Liquidity Staking – a New Feature Among Loyalty Programs with TFS Token

Last year, the Fairspin platform launched two associated loyalty programs: Play To Earn and Hold To Earn. Within the first one, it is possible to receive TFS tokens as a rakeback; using the second one, it is possible to increase them thanks to the holding without any risks.

Both programs have already shown outstanding results. Since its launch, $726 234,14 and $1 759 091,86 were paid to players in frames of the Play To Earn and Hold To Earn respectively.

The average APR in Hold To Earn program is up to 500%. Meanwhile, those, who recently had tokens on hold, have even experienced a record daily APR of 21%.

Today TFS Token team is pleased to announce another beneficial way to get additional income for TFS holders – the liquidity staking program.

Below we will go into more details about all the programs and explain how to get the most benefit from their use.

What is Liquidity Staking?

Tokens and money, staked in such a program, will be used to increase liquidity on the PancakeSwap in the TFS-USDT pool. This will help improve the liquidity of the TFS token, positively influence its price, and, as a result, strengthen its position on the market.

The Liquidity Staking option is available on the Staking Programs page on the Fairspin website.

Unlike the already existing staking programs, liquidity staking is permanent, which means if a user chooses this option, staking will continue till the option is not stopped by the user.

At the same time, the reward from the liquidity staking can be withdrawn at any time upon the user’s request. There is no obligatory minimum staking time to withdraw the reward as well as there are no limits on the number of withdrawing requests.

How the Reward is Calculated

The amount of reward depends on the GGR of Fairspin casino and the number of tokens in the staking pool and the user’s multiplier.

The user’s multiplier depends on the length of your stake in days.

Calculation formula:

from 0 to 1 day multiplier *0.3

from 7 to 30 days multiplier *0.6

30 to ∞ days multiplier *1

The reward, in the end, will be equal to % of the GGR of the Fairspin casino multiplied by user’s share in the pool and multiplied by the time multiplier. If a user stakes tokens for 1 month and more, he will have the maximum benefit – share of 0.5% of GGR.

The request to stop liquidity staking can be made at any time. A user can request to withdraw the full sum or a part of it. The tokens will be sent to a user’s account immediately.

In case a user makes a request to withdraw a part of tokens from the Liquidity Staking, the reward multiplier for the rest of the tokens in Liquidity Staking will go back to the initial level.

What is the Play To Earn Program?

Most fans of online gambling are perfectly aware of cashback, a traditional casino promotion. It allows getting a certain percentage of lost funds. But the main disadvantage of such a promotion is the time frame for cashback crediting.

As a rule, it is necessary to wait until the end of the week or even the month to receive the promised reward.

Moreover, such cashback can be credited only if the bet did not win. In contrast, within the exclusive Play To Earn program, rakeback will be received always and instantly.

To join the Play To Earn loyalty program a user needs to choose a game to launch. Place a bet in the game and immediately get rakeback in TFS tokens for doing this. And it does not matter if it is a winning bet or not.

The rakeback will be accrued in any case. The amount of rakeback depends on the type of game.

What is the Hold To Earn Program?

Once a user receives TFS within Play To Earn or purchases them, it will become possible to hold tokens for a specified period on the Fairspin website. For doing this, a user will receive a reward – additional TFS tokens.

The size of the reward depends on three factors. The first one is a period, chosen for holding tokens. The second one is the Fairspin casino income for the chosen period of token holding.

As this indicator grows, the reward will also increase. The third one – is the number of users who are simultaneously holding TFS tokens. The fewer such users there are, the more tokens will be received in the end.

It is possible to hold tokens for 3 periods. Each of them has its own size of reward pool: 8 hours with 1% of casino income, 1 day with 2% or 3 days with 0.5%.

As soon as the holding period is over, the initial tokens, as well as tokens earned within the Hold To Earn program will be credited to a user’s balance.

It might be that Fairspin’s income is at zero if the casino loses money due to some players’ large winnings. But the most important thing is that tokens will never be lost.

Even if the casino balance is negative during the period of holding, the initial tokens will be fully returned to a user. Or it is possible to continue holding and get profit together with the casino.

The TFS and Fairspin are ambassadors of honest relations with its players. Thus the holding history of a user is available on his TFS page. There a user can also find information on the casino income, the number of holders in each period, and his part in the pool.

All the information is updated in a live mode and confirmed by data from blockchain. Fairspin is an online casino where all transactions such as deposits, withdrawals, bets and etc are published on the blockchain.

This technology originally led to the total transparency of casino and loyalty programs’ work.