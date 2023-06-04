  • Home
  • Crypto News
  • Lawmakers Propose New US Crypto Regulation Bill to End SEC’s Vague Approach For Good

Lawmakers Propose New US Crypto Regulation Bill to End SEC’s Vague Approach For Good

Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site.

The United States House Financial Services Committee and House Agriculture Committee have put forth a discussion draft proposing the classification of certain cryptocurrencies as digital commodities. The draft, released on June 2nd, aims to establish a clear regulatory framework for crypto companies operating in the US.

If passed, the proposed legislation would prevent the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from denying the registration of digital asset trading platforms as regulated alternative trading systems. These platforms would also be permitted to offer “digital commodities and payment stablecoins.”

New Crypto Legislation Proposal Aims to Address SEC’s Regulatory Ambiguity

The proposed law addresses concerns regarding the SEC’s ambiguous regulatory framework, which has been discussed within the cryptocurrency industry. Under the bill, digital assets could be designated digital commodities if deemed useful and decentralized. The SEC must thoroughly review any challenges to a company’s decentralized classification.

Additionally, the proposed legislation mandates that the SEC amend its regulations to allow broker-dealers to hold digital assets, provided they meet specific criteria. It also directs the SEC to develop guidelines to update existing laws about digital assets.

Coinbase’s chief legal officer, Paul Grewal, stated that the draft law establishes a robust foundation for regulatory jurisdiction and definitions.

However, he emphasized the importance of conducting a thorough evaluation before formally introducing the bill. Cody Carbone, formerly of EY and the House of Representatives, has also praised the draft, an initial step toward crypto legislation in the United States.

The crypto community has expressed gratitude for the discussion draft, as it offers an initial level of clarity to the regulatory framework for the cryptocurrency sector in the United States.

Many individuals within the crypto community, including Estiven Rojo, have taken the opportunity to thank US regulators for providing this much-needed clarification on crypto legislation.

Bipartisan Engagement Concerns Raised as Draft Crypto Regulation Legislation is Filed

Concerns have been raised regarding the lack of bipartisan engagement in the recently filed draft legislation on crypto regulation led by House Financial Services Committee Chair Patrick McHenry and House Agriculture Committee Chair Glenn Thompson.

While Democrats and Republicans have previously expressed their willingness to collaborate on crypto regulation, it remains uncertain whether the proposed legislation will progress in a divided Congress.

It is worth noting that, at the time of publication, both the House and Senate had passed legislation to raise the debt ceiling, preventing the nation from defaulting. There have been calls from companies within the crypto community for regulatory clarity in the crypto space, and with the release of this discussion draft, it appears that the United States is finally taking steps towards providing such clarity instead of implementing new regulations.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has recently criticized the lack of clarity from the US government and regulatory bodies regarding crypto legislation. He has warned about the potential consequences of this uncertainty, highlighting the risk of the US losing its position as a financial leader and technological hub.

The introduction of the US crypto bill demonstrates that policymakers are now actively considering and responding to the increasing demand for regulatory clarity in the cryptocurrency space. This proposed legislation aims to end the SEC’s vague approach to digital assets and provide much-needed clarity for the industry.

Related News:

What's the Best Crypto to Buy Now?

  • B2C Listed the Top Rated Cryptocurrencies for 2023
  • Get Early Access to Presales & Private Sales
  • KYC Verified & Audited, Public Teams
  • Most Voted for Tokens on CoinSniper
  • Upcoming Listings on Exchanges, NFT Drops
See the 15+ Coins

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Arslan Butt.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

author image

Author: Arslan Butt

Arslan is a professional live webinar speaker and derivatives (cryptocurrency, forex, commodities, and indices) analyst. Arslan holds an MBA in Finance, and an MPhil in Behavioral Finance.
Arslan brings a broad range of skills to help beginners evaluate financial data and investment trends, carry out technical analysis, fundamental analysis, and…

View full profile ›

More by this author:
AiDoge

Top News

Popular Topics

Get weekly insider business guides & reviews for free

Join our FREE Telegram Group Now!