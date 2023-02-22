Key Advantages of Investing in Metropoly, Cosmos, and Chainlink this Week

This week has been tumultuous in the crypto market. The Paxos-SEC clash led to a dip in investor confidence and sent many cryptocurrencies down the charts.

While most of the market is back on the green now, the mild crash threw light on some hidden gems. A good example is Metropoly, which went on to onboard investors, undeterred by the broader market volatility. On the other hand, established tokens like Cosmos and Chainlink, plunged beyond their potential value, opening up excellent short-term trading opportunities.

Let’s take a look at the advantages of investing in each of these projects this week.

1. Metropoly – Presale Token with High Growth Potential in 2023

Metropoly is currently hosting the first stage of the METRO presale now. It has secured $496,238.66 at the time of this writing, only a few tokens away from hitting the minimum goal of $500,000. One METRO is selling for $0.05 now.

Although Metropoly became active in social media spaces just recently, the project development has been in progress for over a year. The beta dashboard of the Metropoly NFT marketplace was first released in January 2023. It was followed by the release of the second version in February 2023. The broad reception of the product, before the token launch, speaks for the credibility of the project.

Metropoly is the first NFT marketplace backed 100% by real-world properties. The central goal of the project is to decentralize the global real estate market. This is achieved by tokenizing real estate properties and making them available for as little as $100 per fraction. Not only does the application lower the entry barrier to real estate, but also allows investors to diversify their real estate portfolios and manage risk better.

Here are the key advantages of Metropoly when compared to its traditional counterparts:

Regular passive income (monthly or annual rent) from a wide range of properties.

(monthly or annual rent) from a wide range of properties. Transparent ownership, value appreciation , and resale value – similar to a traditional real estate asset.

, and resale value – similar to a traditional real estate asset. No direct bank dealings or tiring paperwork. Everything is taken care of by the Metropoly team. You are just investing in NFTs. It is fast, easy, and cheap , executed by blockchain-run smart contracts.

, executed by blockchain-run smart contracts. Metropoly real estate NFTs have high liquidity. The investment will be more convenient than traditional real estate assets, which can take months to change hands. You will need less than a few minutes to trade a Metropoly NFT on the marketplace.

Leave the hassles of maintenance and finding tenants to the Metropoly team based in London, Dubai, and Ontario.

While Metropoly NFTs are not live yet, METRO tokens offer a good early gateway to the project. The token will facilitate the payments and rewards system on Metropoly. It is selling for a heavily discounted price of $0.05 now. As it moves to the next stages, the price is likely to rise. Early-stage investors are eligible for bonuses on the purchase. (Use the bonus code Launch20 to get an additional 20% on your purchases.)

Metropoly’s vision = make the real estate market accessible to people worldwide 🌎 ✔ Buy real estate in seconds using crypto

Why invest in Metropoly?

Metropoly introduces a robust blockchain application with real-world utility. The market relevance and execution of the project are excellent. Now in the presale stage, METRO has a large room for growth when compared to crypto heavyweights. Early METRO investors get access to perks like Metropoly NFTs, real estate NFTs, and cashback on rental income, based on the amount of investment. (Go to the METRO presale page to find out the perks you get based on your investment.) Presale investors can also join the Metropoly $1M Burj Khalifa giveaway with investments as low as $100.

2. Cosmos – The Best Short-term Investment this Week

The next cryptocurrency that offers a good investment opportunity this week is Cosmos. The token has taken a 4.47% plunge in the last seven days, with a 3.55% uptick in the last 24 hours. It is likely to recover the lost value and climb up the charts over the week, since a price correction is due. If you’re looking to take advantage of a small, but significant rally, this is a great opportunity.

The long-term growth potential of Cosmos is not bad, either. The project bills itself as a project that solves some of the “hardest problems” faced by the blockchain industry. Its goal is to build an antidote to “slow, expensive, unscalable and environmentally harmful” proof-of-work protocols, like those used by Bitcoin, by offering an ecosystem of connected blockchains.

Although Cosmos has been moving slowly over the years, it has built a solid community of developers and investors who trust the project. Given that the token is still 68.79% down from its all-time high of $44.70, there is a long way to climb back. If it manages to add vigour to the project and expand its network, it could retain a substantial percentage of the value by the end of this year.

3. Chainlink – Utility-rich Cryptocurrency with High Market Relevance

Chainlink has slipped 3.99% on the weekly charts. Although it has reclaimed 6.00% of its value in the last 24 hours, the rally could continue for a few days. LINK can give 10-15% returns to investors who bought the dips over the next two weeks.

As one of the widely-used tokens in the market, Chainlink is inarguably a blue-chip crypto. So, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to HODL the token, either. The token is 86.30% down from its all-time high, which was recorded in May 2021 at $52.88. Clearly, LINK has a long way to go from $7.25, the current price.