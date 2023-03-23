Justin Sun Charged by SEC With Selling Unregistered Securities and Illegally Inflating Prices of His Coins

Justin Sun has been a controversial figure in the cryptocurrency space for quite some time for his dubious business practices, and is once more making headlines after the SEC has decided to charge him for selling unregistered securities and illegally inflating the prices of

Justin Sun charged with sale of unregistered securities

The sale of unregistered securities has been a hot topic in the crypto space as of late, with the SEC deciding to clamp down on the likes of Coinbase and Ripple Labs.

Now, it seems that Justin Sun has found himself in their crosshairs for the ICOs of TRX, SUN, JST.

In addition to the sales themselves, the SEC has alleged that Sun has been paying celebrities to promote these assets without adequate disclosures, which is illegal.

Justin Sun was sued today by the SEC for selling unregistered securities, fraud, and market manipulation of BTT (BitTorrent token) and TRX (Tron). Lindsay Lohan, Jake Paul, Soulja Boy, Lil Yachty, Ne-Yo, Akon and Michele Mason were all sued by the SEC today for promoting these… https://t.co/kPhNrNrpU4 pic.twitter.com/9mPnbAGqWT — Pledditor (@Pledditor) March 22, 2023

According to Gary Gensler:

“This case demonstrates again the high risk investors face when crypto asset securities are offered and sold without proper disclosure.”

A series of other celebrities have also been charged

In addition to the charges that have been levied against Justin Sun for the promotion of his unregistered securities, the SEC has also decided to file charges against those celebrities who were found to be promoting his coins.

These celebrities include Jake Paul, Soulja Boy, Lil Yachty, Ne-Yo, Akon and Michele Mason, although there are rumoured to be others who were also involved to a lesser degree.

None of the aforementioned declared their financial interests when promoting Sun’s business interests, and such declarations are required in order to be compliant with regulations in the US.

Justin Sun: "Buy my sh*tcoin!"

Peter McCormack: " Is Tron a valid coin or a sh*tcoin?"

Justin Sun: "Sh*tcoin!" Are you surprised this guy was just served by the SEC? pic.twitter.com/1ZPeydXlyL — Pledditor (@Pledditor) March 23, 2023

For Jake Paul, it isn’t the first time that he has found himself in legal trouble thanks to the illegal promotion of certain cryptocurrencies, after having participated in a series of scams alongside his brother Logan, who also recently came under fire after the CryptoZoo debacle.

