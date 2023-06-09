Lido’s Dominant Rally Falters But These Altcoins Continue to Hit Massive Milestones

Lido (LDO), the cryptocurrency that powers Ethereum liquid staking protocol Lido, has seen its once dominant rally in 2023 fade in recent months.

LDO was last changing hands around $2.18 per token, down around 36% from the highs it hit earlier this year above $3.40.

Admittedly, the cryptocurrency has been able to hold above its 200-Day Moving Average, a sign that the bull market isn’t dead.

But bulls are disappointed by LDO’s failure to bounce in wake of the Shapella Ethereum upgrade back in April, which for the first time activated staked ETH withdrawals and was touted as a big boost to the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) ecosystem of Ethereum staking services, like Lido.

As Lido fades, investors might want to consider cryptocurrencies that have a better potential to deliver short-term upside.

One popular, albeit high risk, investment strategy that has a strong track record of delivering quick outsized gains is investing in the presales of promising, but still early stage and little-known crypto start-ups.

Of course, crypto is a minefield of scams, so investors are advised to do their due diligence and only invest in presales they are sure are being conducted by legitimate crypto projects with a credible team and roadmap.

Business 2 Community spends a lot of time coming through the hundreds of presale opportunities out there to help point investors in the right direction.

Here are two projects that have continued to hit massive milestones in recent weeks and whose altcoins could do very well.

Launchpad XYZ (LPX)

Launchpad XYZ is building a revolutionary, all-encompassing web3 platform that puts all your trading tools in one place.

According to the project’s website, Launchpad XYZ will feature a market information hub called Trading Edge, which will help investors and traders “make an informed decision… with sentiment, news and market insights, as well as top trade setups from experienced traders”.

Launchpad XYZ has a newsletter aimed at providing “market-leading alpha” for more experienced traders and investors (also called Trading Edge), which can be signed up for via the project’s website.

Launchpad XYZ will also feature a market-leading trading terminal, with all trades to be conducted via Launchpad XYZ’s very own, in-house decentralized cryptocurrency exchange (DEX).

“We’ll focus on attracting market-leading liquidity providers to ensure your trades complete fully on the Launchpad XYZ DEX”.

The platform will also offer a peer-to-peer (P2P) non-fungible token (NFT) exchange.

Launchpad XYZ also has you covered for education. The project pledges it will provide “all the training required to be a successful trader and empowering Web3 users of any experience level to maximize their profit potential”.

Launchpad XYZ’s “Alpha” section of the platform will “help you learn what really has an impact on your ability to generate yield from Web3”, the platform says on its website.

All said, Launchpad XYZ claims that its tools will help traders and investors find the next 100x Web3 asset.

These tools include an AI-powered search tool.

To fund the development of its all-in-one web3 platform, Launchpad XYZ is currently conducting a highly successful presale of its native $LPX crypto token.

The project has already raised a whopping $900,000 and potential investors have no time to lose to get $LPX before the next price rise.

When the presale hits $1.55 million, the price will go up 3.4% to $0.046 from $0.0445.

Investors who get in now will be sat on a paper gain of around 27% by the time $LPX lists across exchanges later this year at an ICO price of $0.0565.

But analysts think $LPX could go a lot higher.

Wall Street Memes (WSM)

Wall Street Memes is one of the internet’s hottest retail investing communities that previously rose to prominence in the meme stock craze of 2021, but has recently been expanding its relevance within the cryptocurrency space with a new presale of its associated $WSM token.

The presale, which has raised close over $5 million under two weeks, has already surpassed 2021’s highly successful mint of the Wall Street Bulls 10,000 piece NFT collection, which famously made $2.5 million and sold out in 32 minutes.

The success of the $WSM presale is hardly surprising, given the size of the Wall Street Memes community.

Not only are there 523k hyper-engaged community members on its wallstbets Instagram account, there are another 214k on Twitter and more than 100k across its two other Instagram channels, wallstgonewild and wallstbullsnft.

All told, Wall Street Memes has a 1 million-strong social community of degens, which analysts think all but guarantees that the $WSM token will be listed on tier 1 crypto exchanges like Binance.

And in fitting with its focus on empowering the little guy, 100% of the token supply is for the Wall Street Memes community – there is no behind-the-scenes private sale and no team allocation largesse.

50% of the token supply is available in the presale; 30% as community rewards; 10% for CEX liquidity and 10% for DEX liquidity.

With 30% of the supply allocated to community rewards, it can reasonably be expected that airdrops to holders will be a big part of the ecosystem.

Indeed, the first $WSM airdrop is open now. Join the discord, connect socials, engage on socials, buy and trade $WSM to be eligible to receive the drop.

To buy $WSM tokens you will need ETH, BNB or USDT (ERC-20 or BEP-20 versions accepted) in your crypto wallet. Simply connect at the website to make your purchase.

Analysts are already predicting 10x gains for Wall Street Memes when it lists on exchanges and you can be a part of it.

