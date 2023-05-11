KAVA Is up 15% This Week, but Analysts Think These 3 Altcoins Have More Potential

$KAVA has emerged as one of the highest crypto market gainers, with an impressive price surge of 15% in the last five days.

The digital assets ecosystem’s stacks of offerings act as catalysts for its price increase.

However, despite this innovative crypto asset’s gradual and stable growth trajectory, financial experts believe that there are three other altcoins with better solution-driven utilities and the potential for 20x gains for early investors.

These three altcoins are $DLANCE, $SUI, and $LPX.

Still, in the early market trading stages, traders can lock into these assets at discounted prices and earn great returns on investments.

$KAVA Shows Recovery Signal: Whale Investors Weary Over Token Market Sentiment History

Kava ($KAVA) is undoubtedly a solid decentralized platform that offers lending services to bring core flexibility to the market.

The major fundamental of the crypto ecosystem is its lending sector.

Developers can leverage Kava’s decentralized lending platform to access speed, the combined technology of Cosmos and Ethereum chain, and a stablecoin that simplistically hedges against major crypto assets.

Despite its promising features, $KAVA is yet to meet the high price value potential it asserts to infuse.

Since its official debut on December 12th, 2019, the digital asset has plummeted to 90.47% of its all-time high of $9.1926 recorded on September 9th, 2021.

However, there’ve been signs of a rebound as the $KAVA market trades at $0.87, indicating an uptrend of 3.14% in the last 24 hours.

Nevertheless, investors looking for crypto assets with intrinsic value and upside potential should consider the following three altcoins: $DLANCE, $SUI, and $LPX.

DeeLance ($DLANCE) – The New Web3-Powered Freelance Marketplace

$DLANCE is the native token of DeeLance, a blockchain-powered platform that combines Web3, non-fungible-token (NFT) mechanics, and the metaverse to build a state-of-the-art freelance marketplace.

This marketplace enables recruiters and creatives to collaborate seamlessly.

At its core, DeeLance asserts to overthrow Web2 recruitment platforms like LinkedIn, Fiverr, and Upwork and disrupt the recruitment industry worth $761.6 billion via its top-tier pillars of new-generation digital capabilities.

Freelancers and employers can leverage the DeeLance platform to interact in the metaverse via NFT avatars, rent offices, host meetings, interviews, and exchange tokenized contract ownerships.

The crypto project token, $DLANCE, is selling fast on presale and has garnered global investors keen to reap great returns.

At press time, 1 $DLANCE trades at $0.029 USDT with over $803,000 raised from early adopters.

Set to be the next biggest Web3 token, investors can get excited about what the future holds.

SUI ($SUI) – Versatile Layer-1 Chain With Upside Trajectory Prospect

$SUI is the native asset of Sui, a unique layer-1 blockchain and smart contract platform that takes the concepts of $KAVA.

The project fundamentals are geared towards providing fast digital asset ownership that is private, secure, and accessible to all traders.

Sui ecosystem also offers a versatile move programming language (MPL) that facilitates fast execution, rich on-chain assets, and sub-second finality.

Since its crypto market debut on May 3rd, 2023, $SUI has pumped over 9.70% in price value. The digital asset currently trades at $1.14 per token, indicating a 2.99% downtrend in the last 24 hours.

The $SUI market appears to be bearish as it trades 34.03% below its all-time high of $1.71 recorded on its debut day.

Nonetheless, financial analysts believe the crypto asset versatile ecosystem will propel a rebound tipped to touch and soar past its previous all-time high.

Launchpad XYZ ($LPX) – Emerging Decentralized Portal to the Web3 Sphere

$LPX ranks as the third-best altcoin that amasses a promising growth trajectory for traders, quants, data analysts, and financial experts set to source opportunities from the market.

The native token powers its decentralized platform, Launchpad XYZ, a revolutionary project that aims to develop a portal that enables Web2 individuals to port to the Web3 sphere and access standard technologies and profit markets.

With the Launchpad project, users can access decentralized exchanges, crypto assets, presales, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) debuts, and many more to invest and earn great rewards before official listings.

Become a pro at reading and understanding past, present and predicted financial data! Launchpad XYZ provides the tools and resources you need within the terminal to turn information into profits Join our #Presale now and get started ⬇️https://t.co/yYq4jnPZiL pic.twitter.com/kbVbTZ1zdw — Launchpad.xyz (@launchpadlpx) May 11, 2023

This gives members an upper-side leverage as they get full access to these projects at early stages.

Additionally, users can utilize the platform’s quotient to generate market sentiment insights, volume, data points, and many more on crypto assets and other financial markets.

Already on a red-hot presale, the $LPX token trades at a low price of $0.07, with over $300,000 raised from traders keen on raising high returns from investment.

With more marketing strategies and Web3 integrations, analysts forecast $LPX to be one of the hottest crypto tokens in 2023.

Don’t Miss Out on the Next Biggest Altcoin Price Pumps – Invest Today

According to the CoinMarketCap data report, there are over 23,000 altcoins in the crypto market.

Although this opens a broadway of profit opportunities for traders and investors, choosing the best altcoins with great utilities and an upside gain trajectory can be challenging.

$DLANCE and $LPX are selling fast on presale as the stellar altcoins infuse great fundamentals that will propel a massive increase in price value when they debut on crypto exchanges.

$SUI is already listed and has generated over 9x price pumps since its debut on May 5th, with positive market signals that promise more price surges.

Set to permeate the whole crypto sphere, financial analysts are bullish on the three altcoins.

