additional 103,210 active Litecoin wallets over the past month, there is a genuine on-chain depiction of retail markets entering accumulation for LTC in response to Bitcoin network congestion.

This has been matched by a significant uptick in total transfer volume, as the Litecoin network continues to pick up Bitcoin’s slack.

Year to date, total transaction volume on Litecoin has increased +122%, from 52,274,399 Tx on January 1 to 216,712,445 Tx on June 1. Notably, significant volume has emerged from Litecoin gambling sites.

This strong display of growing Litecoin network health, with a surging number of transactions and wallet addresses, reinforces the idea that LTC is undergoing an accumulation period – providing a bullish Litecoin on-chain outlook.

Litecoin Open Interest: Shorts Stacking Up

As for the sentiment of derivates markets, trading on the uptick in LTC, things are heating up.

Looking at the total levels of open interest across all exchanges, there has been a major influx of new derivates contracts over the past week, from $393m on May 26 to $469m on June 2.

This +17% growth in open interest of the last week is significant, when derivatives markets become over-extended it paints a lucrative target for whales to make waves and create opportunity.

So with open interest at $469m a volatile move is likely, further insight can be garnered from examining the long short ratio structure underpinning the stacked up open interest.

Over the past 24 hours, the long short ratio has shifted decisively towards short (taker sell) positions at 0.92 (52% short).

This reveals that the majority of Litecoin traders hold bearish sentiment here, but could provide further support for an upside outlook for LTC as whales typically move price the opposite direction to stacked up open interest – flushing out overextended market participants.

Litecoin Price Prediction: Breakout or Breakdown?

With technical structure looking strong, on-chain signs of accumulation, and open interest vulnerable to a downside slide – an upside move seems likely from here.

This leaves the Litecoin price prediction with an upside target above $100, at historic resistance around $102.50 (a possible +7.64% move from here).

However, downside risk overshadows the bullish outlook, with risk of a breakdown to retest support from the MA200 at $85 not off the cards (a possible -10.52% move).

Therefore, despite the bullish outlook on the STF, Litecoin’s price prediction has a risk: reward ratio of 0.73 – a characteristic bad entry.

For the latest cryptocurrency price predictions, stay tuned with Business2Community!

