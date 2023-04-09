Just One Day to Buy Metropoly Presale Tokens Before the Next Price Increase

The Metropoly presale is stepping into the twelfth phase tomorrow with a small price increase. In the eleventh stage, the METRO token is priced at $0.0769 per piece. The colorful presale that has been seeing wide traction from the crypto and real estate communities crossed the $1.1M milestone recently.

The token’s high market relevance that extends beyond the crypto market makes it one of the best cryptocurrencies to buy now. The METRO token launch is scheduled for May 1, 2023, for $0.1.

Metropoly: An Introduction

Metropoly is the world’s first NFT marketplace backed by real-world properties. It empowers people from all financial backgrounds with different credit scores to invest in high-yield properties at affordable rates. This is realized through blockchain tokenization and fractionalization of real estate assets. Blockchain integration into real estate ownership brings more transparency and decentralization to the market without compromising on the returns.

Metropoly NFTs will earn you a monthly/annual rental income similar to a traditional real estate property. The NFTs will also accumulate long-term value, depending on the demand for the underlying property and its genre. They have many advantages that their traditional counterparts have failed to provide over the last decades. Even digitization hasn’t helped the global real estate market embrace user experience and transparency.

Blockchain can change this, believes the Metropoly team. Real estate investments that can take months (sometimes years) in the traditional market can be completed in a few minutes on Metropoly. The blockchain-run marketplace allows you to trade your fractional NFTs any time you want to with just a few clicks.

If Metropoly’s meteoric presale progress and community growth are any sign, it is on the path to becoming the next big crypto of 2023. A large number of investors joining the presale hints at the project’s large growth potential. Rightly so, industry experts predict METRO to bag a $1B market cap within six to eight months of going live, while rewarding presale investors generously. The predictions are backed by Metropoly’s visionary value propositions and robust action plans.

What sets Metropoly apart?

1. High-yield properties

You can find a wide range of high-yield properties from around the world on Metropoly using different filters. Whether you’re planning to invest in a beach villa or a luxury apartment or a penthouse, you’re likely to find the best of these niches on the marketplace. Metropoly’s multidisciplinary team with years of industry expertise has listed them after assessing their risk and profitability. They have done the research for you so that you can relax. But there is more.

2. Passive income

Metropoly NFTs are passive investments at their best. When you buy a Metropoly NFT, instead of a traditional real estate asset, you are doing away with the headaches of bank dealings, paperwork, paying a long line-up of middlemen, finding tenants, and maintenance to name a few. The Metropoly team takes care of them.

That doesn’t mean the investment is any less. They give you a share of the monthly rent accrued on the property. The smart contract distributes the rental proceeds from the underlying property in a fair proportion to all fractional NFT owners. Despite being an advanced asset, the Metropoly marketplace and economy are easy-to-understand. It will play a key role in accomplishing Metropoly’s mission to empower anyone to grow their wealth like the richest.

3. Prices starting at $100

Let’s say it costs you a million dollars to invest in a property. You don’t have the money to buy it. But you can buy it with your 9999 other friends if each spends $100. This is exactly what Metropoly makes possible. It uses blockchain smart contracts and NFTs to enable community ownership of real estate assets. All important data pertaining to the asset, including its ownership, are recorded on the blockchain. Fractional NFTs allow anyone to enter the real estate market that has long had one of the highest barriers.

4. Metropoly beta dashboard is live

Metropoly has an ambitious vision to decentralize the real estate market. But is it viable? Or will it bite the dust, with unrealistic goals weighing down its wings?

Metropoly NFT marketplace has been in development for around a year and the beta dashboard is already live. The sturdy, intuitive makeup of the beta dashboard and the fast-moving product development confirm that the project’s vision is realistic and attainable.

Metropoly connects two multi-trillion-dollar industries, transforming the global crypto and real estate industries. Invest to unlock the exclusive real estate experience Take a look at the beta 2.0 https://t.co/ILh6PsjX5y#metropoly #metro #crypto #nft pic.twitter.com/JEMWEqjhKt — METROPOLY – PRE-SALE IS LIVE! (@metropoly_io) April 4, 2023

5. Portfolio diversification

Metropoly NFTs allow for better real estate portfolio diversification with fractional NFTs. The platform mitigates the risks of real estate ownership. This unique feature solidifies Metropoly’s place in the global real estate market.

Is it too late to buy METRO?

Humans will always buy land and buildings, given that they need a roof over their heads and soil under their feet. Real estate is one of the safest and most lucrative investments you can make.

What Metropoly does is bring the real estate market to Web 3.0. It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to call it the next blue-chip crypto investment. Although Metropoly NFTs are not live yet, you can get an easy and early entry to them with METRO tokens now. They will be an excellent investment this year and a great hedge against the crypto market volatility.

METRO presale is still live. So it’s not too late to buy METRO. It’s also interesting to note that you can enter a $1M Burj Khalifa Giveaway on Metropoly with $100 worth of METRO.