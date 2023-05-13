LG Electronics Seeking Patent for a Blockchain-Based NFT-Trading Smart TV

South Korea’s consumer electronics giant LG Electronics is seeking a patent for a blockchain-based smart TV that would allow users to trade NFTs with ease. The details of this patent application were published on the World Intellectual Property Organization’s (WIPO) database last Thursday.

The application describes a TV that integrates blockchain technology in several unique ways. It would be connected to the user’s cryptocurrency wallet as well as an NFT marketplace’s server. This would enable users to trade NFTs with the click of a button.

The TV also incorporates QR codes so that smartphones could be used to quickly complete a transaction.

It’s crucial to note that a patent application does not necessarily guarantee that LG Electronics will proceed with this product. It hasn’t been granted yet nor does anyone know if LG still wants to build it. Given that WIPO patent applications are published 18 months after filing, LG Electronics’ enthusiasm for the idea might have waned, especially considering the current slump in NFTs.

This is only one of the many ways LG plans on integrating blockchain technology into their products and services. In 2022 it launched its own NFT marketplace, the LG Art Lab Marketplace, built on the Hedara Hashgraph blockchain.

It also developed a mobile app crypto wallet for the Hedara network called Wallypto.

Perhaps the most exciting Web3 project LG is working on is a major partnership with 2 cloud-based platforms called Pixelynx and Oorbit. Together they plan on integrating the metaverse into LG TVs.

LG Electronics is also far from the only large tech company integrating blockchain technology. Samsung is building its own line of smart TVs that will have an integrated NFT platform app. The app will allow users to trade and display NFTs.

