Lawmakers Propose New US Crypto Regulation Bill to End SEC’s Vague Approach For Good

The United States House Financial Services Committee and House Agriculture Committee have put forth a discussion draft proposing the classification of certain cryptocurrencies as digital commodities. The draft, released on June 2nd, aims to establish a clear regulatory framework for crypto companies operating in the US.

If passed, the proposed legislation would prevent the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from denying the registration of digital asset trading platforms as regulated alternative trading systems. These platforms would also be permitted to offer “digital commodities and payment stablecoins.”

It’s Friday night, the kids are in bed, the biggest piece of crypto legislation for this year has dropped—the McHenry-Thompson bill on market structure— so let’s get this party started. Here’s a deep dive into the bill’s contents. Threadhttps://t.co/TvNfoRREIi — Justin Slaughter (@JBSDC) June 3, 2023

New Crypto Legislation Proposal Aims to Address SEC’s Regulatory Ambiguity

The proposed law addresses concerns regarding the SEC’s ambiguous regulatory framework, which has been discussed within the cryptocurrency industry. Under the bill, digital assets could be designated digital commodities if deemed useful and decentralized. The SEC must thoroughly review any challenges to a company’s decentralized classification.

Additionally, the proposed legislation mandates that the SEC amend its regulations to allow broker-dealers to hold digital assets, provided they meet specific criteria. It also directs the SEC to develop guidelines to update existing laws about digital assets.

Coinbase’s chief legal officer, Paul Grewal, stated that the draft law establishes a robust foundation for regulatory jurisdiction and definitions.

However, he emphasized the importance of conducting a thorough evaluation before formally introducing the bill. Cody Carbone, formerly of EY and the House of Representatives, has also praised the draft, an initial step toward crypto legislation in the United States.

Great to see the release of HFSC/House Ag market structure discussion draft. This is the first step towards a US legal framework for #digitalassets. This proposal will be amended before intro and will need industry feedback. — Cody Carbone (@CodyCarboneDC) June 2, 2023

The crypto community has expressed gratitude for the discussion draft, as it offers an initial level of clarity to the regulatory framework for the cryptocurrency sector in the United States.

Many individuals within the crypto community, including Estiven Rojo, have taken the opportunity to thank US regulators for providing this much-needed clarification on crypto legislation.

Thanks to the partnership of @PatrickMcHenry, @CongressmanGT, @RepFrenchHill, and @RepDustyJohnson, we have a newly released digital asset market structure proposal bill. This discussion draft bill is a much-needed move in the right direction, providing a critical first step… — Estiven Rojo (@EstivenRojo3) June 2, 2023

Bipartisan Engagement Concerns Raised as Draft Crypto Regulation Legislation is Filed

Concerns have been raised regarding the lack of bipartisan engagement in the recently filed draft legislation on crypto regulation led by House Financial Services Committee Chair Patrick McHenry and House Agriculture Committee Chair Glenn Thompson.

While Democrats and Republicans have previously expressed their willingness to collaborate on crypto regulation, it remains uncertain whether the proposed legislation will progress in a divided Congress.

It is worth noting that, at the time of publication, both the House and Senate had passed legislation to raise the debt ceiling, preventing the nation from defaulting. There have been calls from companies within the crypto community for regulatory clarity in the crypto space, and with the release of this discussion draft, it appears that the United States is finally taking steps towards providing such clarity instead of implementing new regulations.

Spent the day in DC meeting with members of congress. We need regulatory clarity in the U.S. for the centralized players in crypto for many reasons – consumer protection, national security, economic growth, etc. The SEC has caused untold harm to America with its policy of… pic.twitter.com/eV13Ny66db — Brian Armstrong 🛡️ (@brian_armstrong) April 20, 2023

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has recently criticized the lack of clarity from the US government and regulatory bodies regarding crypto legislation. He has warned about the potential consequences of this uncertainty, highlighting the risk of the US losing its position as a financial leader and technological hub.

The introduction of the US crypto bill demonstrates that policymakers are now actively considering and responding to the increasing demand for regulatory clarity in the cryptocurrency space. This proposed legislation aims to end the SEC’s vague approach to digital assets and provide much-needed clarity for the industry.

Related News: