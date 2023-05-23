Learn to Invest Smarter With the Power of AI

Successful crypto investing is challenging, with even the seasoned pros with years of experience in understanding macro & crypto fundamentals and technical analysis to fall back on regularly making a hash of it.

Luckily, investors will soon be able to add another useful tool to their analysis toolkit. Artificial intelligence (AI).

AI is already proving itself capable of predicting movements in financial markets.

A recent research paper showed how the machine learning-based large language models (LLMs) at the heart of AI such as ChatGPT enable it to predict stock price movements.

AI models can analyze huge amounts of price data to identify trends that would have gone unnoticed by the human eye.

Good models can hand traders a valuable market edge.

It is thus hardly surprising that new crypto start-up yPredict, which is building a revolutionary new AI-powered trading signals platform, has been generating massive hype in the crypto space.

Invest Smarter With yPredict’s AI-Powered Signals

yPredict is “building a cutting-edge crypto research and trading platform that provides traders and investors access to dozens of AI-powered signals, breakouts, pattern recognition, and social/news sentiment features”, the start-up says in its Litepaper.

The platform’s technology was designed using state-of-art predictive models and data insights built by top 1% AI developers and quants.

Meanwhile, “the ypredict.ai marketplace will enable experts to earn recurring revenue by offering their model predictions or data research as trading signals, which traders and investors can subscribe to”.

All said, yPredict’s platform aims to hand market participants an unbeatable edge.

According to the project’s whitepaper, yPredict plans to launch the full version of its Analytics, Repository and Marketplace platform by the end of 2023.

For those interested in checking out the platform in its early form, yPredict has already launched a beta, the waitlist for which can be joined here.

Get in on yPredict’s Viral Presale Now

To fund the development of its exciting platform, yPredict is conducting an already hugely popular presale of the $YPRED crypto token that will be used to power its platform.

And the presale is on fire, having already entered its fifth stage and raised a massive $1.58 million in just a few weeks.

And there’s no time to lose to invest in the project, whose institutional-grade AI-powered crypto price prediction system is being touted as a game-changer for the trading industry.

That’s because when the yPredict’s fundraising hits the $1.632 million mark, the $YPRED token presale will progress into its sixth stage and its price will rise 28.5% from $0.07 per token to $0.09.

And at the current pace at which yPredict has been raising funds, stage five could sell out today.

Over the next three presale stages, the $YPRED price will rise to $0.11, before listing across cryptocurrency exchanges in Q3 this year at $0.12.

That means investors who get in now can be sat on massive, guaranteed paper gains of around 70% by the time the coin debuts on public markets.

With more and more traders and investors expected to turn to AI technology for trading assistance in the coming quarters and years, it’s no wonder that analysts are predicting big things for the yPredict platform and its $YPRED token.

Popular British crypto start-up/presale YouTube analyst Jacob Crypto Bury thinks that yPredict looks like a “low market cap gem”, with $YPRED having the potential to at least 10x.

How Does $YPRED Derive its Value?

yPredict’s $YPRED crypto token, which is issued on the Polygon blockchain meaning low gas fees and fast transactions, is the economic backbone of yPredict’s revolutionary AI-powered trading platform.

To access yPredict’s premium features, new users will need to pay a $YPRED-denominated subscription fee.

10% of these fees will be distributed to existing $YPRED token holders.

This will encourage $YPRED investors to HODL as they benefit from a passive income stream, reducing sell pressure in the market.

And that’s not the only passive income stream that $YPRED owners can benefit from, with owners also able to stake their tokens in pools to benefit from monthly rewards.

yPredict’s AI-trading platform is designed to run on a freemium pricing model.

Three levels of membership include free, active and pro trader.

2023’s Fairest Presale?

80% of the total token supply of 100 million will be made available during the public presale.

Analysts have thus labelled yPredict’s presale as being amongst the fairest out there right now, given many other presale projects reserve a large proportion of the coin supply for insiders.

The other 20% of the tokens are allocated to liquidity (10%), treasury (5%) and development (5%).

Under yPredict’s tokenomics, the incentive for a rug pull is thus drastically diminished.

And with crypto community members able to secure such a large majority of the token supply in the project’s early stages, investors won’t have to worry about massive insider token supply drops that could hurt the price in the future.

$YPRED can be easily bought using ETH, MATIC or BNB, or using card.

With yPredict’s platform expected to perform exceedingly well in 2023 and beyond as AI adoption grows and crypto markets come roaring back, investors should move quickly to secure $YPRED tokens while they are still being offered at a discount.

